1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We were looking to purchase a CR-V Touring SUV, and arrived at the showroom sometime around mid-day. There were several customers milling around, but no salespeople. We were advised that they were "in a meeting" (in the middle of selling time????) but that someone would be with us shortly. About five minutes later, a young lady arrived and brought up an appropriate vehicle. Looking it over, we didn't know if it was equipped with navigation. The salesperson replied, "No, but we can add it." As it turned out, the feature is standard on the CR-V Touring, as is Homelink (garage door opener), which she also said was not on the vehicle. During the test drive, she had difficulty getting a couple of features to work, but we wrote all of it off to inexperience ... we've been there. When it came time to discuss money, she left us alone for quite some time, ostensibly to arrange for our trade-in to be appraised. She returned, stating that she had no idea how the shift lever worked (it's a 2014 Prius, and operates electronically), and it took her forever to get it over to the appraiser. She could have asked a colleague for help. When the initial offer finally arrived, our first inclination was to leave immediately ... full list price for the Honda (not to mention a bunch of add-ons, including $300 to inflate the tires with nitrogen), and $5000 under trade-in value for the Prius. We've bought and sold dozens of automobiles over the years, and fully understand the "car game." But we immediately surmised that we'd be getting nowhere here, and requested the keys to the Prius, so that we could be on our way. A nearby colleague heard us, and tried to intervene on the young lady's behalf ... but despite his explanation for the lowball trade offer (emphasizing the Gillman is not a Toyota dealer), and the fact that Honda was offering no incentives on the CR-V, our immediate objective remained to leave. In order to get one step closer to retrieving our keys, we had to listen to the sales manager's condescending spiel about how KBB, Edmunds and the other online sites don't take various factors into account. Still, there was no making up anywhere near the $5000, so we once again asked to terminate the conversation and be gone. We had to walk the virtual length of the showroom, but the gal finally surrendered the fob. When asked where the car was parked, she pointed to an area halfway across the parking lot ... and given that my wife was wearing a boot to correct an orthopedic condition, the least she (or anyone) could have done was to bring the vehicle closer. One salesperson actually came out to apologize. We had planned to take a look at the Subaru Forester at the Gillman dealership next door ... but given that it almost took an act of Congress to get our keys back, coupled with the rationalization as to why we'd be screwed out of $5000 in addition to being charged top dollar for the CR-V, we decided to look elsewhere. It should have been simple ... we couldn't come to terms (hardly unusual for an automobile transaction), so we say thanks and exit. Not so at Gillman ... we literally had to raise our voices to let those folks know that we had no intention of doing business with them, and we'd like to have our transportation back. We're sympathetic to people trying to earn a living in such a cutthroat industry ... but before they come on the floor, they need to be trained. Our salesperson might as well have been on the job a day. Incidentally, we did get full value for our trade (and not from a Toyota dealer), as well as a nice discount on our new SUV ... and there were no incentives either. The Gillman experience validated the overall perception of car dealers ... never again! Read more