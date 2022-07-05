Customer Reviews of Central Houston Nissan
Car for my mom
by 05/07/2022on
Jalen was our Salesperson. He 1st helped us at the used car dept and then also the new car dept. Usually at other dealerships I been to the used car rep doesn't help you if you're go over to the new car department. We ended up getting a lease and Jalen seen us thru entire process. Thanks for your patience and service!
DO NOT BUY A CAR HERE!!!
by 04/07/2022on
DO NOT BUY A CAR HERE. DO NOT BUY A CAR HERE. DO NOT BUY A CAR HERE. In April or May of 2021, I purchased a 2018 Nissan Rogue from this dealership. Biggest mistake of my life because now I am paying for it. For an entire year, I have been calling them to let them know the car is in bad condition. They never did anything to help me. NEVER. The power steering is bad, the struts and links are broken, the break lock system is broken (which caused me to get into an accident btw), the transmission is bad, the engine is bad (it won’t stop shaking, mentioned that to them within the first month). Do not buy a car from this dealership. You’ll absolutely regret it. Since I’m on a car loan, I can’t get rid of the car. I can only forewarn other people. Don’t do it. I was so happy because they worked with my credit but all they did was put me in a very janky situation. Also Chris the finance manager needs to be fired ASAP. ASSAAPPP. He gotta go. He going to put you in a bad BAD situation
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Dishonest
by 02/21/2022on
Online sales rep reached out to me at 9:00 in the morning to inform me that a vehicle I was interested in was still available. I arrived at the dealership to test drive the vehicle at 10:30 and was told the vehicle was no longer available, but they had several similar vehicles available for me to see. Don't think I want to do business with a dealership who starts off our business with a lie. Buyer beware.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
SLOWWWWW
by 12/02/2021on
Slowest dealership in Houston. I came for an oil change and 1 1/2 hours later still not done. Even had a 4:30 appt. Its now coming up on 6pm still waiting
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Lies
by 07/20/2021on
The sales people are nice. However, the car that was supposed to be reliable and make it, did not. The maintenance light started coming on day 2 after I bought the car. They do not refund your money nor will they take the car back. They took it back to service to fix. Then when I left with the car the maintenance light came on again, which means they did not fix it. It is a shame that they even had this car to sell knowing it has a problem. I have not had this car for 3 days and I have to take it back again to the dealership. I am missing work because of a bad used car. I just asked for my down payment back and to cancel the contract. The bank has not even processed the loan yet. They only care about getting their commission.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Don’t Waste Your Time
by 06/10/2021on
I should have known better after reading other reviews - these guys are basic [non-permissible content removed]. They pulled a classic bait & switch, just as so many others posted. I confirmed several times that the vehicle was available, expressed my concerns about other reviews I’d read about these sales tactics, and was reassured that the vehicle was there, in stock, and available. Of course we arrive (myself, my daughter who was super eager for her first car-buying birthday experience, and my husband who took off work), and the car isn’t available - “it must have just come under contract - can we show you other similar cars?” In the last hour. Right. Waste of time, but I guess it was a blessing in disguise - definitely don’t want to do business with a group like this.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Dishonest tactics to get you in showroom
by 05/19/2021on
I should have paid attention to the other reviews. I emailed about a specific car and received a response saying I could test drive it within the hour. I got to the dealership to learn that they "couldn't find the car" but had older models at the same price for me to drive. So beware that this dealership posts deals only to get you in the showroom to sell you what you didn't come to purchase. Huge waste of time.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
$5,995 DEALER'S SERVICE FEE
by 12/30/2020on
DO NOT BUY A USED CAR FROM CENTRAL HOUSTON NISSAN! THEY HAVE A 5,995 DEALER'S FEE! They don't sanitize anything! I made an appointment to test drive a car and was told the car would be sanitized and ready for me to drive when I arrived 4 hours later. When I arrived at 5:30 the salespeople were lounging outside smoking and leaving their trash on the vehicles on display. Once inside my husband and I walked by the lobby and there was trash we everywhere. The car was on the show room floor when we arrived. But, it was DIRTY. Someone left their lunch trash on the driver's side door as well as visible grease stains on the door. The cup holders were dirty. We found a roll of toilet paper and a tampon in the glove box. In the back seat there was an empty BEER BOTTLE on the door as well as stains on the carpet in the back. Needless to say that the car was NEVER SANITIZED! After the test drive I was still willing to purchase the vehicle based on the agreed upon price. But, no they pulled out a price that was $3,000 more than previously discussed on top of the usual TTL and paperwork fees they added a $5,995 DEALER'S SERVICE FEE!!!! Now the car was $12,000 more than I was previously been told. The dealership was not willing to negotiate on the price on the vehicle instead they were willing to extend the loan to 84 months to reduce my monthly payments. 3 HOURS LATER we walked out without a car, hungry,and a desperate need to disinfect my entire body for fear of becoming ill with COVID. DON'T PURCHASE YOUR VEHICLE FROM THEM!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Best Service
by 09/08/2020on
If you are looking for a great deal on a pre-owned Vehicle look no further than Central Houston Nissan. Raúl Martínez truly knows how to listen and helped me get an amazing deal on my car.
Warm Friendly Professionals!!
by 05/16/2020on
We've bought several cars from Central Houston. Hani is our Sales Professional. I feel like Royalty when I enter and leave. I know some of the other Finance Professionals too and everyone I've experienced is warm, friendly and professional. They have implemented new services, to really make them outstanding!! Planning to buy again from them!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Bait and switch
by 05/14/2020on
Went to look at a car that was advertised on line to my surprise I was told the car was not there. Instead they wanted me to buy a new one. This kind of advertising is a bait and switch just to bring people in. Beware before you by here
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
excellence experience
by 04/28/2020on
I recently purchased a new Altima from Central Houston Nissan. I had a great experience and would recommend this dealership to anyone I know. G. Ask for Hani , He is very helpful and makes the customer happy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Satisfied customer
by 02/11/2020on
Nick Mullas is awesome! We have worked with him in the past, and he gets the job done every time. If you’re looking for a vehicle, he’s your guy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome!!!
by 02/07/2020on
Nick Mullas, Best sales advisor there is as far as I'm concerned. I purchased my Jeep Renegade April 2019. Fast forward to February 2020 my trucks in the shop and the radio is burnt out do to a part malfunction. When I bought the truck the radio had to be replaced, broken by the previous owner, but the dealership replaced it at no cost to me and has a one year warranty. So now I need the original invoice so that I don't have to come off of $850.00 and I've been getting the run around for days from the Jeep dealership where the radio was originally purchased. In comes Nick who gets me the invoice seems in a matter of minutes. BEST SALES REP. EVER!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Worse customer service ever
by 11/12/2018on
I took my 2011 Nissan in for a recall and the technician Who worked on it that day Tony Gonzalez broke my dashboard half ass glue it back together. When it was time to pick up my vehicle I noticed the huge crack and glue and they tried telling me my car came in this way when I dropped it off witch is a complete lie. I spoke to the manager there who tried telling me he was aware of the situation and also tried saying my car came in this way. I asked him to step outside and take a look at the work and glue they had done, the glue was fresh on their, basically their response was they can order the part and they would pay half. I disagree on that they should be responsible for the whole replacement and installation. If I would have known they would break my dash I would have never dropped of my car in the first place. The technician should get fired since he failed to speak up and just tried covering his own a**. I will never buy a Nissan again if this is the service I get!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Coutesy
by 10/15/2018on
My wife and I have one incredible welcome and service from Chris Bennet. This man never saw our skin color. We bought a Nissan Max 2016 after my wife car get total by insurance. It was the first time we meet Chris. During Harvey my car and my wife car get flooded. When we call Chris Bennet looking a car for my wife Chris tell me come here Ill give you a car to use until your insurance finish the process. Until today when I pick up the phone and call his cell he will answer and remember my wife name. That tells me that dealer ship with Chris in it look at us as human being not just for the check we will sign at the end for the deal. My wife car got some fender damaged I called Chris said if you are far go to any dealer they fixe it and bring me the bill we will reimburse the bill. The service when we brought our cars there, we know it will be done right. When we needed car for my in-law Chris was not there but he lives words for us, we didn't like the deal, the gentleman that we were dealing with called Chris at home. He told the gentleman give them the car because those customers are like my family member.
Unethical Business Experience
by 09/01/2018on
False advertisement then bait and switch. I made a trip to the dealership and picked out the truck I wanted a couple weeks before I was ready to buy. When I was ready to buy I began negotiating over the phone as I live an hour from the dealership. After several conversations about price I was eventually notified they add over $3000 in "dealer add ons". They do not specify this on any of the websites they advertise on including their own website. After further negotiations we finally agreed upon a price. I filled out a credit app on their website for the truck I had picked out several days before making the hour drive to the dealership. As soon as I arrive at the dealership the salesman and I start walking to the truck and he says "you know this truck has 5000 miles on it correct"? He took me to a truck I had never seen before that was a demo. He obviously knew this was a different truck than we had been discussing. They proceeded to try to charge me several thousand dollars more than what we had agreed to for the truck I had picked out. I have purchased over 10 new vehicles in my life and never had an experience this unethical.
Great Service Dept.
by 08/29/2018on
Always friendly and accommodating, and keep ,e updated on progress whether I am waiting in-hose, or left vehicle there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good job
by 08/28/2018on
The cost was appropriate.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service on my Maxima. Central Houston Nissan Rocks! I will definitely
by 08/25/2018on
I came for and oil change and tire rotation after work. I was greeted and my car taken in shortly after my arrival. I was in and out in about an hour. Great new facility. Clean, quiet, and comfortable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New nissan Sentra 2018 was very cheap very good price the service was great
by 08/25/2018on
The prices were excellent the staff was very nice they offered food washed the car and fill up the gas tank
