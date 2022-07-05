1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

DO NOT BUY A USED CAR FROM CENTRAL HOUSTON NISSAN! THEY HAVE A 5,995 DEALER'S FEE! They don't sanitize anything! I made an appointment to test drive a car and was told the car would be sanitized and ready for me to drive when I arrived 4 hours later. When I arrived at 5:30 the salespeople were lounging outside smoking and leaving their trash on the vehicles on display. Once inside my husband and I walked by the lobby and there was trash we everywhere. The car was on the show room floor when we arrived. But, it was DIRTY. Someone left their lunch trash on the driver's side door as well as visible grease stains on the door. The cup holders were dirty. We found a roll of toilet paper and a tampon in the glove box. In the back seat there was an empty BEER BOTTLE on the door as well as stains on the carpet in the back. Needless to say that the car was NEVER SANITIZED! After the test drive I was still willing to purchase the vehicle based on the agreed upon price. But, no they pulled out a price that was $3,000 more than previously discussed on top of the usual TTL and paperwork fees they added a $5,995 DEALER'S SERVICE FEE!!!! Now the car was $12,000 more than I was previously been told. The dealership was not willing to negotiate on the price on the vehicle instead they were willing to extend the loan to 84 months to reduce my monthly payments. 3 HOURS LATER we walked out without a car, hungry,and a desperate need to disinfect my entire body for fear of becoming ill with COVID. DON'T PURCHASE YOUR VEHICLE FROM THEM! Read more