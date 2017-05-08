Gillman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Gillman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Great Place to get the truck you want
by 08/05/2017on
I had a very pleasant time buying my truck from Gillman in Houston. It was no hassle, no pressure, and no wasting of my time. Danny and Blake answered all my questions and worked very hard to help me find the truck I wanted for a very good price. They truly went above and beyond to get me what I wanted and because of their hard work and professionalism, I walked away with zero buyers remorse. I couldn't have asked for a better buying experience. Thank you again guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
the wOrst ever
by 01/14/2015on
In order to give a full review I have to go back to November 1013. I came to gillman dodge to trade in my dodge challenger that I had bought from helfman, I came here because the people I had at helfman were kind of arrogant but in hindsite I would have taken them any day. I also came here because kevin in service had always been great on my oil changes and stuff on my dodge. I came to purchase a 2014 jeep grand Cherokee and from the beginning it was a hassle. Let me start by saying im not a difficult approval, I have good credit and have been at my job for years, so its not a matter of getting a lender to deal with me. Anyway I had my salesman halfway through pass me off on someone else because he had personal problems..not a problem because I liked the new salesman better than mine anyway, but take something over halfway through and its confusing....get approval fill out paperwork then the paperwork says its going to cost more than I was told I DON'T THINK SO...so after that fight I was forced to omeet them in the middle...whatever......then I get a call that the paperwork was messed up and I had to come back again to resign....ok........then after I have had it until my first payment is due and still nothing from the finance company so I have to come back in yet again to make my first payment to the dealer!! While im there I talk to service because im having problems with my radio and im told they cant give me a loaner or rental because its not something that warrants it....ive had the car for less than 30 days!!!! Talk to the salesman and he takes me to the general manager and they agree to give me a loaner. When I bring it in I get the loaner and have it for 2 days and am told I have to bring it back because they cant fix it right now until they get parts and they need their car back. When the "parts" come in I take it in and now they wont give me a loaner!!! So im on my own. I call and leave a message for the general manager and I don't hear back! Let me also add that every thime you call the receptionist acts like it's a bother to do her job..answer the phone They tell me they ran updates and it worked...great...about a week or 2 later...same problems So lets just say its been in for the same problems several times...always hear ill get replacement radio and then excuses..oh updates fixed it, Chrysler wont let us replace it...stuff like that General manager 3 phone calls never once responded. Got ahold of a friend who knows the gillmans...never heard from him either, but he did make a call to the dealership telling them to FIX THE PROBLEM.. They didn't! same old story. Ive gave them lists of problems, sent pictures etc. I even took it in for an unrelated grinding issue and got...cant duplicate the problem...to their mechanics even look at the cars?? Now radio is completely out..and the service rep says..why didn't they just replace the radio....i tell him the things I was told and he says..no that's not right im replacing the radio and the usb hub...WHY WASN'T IT DONE A YEAR AGO!!!! And then proceed to put me in a total POS rental and pretty much tell me this is it take it or leave it..thats bullcrap!!! So all in all ive been dealing with this for over a year and lost over 25 hours of work running back and forth.....REDICULOUS
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
What a horrible experience I had, Lots of mind games
by 12/23/2014on
Most horrible experience while shopping for car in this dealership, salesman along with dealership played lots of games for me. My experience: The car I was interested was listed for $12,995 on their website. I drove an hour to get the car with CASH $$ in my pocket. When I get there salesman "MANSOR" an Iranian guy brought a list and told me price on internet was mistake and actual price should be $13,895, and that pissed me up initially. I argued to honor the internet. After another 15-20 min, this dealer/salesman came up with an offer $12,995 for the car but added they added another $899 for wheel lock and tint making it again $13,885. I was surprised to see how they play with their customers. I was pissed and left from there. Salesman didn't said a word to me when I was leaving. Seems like he wants us to leave from there as soon as possible. After 30 min I went back. I still wanted to get the car since I already wasted my time there so, I came back to the dealership and realized that same salesman is selling same car to his friend/relative (Might be lower price then what I was willing to pay- dealer managers check it). This was my experience and I won't be back to this dealership. For people who are planning to go there I suggest not to go or be prepared for their games.
Jeep Cherokee
by 09/05/2014on
I had a great experience purchasing my 2014 Jeep Cherokee through Gillman. Krystyl in the Internet department was super helpful and a pleasure to deal with. I will definitely be back to purchase another vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Worst Car Buying Experience
by 09/01/2014on
Short Review: These guys are the reason why people call them "stealerships". This places uses the classic BAIT AND SWITCH tactics and will pretty much try to scam you every step of the purchase process. This was the worst car dealership experience I have had. I highly dissuade anyone from coming here. BEWARE before giving them ANY of your money. Long Review: I came here to order a Jeep and was INITIALLY given a fair offer for my trade and the purchase price of the new vehicle (plus three free synthetic oil changes). I agreed, and I left a $1000 "refundable" deposit. They were pretty eager to take my deposit. They didn't write up a formal contract, but resorted to using a standard letter sized paper with handwriting for everything (highly unprofessional). One manager, Dana?, assured me that their deposits were refundable. I hadn't signed anything regarding nonrefundable, nor had I seen a policy, so I didn't think too much (my mistake). I hit a few snags during the 6 weeks that I was waiting on the vehicle. In particular, the refundable deposit they stated was now nonrefundable. I inquired twice to make a change before the building process (which Dana? told me I could before it was built). First time they said it can't be done. Second time, they said they would take my deposit. If they cannot make changes, I was misinformed. They should take responsibility to work with me. When I went in to try to work with them, one manager, Raymond B., told me to "get out of his face" and "I have better things to do." After he said this, he proceeded to surf YouTube. This left me with a bad taste in my mouth and I was pretty upset. I have never seen such unprofessionalism. I considered fighting for my deposit using various consumer tools, but I figured I'd stick it out and see if they'd actually honor the original deal I had negotiated. When my Jeep finally arrived, I came in to finish the deal. They told me they can't give me the price we originally agreed upon for my trade. The original trade value was $10,500. They said they could only give me $9000. They claimed to had lost the shady letter sized paper or it wasn't legible they claimed. No surprise. This is a classic bait and switch. They take your "refundable" deposit after you agree on a price and then proceed to lowball you on your trade. At this point, I was already prepared for what they might do, so I proceeded to deal. It's a shame that I had to "negotiate" something that was already agreed upon. Raymond B. gave me grief at every step of the way. I ended up getting $10,306 for trade in value and the same purchase price (and supposedly 3 oil changes) after 2-3 hours of arguing with them. After signing paperwork and receiving my keys, I was on the way out. I thought everything was good at this point until Raymond B. greets me at the door saying we are not giving you the 3 oil changes (Why do this? The deal is over. You should congratulate me on my purchase and fake a smile). I demanded to speak to the general manager (at this point, Raymond B. says "go right ahead" with an attitude.) Matt C. had the service department write up a Chrysler service contract for me to get my 3 oil changes at any dealership. (I thank you for helping me Matt, but it doesn't make up for the treatment. Also, I should not be bribed with something I have already purchased just to give ten stars on the survey. This does not help to improve the overall Gillman experience. I hope you work towards improvement.) It's a shame that they had to give me so much grief on something we already agreed upon. At the end of the day, I purchased the vehicle short of $200 dollars on the original agreement (with much effort). They need to ask themselves if the trouble they gave me was worth receiving a bad marks on their record. $200 dollars is chump change for a dealership of this size. Why treat your customers like this and risk another taint on your reviews for $200? As of writing this review, they're not looking good. The service department reviews (users with 1 review and no friends, sketchy reviews praising Allen S.) barely save them in ratings. If any of the Gillman executives read this, please do a thorough check/review process on your employees and provide written policies for EVERY step of this procedure. This level of unprofessionalism should not be tolerated. I believe professionalism should be enforced at a dealerships of this size. A purchase of this value should be handled with the utmost professionalism every step of the way. Even restaurants that sale items 1/1000 of the purchase price of a vehicle treat their customers with respect. Bottom Line: I highly, highly dissuade anyone from coming here unless they like to be treated with disrespect and dishonesty.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2 Comments
Deceitful, Lying, Unscrupulous Salespeople DONT GO TO GILMAN CHRYSLER JEEP
by 08/29/2014on
I always enjoyed working with Gilman Family until I met Gilman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. I have even purchase from Gilman before. From this day forward, I will never ever buy from Gilman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. This was by far the worst experience I have ever had. I found the vehicle I liked online and went into the store to find out the salesperson knew nothing about the vehicle that I wanted. Being in sales, I would think that a salesperson needs to be well versed in their craft. Salesperson did not know what options were included and what different line models each vehicle had . Then when I wanted to talk price he gave me invoice pricing and added tax. I asked how much leeway there was between the online listed price and how much I would like to purchase today, he said let me talk to the general manager. I waited 30 minutes then I was about to head out the door and the GM went outside and as I was heading in reverse, he said what would it take for me to get you to come back in and purchase the vehicle today? I told him the price I wanted and he said "I will do it" and then we shook on the price that I said. After we were about to sign the paperwork the price was not the price he promised me. It was still marked at the internet pricing. There was no miscommunication and no misunderstanding. The GM lied, cheated, and tried to pull over one on the customer as I was going to sign on the dotted line. This type of deceitful practice really turns off the customer. Turns out he said I could never sell that vehicle for that price for you. The GM said "I just wanted to you to come back in". Back in my day a handshake would seal the deal. I guess lying and dishonesty is Gilman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram GM's way of doing business. I do not recommend coming here. I would not sell my vehicle here. I would not do service here. I will never ask another dealership to trade inventory even for a colored vehicle that I liked just so that they would never have business. This place needs to be shut down!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
A Very Satisfied Jeep Customer!!!
by 04/26/2014on
I went Gillman Chrysler Jeep in Houston, Tx 1 year and 10 months ago after visiting two other dealerships that had what I wanted, but they could not meet all my wants and needs. However, when I walked into Gillman, James M. took care of me. It was a long process, but in the end I was able to drive out in the 2nd car of my dreams, in the color I wanted, and the monthly payments were just what I could afford. Working in a customer service business myself, I commend James on his enthusiasm, drive, and personable manner because I did not feel rushed nor did he show any signs of frustration throughout the whole process. To this day, James remembers me when I go for my regular oil change maintenance visits, and that impresses me knowing he really cares about what he does and about his customers. I hope in another 5 to 7 years, if I decide to trade in or purchase another vehicle, I will definitely stay in the Jeep family, and I hope James M, is still around providing great customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
excellent experience in buying new car
by 04/09/2014on
I got the best price on a new Jeep Sahara from this dealer, after looking around at several dealer websites in and around Houston. Got a Price Promise via Edmunds and was able to get even better pricing and some extra accessories after negotiations. Many thanks to Mario and Ray!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
by 08/27/2012on
They offered me $5000 below rough trade in for a very clean vehicle with 5800 miles on it. Worst and most disrespectful buying experience yet.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments