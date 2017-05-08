1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Short Review: These guys are the reason why people call them "stealerships". This places uses the classic BAIT AND SWITCH tactics and will pretty much try to scam you every step of the purchase process. This was the worst car dealership experience I have had. I highly dissuade anyone from coming here. BEWARE before giving them ANY of your money. Long Review: I came here to order a Jeep and was INITIALLY given a fair offer for my trade and the purchase price of the new vehicle (plus three free synthetic oil changes). I agreed, and I left a $1000 "refundable" deposit. They were pretty eager to take my deposit. They didn't write up a formal contract, but resorted to using a standard letter sized paper with handwriting for everything (highly unprofessional). One manager, Dana?, assured me that their deposits were refundable. I hadn't signed anything regarding nonrefundable, nor had I seen a policy, so I didn't think too much (my mistake). I hit a few snags during the 6 weeks that I was waiting on the vehicle. In particular, the refundable deposit they stated was now nonrefundable. I inquired twice to make a change before the building process (which Dana? told me I could before it was built). First time they said it can't be done. Second time, they said they would take my deposit. If they cannot make changes, I was misinformed. They should take responsibility to work with me. When I went in to try to work with them, one manager, Raymond B., told me to "get out of his face" and "I have better things to do." After he said this, he proceeded to surf YouTube. This left me with a bad taste in my mouth and I was pretty upset. I have never seen such unprofessionalism. I considered fighting for my deposit using various consumer tools, but I figured I'd stick it out and see if they'd actually honor the original deal I had negotiated. When my Jeep finally arrived, I came in to finish the deal. They told me they can't give me the price we originally agreed upon for my trade. The original trade value was $10,500. They said they could only give me $9000. They claimed to had lost the shady letter sized paper or it wasn't legible they claimed. No surprise. This is a classic bait and switch. They take your "refundable" deposit after you agree on a price and then proceed to lowball you on your trade. At this point, I was already prepared for what they might do, so I proceeded to deal. It's a shame that I had to "negotiate" something that was already agreed upon. Raymond B. gave me grief at every step of the way. I ended up getting $10,306 for trade in value and the same purchase price (and supposedly 3 oil changes) after 2-3 hours of arguing with them. After signing paperwork and receiving my keys, I was on the way out. I thought everything was good at this point until Raymond B. greets me at the door saying we are not giving you the 3 oil changes (Why do this? The deal is over. You should congratulate me on my purchase and fake a smile). I demanded to speak to the general manager (at this point, Raymond B. says "go right ahead" with an attitude.) Matt C. had the service department write up a Chrysler service contract for me to get my 3 oil changes at any dealership. (I thank you for helping me Matt, but it doesn't make up for the treatment. Also, I should not be bribed with something I have already purchased just to give ten stars on the survey. This does not help to improve the overall Gillman experience. I hope you work towards improvement.) It's a shame that they had to give me so much grief on something we already agreed upon. At the end of the day, I purchased the vehicle short of $200 dollars on the original agreement (with much effort). They need to ask themselves if the trouble they gave me was worth receiving a bad marks on their record. $200 dollars is chump change for a dealership of this size. Why treat your customers like this and risk another taint on your reviews for $200? As of writing this review, they're not looking good. The service department reviews (users with 1 review and no friends, sketchy reviews praising Allen S.) barely save them in ratings. If any of the Gillman executives read this, please do a thorough check/review process on your employees and provide written policies for EVERY step of this procedure. This level of unprofessionalism should not be tolerated. I believe professionalism should be enforced at a dealerships of this size. A purchase of this value should be handled with the utmost professionalism every step of the way. Even restaurants that sale items 1/1000 of the purchase price of a vehicle treat their customers with respect. Bottom Line: I highly, highly dissuade anyone from coming here unless they like to be treated with disrespect and dishonesty. Read more