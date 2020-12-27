Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Davis Chevrolet

Davis Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
2277 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Davis Chevrolet

4.3
Overall Rating
4.33 out of 5 stars(11)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service review

by Terlyn30 on 12/27/2020

Service is on time and done correctly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
11 Reviews
Sort by:
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Price of diagnostic service.

by Gayle K on 12/26/2021

Experience was okay. Lauren was informative and kept me updated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2014 GMC Terrain

by Roxanna on 05/02/2021

The service person Chris didn't called me to give me an update on my car until I called. The next day I waited for his call to pick ip my car, no call I had to call again he told me he called the wrong number left a message stating car was ready. I got to the shop I called him, he was also paiged by cashier he was MIA... My SUV still missing screws on the hood.... I dont know if I will return there...

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service review

by Terlyn30 on 12/27/2020

Service is on time and done correctly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Customer service!!

by Watson52 on 03/14/2019

Davis Chevrolet went above and beyond my expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BEST EVER!!!!

by brytaniball on 10/26/2018

AMAZING Experience I couldn't have asked for anything better. The whole process was quick and easy. The team also helped with my kids to make the process easier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A very dissatisfied Teacher customer

by Ms fitch on 09/12/2018

It was awful. I had to call the device guy to find out about my car and then they cheated me by charging me 805.00 dollars for a part that had been given an extended warrranty

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

30000 mi service

by bartezell on 05/11/2018

Always professional. Always quality work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good deal, pushy dishonest salesperson

by ohenryx on 08/02/2013

I purchased a new 2013 Silverado in May of 2013. The deal was very good, but the salesman was not. Pushy, dishonest -- I would go elsewhere to purchase. I have had a good experience with their service department (on my older truck).

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Department at Davis Chevrolet, Houston

by ohenryx on 08/02/2013

I took in my older 2003 GMC to have the brakes checked, after Firestone messed up on replacing my brake pads. The service writer was very nice, the service was very professional and reasonably priced (for a new car dealer, which is always going to cost more than an independent.)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
3 out of 5 starssales Rating

Issues

by akaskyhigh on 06/04/2012

Well I bought my vehicle through this company and had no problem with the sale of the vehicle everything was good.The problem was I bought the warranty for the vehicle.I took it back before warranty ran out to have some items looked at.They proceeded to tell my wife they would look at each problem for $75 each to see if covered under warranty.What is a warranty for if you still have to pay just have the stuff looked at?Never shopping here again thanx for nothing.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Treated well!

by mamamary on 06/26/2011

I love the fact that I have my own service representative for when I need to have my car serviced. He provides me with accurate and offers recommendations to me to help keep my car like new. I am kept informed immediately of any new developments or changes as they occur whether it directly is the car or if it is about the time it will be ready. I have had my car serviced there since I purchased it in 2007. Pleased I am.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
66 cars in stock
0 new60 used6 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|8 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for