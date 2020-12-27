5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I love the fact that I have my own service representative for when I need to have my car serviced. He provides me with accurate and offers recommendations to me to help keep my car like new. I am kept informed immediately of any new developments or changes as they occur whether it directly is the car or if it is about the time it will be ready. I have had my car serviced there since I purchased it in 2007. Pleased I am. Read more