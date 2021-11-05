Big Star Honda
Beware of paying for things you did not requested.
by 05/11/2021on
Be ready to pay for things you did not authorized or wanted, they charged 499.00 for window tinted i did not order, requested or wanted, i asked them to remove the charge and they said they could not, they charged me 1299.00 for aftermarket products that i did not requested or wanted, they charged me 800.00 for theft protection i did not wanted, I asked them to remove it and would not remove. The worst part is that they dont tell you about those charges untill after you apply for credit, and after they tell you about the charges and you ask to remove them they just told me that those charges come with the car. Its so sad that for a couple thousand dollars they loose a customer and some more that you could have recommended.
Big Star switched out my lug nuts
by 04/16/2021on
I prepaid for 3 oil changes, went in for #2. They tried to get me to have brake fluid changed and a radiator flush (I just had that done 4 months ago at another shop and explained this to them but they still had it down in their records that it needed to be done). They noticed I had new tires, asked me where I bought my tires and told me I needed a front end alignment. I told them I was still dealing with burst pipes at home (9 weeks after the freeze in TX) and I didn't have the money. They were determined to get something from me so the service associate showed me a cheap lug nut (not what I had on my car when I drove in!) that they were having a problem tightening. They took 2 1/2 hours to perform the oil change! They fabricated this story that Discount Tire must have switched lug nuts when I had the tires replaced. I almost bought their story and was ready to tell off the technicians at Discount Tire. I believed the Honda technician at first until when I was leaving I saw they had gone through my console (everything was out of order) where I keep the lug key to remove the wheels and rotate the tires. The key was not in there. I searched and searched and finally found it in my glove box (someplace I never put it, I can't even reach that far!) where they had put it after they removed and stole my nice lug nuts. I was so mad I couldn't hardly speak. In the past I have noticed scratches on my door and a chip in my windshield after taking my car to be serviced but I had no proof it was their fault. This time I'm convinced they were determined to get something from me (since the oil change was prepaid and I didn't pay for anything) so they decided to steal my nice lug nuts and leave me with inferior ones.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Slimy Salesmen
by 03/29/2021on
I bought a 2013 civic from them and when I wanted to trade up I found out that before I bought the vehicle there was an accident that required the airbags being replaced. I was never told about. they sold me my first car and put me in the worst deal. I’m stuck with a car that I was lied to about. I see that the manager is commenting his email address but I have yet to hear from him when he commented on my google review about what happened. I’ve called and have been promised that I will receive a call back but it’s all for show. They purchased the car knowing that there was damage that required airbag repairs and didn’t inform me.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
LACK OF INTEGRITY!!!!
by 03/17/2021on
What a disappointment! We drove over 1 1/2 hours to find the vehicle we were looking for. We test drove the vehicle and that was great but then it came to negotiations and that's when everything went south. We agreed on a price and deal but the financing department was experiencing delays and we had to leave at 8PM because of our drive time and my husband needed to eat and take his medication so we made an appointment to purchase and signed documents of earnest interest. We came back for our appointment believing we were going straight to financing but that's when the whole negotiating started all over again! How frustrating! Then, Juan couldn't locate the papers we signed and just brushed it off with "we probably shredded them because you weren't interested!" Which my husband explained what had happened 3 times because Juan wasn't getting what was going on. The original salespeople Alberto and Martin were called because they disappeared believe it or not! How convenient for them! My husband was furious at how we were being handled. The price was upsold by $6000! And as for the deal? Disappeared just like the salespeople. We left telling Juan that him and his dealership had absolutely no integrity! He just shrugged his shoulders and smirked! Roughly 45minutes later, a guy called and asked us how our sales experience was! Really!?! So we told him what happened and he said he would call back and "try" to make it right. He did call back and his offer was worse than what we were offered when we were at the appointment. What a joke! I ended up filing a customer complaint against the dealership because of this "handling" with Honda Corporation because I am a Honda owner to begin with.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
scam
by 01/28/2021on
Do not give this place any of your business. A big scam in every way.. I had to replace my fuel injectors on a 2018 Honda Ridgeline with 38,000 miles. They wouldn't do anything to help and said I would need to contact Honda America afterwards. After three calls Nadine at Honda America also said they couldn't do anything.. I will do all I can to ensure that all contacts personal and through social networking (FB, etc.) never use this place.- unless assistance is provided.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Unscrupulous
by 01/24/2021on
This was a terrible shopping experience Reviewed a used car and made an appointment for a test drive that went ok Was told by salesperson that the selling price was the bottom line she might be able to give a couple hundred off but she wanted to discuss other things first after many questions on my part she wanted to initial a paper because without it she could not speak Bronson manager I balked at this which I found highly unusual but did it and she said I had to sign a paper to check credit and give me interest rate she came back and said she verified credit and could offer 1.99% on a new car which I was not in the market for I said no but asked who would finance and interest rate on one I came to look at she gave me a little over 3% with Honda finance had to leave because my son had to go to work but asked how much trade for 2011 Honda Pilot she asked again and have an extremely low ball figure which I could not accept so we were getting ready to leave and she wanted another paper signed since she would hold car till next day Upon reviewing the paper o find dealer prep fees a little over a thousand/window tint which was there since 2019/nitrogen air package which I saw already there on car history Ruth Farias said paper work would all be ready at our 10:15am appt Came in and asked 3 times about the charges and was told aftermarket fees not negotiable/neither were doc fees Then the fun begins was told by finance Honda finance would not approve and Wells Fargo interest rate was 5.39 % so I told finance very different figure from what Ruth quoted so he said have to send you back to her so you can ask she said she was sorry but that would be the finance fee but they could get me into a cheaper suv which I turned down also asked about the $200 she said she was going to take off she comes back with this offer cannot take $200 but she can give oil change/car wash and tire rotation for 2 years which was another bald face lie she gave me a paper with 1 advantage care when I asked her to be specific and write it down she would not only had manager sign it but upon signing more papers find that it’s there under ext svc cont $119.95 which to me free means $0 Janet Cheng would not take off but added another advantage care she said now it’s for 4 years I feel liked I was duped and this dealership is dishonest leading you on and quoting prices they will not honor and offer something free which they had no intention of honoring I would hope businesses would like return customers and good word of mouth free advertising as well as good reviews That does require honesty up front and quote actual figures that are true and not try to frustrate the customer who feels overwrought by time can get into a vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Experience satisfy
by 11/20/2020on
My experience in buying my new hrv 2020 it was great, the sales consultant Ruth Frías was very condesendent to me, she explain everything and I m completely satisfy with my buy.
Bait and switch
by 03/19/2019on
Big Star gives you a quote, but then adds on accessories that were not in the quote and that you explicitly said you did not want, jacking up the price by about $2000. Classic bait and switch. No integrity.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great customer service and follow up
by 01/15/2018on
Trey from Big Star Honda provided excellent customer service and made us loyal to the dealership. He stepped up when we had a question or concern and followed through quickly. We will send all of our family and friends to Trey!
dealer trying to cheap people
by 08/24/2016on
i took my 2013 Civic in for sunglass repair(the glass and gasket are one piece).the estimate came back and the part alone was $580,the labor was $990! After a quick search online,i found that it literally takes 5 minutes to remove sunroof glass. I ordererd online($380 shipped) honda genuine part under full warranty.i removed the old sunroof glass in under 5 minutes.I spoke with a service rep Khara and she assured me they had to remove the headliner and "everything" on top to do the job.WRONG.They were trying to charge me $990 for 5 minutes of work.i sent emails to the service director garry morris and others and still havent got any replies.dont take your car there,they are out to rip you off!check online and you can usually find the answer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Price & Good atmosphere to shop here
by 04/22/2016on
Dylan Thornburg is a great Sales Consultant. He explained all of our new 2016 Honda Accord _ Sport Edition features and got us the best deal in the market. We are more than pleased to have made a purchase at Big Star Honda in the near future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Greedy Dealership
by 04/08/2016on
Beware of this dealership especially the finance department. I purchased my honda accord, Patricia tried to sell me extended warranty but I figured out that in 6 years, It will really cost me a lot of money, she just went on telling the benefits and how much I will save. I tried to cancel the contracts that I signed previously same day I was ripped off. I was expecting they will send the final contract (minus extended warranty, correct amount) to Honda Finance as she had promised, (Cooper even corrected the amounts in the sale contract himself) but instead they sent the contract that I requested to be cancelled. These people are greedy. I have been working to settle the issue since 10/2015 but until now they have not done any actions, only promises that they will refund the appropriate amount. Stay away from this dealership, Very greedy and dishonest dealer
Bait-and-switched
by 03/03/2016on
I was given a quote with the exact request for "2016 Honda Civic" with the drive out price. I asked for the VIN and was given a red Civic. I didn't ask for a red one, so they gave me another VIN for the silver color I requested. Then I asked if the quote is still the same for the new VIN? I was told, "Yes". So, I drove 20 minutes to Big Star Honda only to be a sucker. When I met with the sales manager, he told me that the quote was a "mistake" for the year 2015 model; a completely different redesign. But our emails clearly said it was for 2016; he even typed "2016". This was a bait-and-switch for me to come in and re-negotiation for the 2016 model which I declined and bought it somewhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Misleading Sales Approach
by 02/10/2016on
I had the pleasure of talking with Linda Ngyuen and she had been very helpful. When I went to try and purchase a vehicle, I was really insulted by the sales guy when he valued my trade over $3000 less than the link to value your trade on their website. I would highly recommend not using their helpful link to value your trade as you may be in for a huge disappointment. I was also told in writing that trade values were being valued at 110% which that was definetely bogus according to the sales manager. Overall the experience was not pleasurable once the sales manager insulted me. Great Job Big Star
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bad experience with finance rep Janet Chang
by 02/06/2016on
Jim Bullock and Erin(salesmen), went above and beyond for me. I however can't say the same for Janet Chang(finance rep). She said she would mail my paper work to me. I called her cell, desk, texted, and main line, left messages and was never able to get a hold of her. This was during the course of a month. I finally went to the dealer for my copies and she didnt even have the common courtesy to step out of her office to talk to me. She sent someone else. She was all smiles while doing my paper work but impossible to get a hold of afterwards.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales person
by 09/26/2015on
My husband and I came in looking for an SUV. Dylan Nguyen was our sale rep and he was very helpful. Not once did he hassle us into buying a car.
Terrible Terrible Terrible Never a gain
by 09/06/2015on
And I promise I will tell everyone I know never go to big star All they care about is getting the sale then you are nothing but a number. THEY ARE A BUNCH OF FAKE IGNORANT PEOPLE JUST LOOKING FOR SALES REALLY UPSET ME AND WIFE ONCE YOU MAKE SALE U ARE JUST A NUMBER AND THEY. Sales dept could careless about you. VERY DISSAPPOINTED!!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Horrible service
by 08/21/2015on
I bought a car from here and needless to say it is no longer fit to be regularly driven. I am in the middle of trading in the car, but can't do so until my warranty purchased through big star Honda Is canceled. I have been trying to cancel it for a week, no return phone calls, no help what so ever, no cancelation has been done. I've filled out and faxed, mailed, and emailed the necessary forms and still nothing. I have been without a car for 5 days and this seems to be none of their concern seeing to as I have made numerous accounts to contact them and have gotten no response.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amazing Buying Experience
by 05/17/2015on
Dylan Thornburg is a great Sales Consultant. He explained all of our new 2015 Pilots features and got us the best deal in the market. We are more than pleased to have made a purchase at Big Star Honda.
Good buying experience
by 05/14/2015on
It is very convenience to buy a great car with a great price, this dealer team does a great and honest job. Special thanks to Jeremy, Dylan, Linda and Patricia.
My experiance at Big Star Honda
by 04/24/2015on
I went to Big Star Honda to look at cars and walked out with a new 2015 Honda Accord. Alejandro Davila and his boss did a great job on selling me this car. They were very nice and polite. I was glad we were able to make the deal happen. I know they went above and beyond to get me a good deal. I will defenitly recomend my friends and family to Alejandro Davila.
