Davis Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Davis Chevrolet
Service review
by 12/27/2020on
Service is on time and done correctly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Price of diagnostic service.
by 12/26/2021on
Experience was okay. Lauren was informative and kept me updated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 GMC Terrain
by 05/02/2021on
The service person Chris didn't called me to give me an update on my car until I called. The next day I waited for his call to pick ip my car, no call I had to call again he told me he called the wrong number left a message stating car was ready. I got to the shop I called him, he was also paiged by cashier he was MIA... My SUV still missing screws on the hood.... I dont know if I will return there...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Customer service!!
by 03/14/2019on
Davis Chevrolet went above and beyond my expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BEST EVER!!!!
by 10/26/2018on
AMAZING Experience I couldn't have asked for anything better. The whole process was quick and easy. The team also helped with my kids to make the process easier.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A very dissatisfied Teacher customer
by 09/12/2018on
It was awful. I had to call the device guy to find out about my car and then they cheated me by charging me 805.00 dollars for a part that had been given an extended warrranty
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
30000 mi service
by 05/11/2018on
Always professional. Always quality work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good deal, pushy dishonest salesperson
by 08/02/2013on
I purchased a new 2013 Silverado in May of 2013. The deal was very good, but the salesman was not. Pushy, dishonest -- I would go elsewhere to purchase. I have had a good experience with their service department (on my older truck).
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service Department at Davis Chevrolet, Houston
by 08/02/2013on
I took in my older 2003 GMC to have the brakes checked, after Firestone messed up on replacing my brake pads. The service writer was very nice, the service was very professional and reasonably priced (for a new car dealer, which is always going to cost more than an independent.)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Issues
by 06/04/2012on
Well I bought my vehicle through this company and had no problem with the sale of the vehicle everything was good.The problem was I bought the warranty for the vehicle.I took it back before warranty ran out to have some items looked at.They proceeded to tell my wife they would look at each problem for $75 each to see if covered under warranty.What is a warranty for if you still have to pay just have the stuff looked at?Never shopping here again thanx for nothing.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Treated well!
by 06/26/2011on
I love the fact that I have my own service representative for when I need to have my car serviced. He provides me with accurate and offers recommendations to me to help keep my car like new. I am kept informed immediately of any new developments or changes as they occur whether it directly is the car or if it is about the time it will be ready. I have had my car serviced there since I purchased it in 2007. Pleased I am.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
