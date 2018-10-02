Gillman Honda of Houston Southwest
Customer Reviews of Gillman Honda of Houston Southwest
No hassle, easy purchase!
by 02/10/2018on
Our family has been buying new cars from the Gillman family since 1959. They are an outstanding dealership with knowledgeable employees. I purchased a Honda CR-V last night, and my buying experience could not have gone any better. James Mollere was friendly and helpful; and Doug Sanders was a pleasure with do business with. Gillman Honda gave me a fair trade-in amount; and the new car was priced competitively. I'm happy to do business with the good folks at Gillman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great no hassle experience
by 02/01/2018on
We got a good competitive bid for a new vehicle from Mr. Sal Ghazi. Communication was prompt as asked for in the request. Sal was quite thorough and his attention to details was not lacking. All questions were answered honestly and thoroughly. He made our car buying experience which is always dreaded into some thing pleasurable. There were no late "surprises" at the end that competing dealerships warn you of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Bad attitude especially manager
by 07/26/2016on
My dad bought two cars at this dealership. And my sister wants to get her new car. We've been looked for it and asked for driving out quotes around. My friend who worked at a part and services told us that we can get an hrv exl nav for 24.5k. I came on sat 07/23/2016, after a long discuss with the saleman (very nice person) we cannot agree with the price so my sister and i decide to go home. Saleman walked out and told us that his manager got something to talk to us. Manager James Simmons walked out and he told "hi thanks for coming to the dealership. I guess you have a friend who've just wasted ur time and then walked off". I was wondering what kind of attitude is a honda dealership give us. I know honda car is popular right now but with a very bad customer services like that. How many people will come and to buy their car or recommend to friends or family with the dealership. This morning i received an email from both of the manager from this dealership again letting me know that if I still looks for car they can challenge the price to meet their expectation. I sent them an email with the price $24.8. And this is how i get a response. "Awesome! Are you finished collect quotes from other dealers yet, or are you still waiting on a couple to respond?" I found a very nice attitude from a manager of Gilman honda to their customer. Thanks so much for wasting both of our time.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
The quote is not real price for the car
by 07/10/2016on
I am very disappointed in my experience with Gillman today. I went in ready to purchase a vehicle for the price they had quoted me via email yesterday. But there is $708 hiding dealer accessories which is not included in the quote. So, the quote is not real price for the car. I cannot trust the quote from the dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Want to be insulted? Go to Gillman!
by 05/22/2016on
I went in to look for an Accord or CRV that is in the 15k range. The salesperson was very helpful and tried to find what fit my criteria. When it was apparent that there was not anything I wanted within my budget, I stepped up my price and we found a 2012 Accord that I liked. I did not realize that they automatically add $996 to all used cars for reconditioning. The car was listed at $16,988 and the drive out price was $19,500. They kept playing the payment game and would not talk about the bottom line price at all. They basically will not give any discounts and kept asking for a payment range. I stood firm and told them that I will not go over a certain amount and the Middle-Eastern looking manager said that I never had any intention of buying a car. He even said that if I get you within $9 of your payment, you're not going to consider it? You can't pay $0.25 a day? If you don't want to deal with me, just respectfully tell me that you can't do it. The way he said it was demeaning and borderline discriminatory. What an absolute [non-permissible content removed] with a horrible attitude. I really can't believe I had purchased 2 cars from them before (new cars). The used car buying experience is so bad, I will never do business with them again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Don't Ask ...
by 10/03/2015on
We were looking to purchase a CR-V Touring SUV, and arrived at the showroom sometime around mid-day. There were several customers milling around, but no salespeople. We were advised that they were "in a meeting" (in the middle of selling time????) but that someone would be with us shortly. About five minutes later, a young lady arrived and brought up an appropriate vehicle. Looking it over, we didn't know if it was equipped with navigation. The salesperson replied, "No, but we can add it." As it turned out, the feature is standard on the CR-V Touring, as is Homelink (garage door opener), which she also said was not on the vehicle. During the test drive, she had difficulty getting a couple of features to work, but we wrote all of it off to inexperience ... we've been there. When it came time to discuss money, she left us alone for quite some time, ostensibly to arrange for our trade-in to be appraised. She returned, stating that she had no idea how the shift lever worked (it's a 2014 Prius, and operates electronically), and it took her forever to get it over to the appraiser. She could have asked a colleague for help. When the initial offer finally arrived, our first inclination was to leave immediately ... full list price for the Honda (not to mention a bunch of add-ons, including $300 to inflate the tires with nitrogen), and $5000 under trade-in value for the Prius. We've bought and sold dozens of automobiles over the years, and fully understand the "car game." But we immediately surmised that we'd be getting nowhere here, and requested the keys to the Prius, so that we could be on our way. A nearby colleague heard us, and tried to intervene on the young lady's behalf ... but despite his explanation for the lowball trade offer (emphasizing the Gillman is not a Toyota dealer), and the fact that Honda was offering no incentives on the CR-V, our immediate objective remained to leave. In order to get one step closer to retrieving our keys, we had to listen to the sales manager's condescending spiel about how KBB, Edmunds and the other online sites don't take various factors into account. Still, there was no making up anywhere near the $5000, so we once again asked to terminate the conversation and be gone. We had to walk the virtual length of the showroom, but the gal finally surrendered the fob. When asked where the car was parked, she pointed to an area halfway across the parking lot ... and given that my wife was wearing a boot to correct an orthopedic condition, the least she (or anyone) could have done was to bring the vehicle closer. One salesperson actually came out to apologize. We had planned to take a look at the Subaru Forester at the Gillman dealership next door ... but given that it almost took an act of Congress to get our keys back, coupled with the rationalization as to why we'd be screwed out of $5000 in addition to being charged top dollar for the CR-V, we decided to look elsewhere. It should have been simple ... we couldn't come to terms (hardly unusual for an automobile transaction), so we say thanks and exit. Not so at Gillman ... we literally had to raise our voices to let those folks know that we had no intention of doing business with them, and we'd like to have our transportation back. We're sympathetic to people trying to earn a living in such a cutthroat industry ... but before they come on the floor, they need to be trained. Our salesperson might as well have been on the job a day. Incidentally, we did get full value for our trade (and not from a Toyota dealer), as well as a nice discount on our new SUV ... and there were no incentives either. The Gillman experience validated the overall perception of car dealers ... never again!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Run as Fast as You Can - Sleazy!!
by 06/24/2015on
My wife and I were researching used cars for my daughter. We found a car listed on their website for $11,700 internet price. We test drove the car, and when it came time to do the paperwork, we were told that there was a $996.00 "reconditioning fee". We told Reynaldo, the salesperson, that the Internet price was $11,700 and that there was no mention of a "reconditioning fee". We expected them to honor the price they advertised, and refused to pay the fee. He said it was their policy to add the $996.00 fee to all their cars. When he went to "check with his manager", we were told that there was another couple who test drove the car and was willing to pay the fee. We asked to see the General Manager, telling Reynaldo that this was at the very least a deceptive trade practice, and was probably illegal as well. We waited for over 15 minutes, and the GM never came. We left the dealership . This was one of the sleaziest encounters I have ever had in my 40+ years of buying cars. I'd give them zero stars if I could.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
They Do NOT Honor Their Email Quotes
by 09/02/2014on
I was mislead by the internet sales team at Gillman this afternoon. I went in ready to purchase a vehicle for the price they had quoted me via email only to have a fast one pulled on me. I was very explicit in my email inquiry and confirming that all costs (including destination fees, TT&L and dealer accessories) were all included in my 'drive-out' price before making the drive to the dealership. They confirmed that their quote included all of the charges in writing, so I drove there only to have them tell me they couldn't honor the price and then have them try to start renegotiating pricing. They had the exact make and model in inventory I wanted, but I walked away because they did not honor the price they had quoted me. There are good honest sales people out there and I won't give my business to a dealership that pull these dishonest stunts. Very disappointed in my experience with Gillman.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Would Give Zero Stars if I Could
by 12/24/2013on
This dealer is the worst I've ever been to. How the heck are they still in business. I went in today to look at a 2014 accord Sport and even before I walked in I heard a salesman ask another why don't you help them? He responds by saying they're not here to buy they are what we call non buyers. Their just here to waste time. I didn't say anything, and walked in. I was then assigned a salesman who is Arabian and man was he rude. He definitely thought way too much of himself. He started getting way too personal asking me what my status here in the US was and if I had a social security card. Who [non-permissible content removed] does he think he is, immigration? Wouldnt negociate or talk about the car but was way too concerned about my US status. Im a Citizen for your info! He made me fill out this long questioner and was to concerned about me instead of showing me the Accord I was there to see. Stay away from them. This dealership is a joke. He told me that certain incentives were no longer available, when infect they still are. The dealership is shady and is out to rob you blind. I wish I never stepped foot into this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Bait and Switch!!
by 08/19/2013on
I asked for a quote for a V6 Crosstour and was quoted for a 4 Cylinder!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Bad experience
by 08/14/2013on
I went there to trade in my old vehicle and get a new vehicle. They gave me a ridiculous offer for my trade in and quoted a very high price the new vehicle. The sales guy was "Iqbal". I quickly checked the true market value of the car from edmunds.com and found that the sales guy was quoting $5000 more than the true market value of the car. I didn't like the way they tried to mislead me on the price of new vehicle. I left the dealership disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2 Comments
Buyer Beware
by 07/24/2013on
Buyer beware if you are considering purchasing a used vehicle through Gilman Honda Houston. I purchased a preowned Mini Cooper from Gilman on May 4, 2013. On the drive home I opend the sunroof and it would not close. Gilman inspected the sunroof and determined that the cost would be in excess of $1,600 and the most practical solution would be to disable it and seal it off. The manager did apologize and refunded $800. In less than three months of purchasing the vehicle, the low oil pressure and check engine lights came on. An authorized Mini Cooper service center found two significant oil leaks that resulted in $1,500 of repairs. Before posting this review, I spoke with the manager about Gilman's obvious lack of inspection and repairs prior to selling the vehicle. There was no apology this time and I was informed that I should have purchased the $1,800 extended warranty. I've purchased used vehicles from Fred Haas Toyota of Spring and Sewell Infiniti of The Woodlands without the pressure or need to purchase an extended warranty. Both delivered quality used vehicles that required nothing more than routine maintenance. Although Gilman's website states "one of our top priorities is to maintain a complete collection of high-quality Houston used cars and trucks", I beg to differ. I will take my business elsewhere in the future and would recommend others to do the same.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Where to Buy Your Honda
by 07/11/2013on
I just bought my second Honda from Gillman and by far it was the best experience I've ever had in purchasing a new car. It started out making offers on line and ranges were at least 2K in variance for same style of Accords. Gillman was the best and I thought that would all change once I visited the dealer. To my surprise when I drove up a young man Calvin T. met my daughter and I as we approached the car we had informed about. After some discussion I met his Sales Manager Marc W. and I was thinking here it comes. He just wanted to get with on the numbers and to my surprise they were so close I took the offer and was out the door in about an hour 10. I'm not one to write reviews and have purchased numerous cars in my 57 years but these guys made car buying truthful with no hassle. Thanks Gillman
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Biggest Inventory I have ever seen
by 03/09/2013on
I highly recommend you seek out Moon to be your salesman. He is knowledgeable and courteous. Made my experience the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Poor Experience
by 05/28/2012on
I went to the Honda dealership knowing exactly the make, model and color I wanted. The salesman mislead me into believing the car I wanted was on the lot when in actuality it was not. I feel being a female and alone at the time may have had something to do with their decision to be dishonest with me. I also feel the salesman and manager may have felt that if I test drove one similar, through excitement, I might buy the test driven car instead. However, through the Edmunds.com website, I had all of the available information with me and I could not be deterred from what I wanted. Due the salesman and manager not being honest with me upfront, I lost all trust with the dealership and promptly left.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
BE CAREFUL
by 03/05/2012on
They sold me a car as clean title with no accedent and they shoed me a CarFax report but when I tried to trade in my car with another dealer I found out that my car Has accedent and it's listed on CarFax and when I called to tell them about that, they letterly said (we are not going to do anything) and hang up on me. I lost about $5000 because I've been cheated on.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Hassle free shopping
by 05/12/2011on
I requested quotes from 5 dealers and received the first one in less than an hour from another dealership. By the next day, I had several quotes and Gillman matched the lowest. All the requested was the lowest quote that I had received and they matched it on the spot. No hassles, only the add-ons I wanted and professional and courteous sales people. They were up front with everything including the maintenance packages and extended warranties. No pressure to get these at all. Thanks Gillman!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 11/12/2010on
I felt comfortable during my entire experience at Gillman. The sales staff was attentive but did not hover. I left with a new car, feeling like I got a fair deal.
[violative content deleted]
by 06/10/2010on
ok I use to sell new cars for a living and what thees guys do is a MASTERPIECE. Its called packing, b/c they pack (oil change service in your payments) Bought an accord from them, they tried to screw me, an it worked. Here is what they do, try to follow me. You agree on a sale price say $24,000. they say ok, the show you payments of say $450/mos. You are happy. You go to sign papers, and they also tell you that they will hook you up and you will be getting free oil changes+tire rotation package. You even more happy. What they don't tell you is that, when they showed you the $450/mos payments, it is actually not from $24,000 but rather from $25,000. So, basically what they did is they added a $1000 (oil changes/rotation) package from the beginning. So you go home thinking you payed $24000 plus free oil changes, instead you bought $24,000 car with $1000 add on for the oil change. Now the numbers I provided are aprox. it could be more. So when you go to see a finance manger, you need to make sure that it is in the right bottom somewhere says that the purchase price is $24,000. And do not agree to any free maintenance/oil changes unless of course you don't mind paying an extra $1000-1500 for it.
Nice dealership
by 08/30/2008on
We took delivery of our second vehicle from Gillman Honda (2008 Accord EXL). The salesman, finance and other managers helped us very well with all the questions and the transactions. The internet person we talked with was pro-active, replied to our emails, worked hard to get best low mileage car they had on lot. We just spent 2:30hrs at the dealership after we agreed our prices via emails.
Never Again
by 06/20/2008on
We purchased a Honda Pilot EX-L back in 2004 from Robert Dolittle and were ok with the transaction. Later I decided to buy an Accord from Mr. Dolittle but unfortunately could never come together on a price for a trade in. Fast forward to 3 weeks ago and now Mr. Dolittle is over all internet sales, so I begin dealing with Raymond Yu. I got an interned quote of $21800 drive out on a Civic EX-L, though they didn't have one in at the time. Mr. Yu told me that he expected one in shortly. I continued talking with Mr. Yu during the next couple of weeks , yet still no car matching what I wanted. Finally the last day that the quote Mr. Yu gave me was valid, my wife and I decided to go up and talk with him in person to find out when this "car" might come available. After spending a couple hours with Mr. Yu, he confessed that he wasn't for sure when he may get a Civic EX-L and that the price he was quoting was no longer valid (even though I had the e-mail with the quote and still being in date). I asked him why he would first not honor the price he gave me and second why he would quote a price on a car that he didn't have and had no clue as to when he might get one. He told me that the sales manager would no longer honor the price, and offered no answer to the second question. I called the sales manager as I was leaving the dealership and let him know how upset I was with what had transpired. He offered little in either locating or honoring of the price the dealership had quoted, only saying that the Civic was a very "hot car" and they were going to be asking msrp for it until further notice. I called back 2 days later after calming down to find out if there again was something that we maybe able to work out and he told me he would again check his stock and call me back in ten minutes. Well I waited until the next day and still no call back, so I called and left a message for him to call.....you can guess.....I'm still waiting for that call....anyway out of the clear blue Mr. Dolittle calls me last week and asked what had transpired, and without being vulgar or disrespectful I told him what had happened and that I didn't think I would ever buy another car from their dealership again. He told me that there must have been some misunderstanding and then.....he would check his stock and call me back in ten minutes......maybe I'm a little slow on this but again I gave him the benifit of the doubt and waited until the next day without a call....I left Mr. Dolittle a message with my number....and you guessed it, I still haven't received that call. I contacted Honda customer relations and got the standard "sorry" and they would make a report, but they had no control over how the dealerships treated customers. Let me again state that I am pro-Honda (I still own the Pilot and purchased a Honda Gold Wing and a Honda Shadow just last month) but after the treatment I received at Gillman, as well as [violative content deleted] shady tactics, I'm not sure that I will be buying another Honda anytime soon
1 Comments