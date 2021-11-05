2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was a terrible shopping experience Reviewed a used car and made an appointment for a test drive that went ok Was told by salesperson that the selling price was the bottom line she might be able to give a couple hundred off but she wanted to discuss other things first after many questions on my part she wanted to initial a paper because without it she could not speak Bronson manager I balked at this which I found highly unusual but did it and she said I had to sign a paper to check credit and give me interest rate she came back and said she verified credit and could offer 1.99% on a new car which I was not in the market for I said no but asked who would finance and interest rate on one I came to look at she gave me a little over 3% with Honda finance had to leave because my son had to go to work but asked how much trade for 2011 Honda Pilot she asked again and have an extremely low ball figure which I could not accept so we were getting ready to leave and she wanted another paper signed since she would hold car till next day Upon reviewing the paper o find dealer prep fees a little over a thousand/window tint which was there since 2019/nitrogen air package which I saw already there on car history Ruth Farias said paper work would all be ready at our 10:15am appt Came in and asked 3 times about the charges and was told aftermarket fees not negotiable/neither were doc fees Then the fun begins was told by finance Honda finance would not approve and Wells Fargo interest rate was 5.39 % so I told finance very different figure from what Ruth quoted so he said have to send you back to her so you can ask she said she was sorry but that would be the finance fee but they could get me into a cheaper suv which I turned down also asked about the $200 she said she was going to take off she comes back with this offer cannot take $200 but she can give oil change/car wash and tire rotation for 2 years which was another bald face lie she gave me a paper with 1 advantage care when I asked her to be specific and write it down she would not only had manager sign it but upon signing more papers find that it’s there under ext svc cont $119.95 which to me free means $0 Janet Cheng would not take off but added another advantage care she said now it’s for 4 years I feel liked I was duped and this dealership is dishonest leading you on and quoting prices they will not honor and offer something free which they had no intention of honoring I would hope businesses would like return customers and good word of mouth free advertising as well as good reviews That does require honesty up front and quote actual figures that are true and not try to frustrate the customer who feels overwrought by time can get into a vehicle Read more