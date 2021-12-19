Customer Reviews of AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway
AC quit working
by 12/19/2021on
Jay and his crew were great. They found the problem with the AC, got it fixed and finished the job before expected. They always do great work. Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and courteous
by 08/06/2020on
Had an unscheduled emergency. Team took care of me quickly and professionally. Arturo deserves mention and appreciation
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A caring experience!
by 10/23/2019on
It's good to see loyalty still exists, especially in the market we live in today. Auto Nation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway know sales and service. From purchase to service they have won me over and that means I can trust Auto Nation to always provide the best! Thank you all for the confidence you instill to your customers! Great job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sevice Department
by 07/21/2019on
My most recent experience at my AutoNation is always a great one ; because I always get my vehicle serviced done right the first time ; the their agents or employees are always very helpful and friendly . Thank you .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A/C
by 02/19/2019on
A/C was repaired promptly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and Easy
by 01/22/2019on
Had my first service appointment. Tires rotated, oil changed, recalls checked. Quick and easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 01/07/2019on
It took two hours to change my oil with an appointment That is too long
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine service
by 10/26/2018on
Very professional and courteous dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Could have been better
by 10/02/2018on
Finding a vehicle was easy but I was given one number for monthly payments then when it was time to sign the paperwork there was $200. I did explain that this was not what presented to me and it was reduced by $100. Unfortunately the vehicle had not been inspected being that it had recently been acquired by the dealership. Not a problem except that there was work that needed to be completed on the vehicle for it to be drive ready. This may have been good information to have the day of the purchase instead of the following day where I spent over 5 hours at the dealership and still needed to return a 3rd day and after 3 days and 14hrs all need work has still not been completed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Owner
by 09/10/2018on
Excellent service, work done in one day. Truck washed and vacuumed. Great Dealership!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A great overall experience
by 05/08/2018on
I was pleasantly surprised with the level of help, care and genuine friendliness I got at Autonation recently. My wife and I went in to buy her a new truck, and enjoyed the experience from beginning to end. Sounds unbelievable, but it's TRUE. I'll definitely recommend Autonation to my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
THE BEST SERVICE EVER
by 03/02/2018on
Its always awesome to come back to Christian Castro this is the second time we buy a car at Autonation Chevy. he always goes the extra mile to help me out on anything and everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad sales team
by 08/11/2017on
If you want to buy a car from this place, make sure you have a 700 credit score. if not you will be treated like crap. Best advice is to stay away from this dealership. My biggest issue is I had 2 sales people and neither one would listen to my questions. All I wanted to know is what they can do for me, Not what they can't do. this dealership has left a bad taste in my mouth. Bad for business
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
MY SALES EXPERIENCE
by 08/03/2017on
I was looking to get a new car with little or no down payment. I could not it for nothing down, but with just $1000.00 down got approved for my car. I purchased a Chevy Cruze and I love it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easiest purchase ever!
by 07/22/2017on
That was singlehandedly the best car buying experience I've had. The salespeople were friendly and didn't try to just sell you any old thing. They genuinely wanted to get you what you wanted. The financing process was a little long but it was easy to understand. I was in and out in about 3 hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2016 Tahoe is great!
by 06/30/2016on
I just purchased the 2016 Tahoe it is great! It comes fully loaded with upgrades and drives like a dream. The dealership at Gulf Freeway in Houston is knowledgeable and helpful. I fully recommend this dealership and vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 04/20/2016on
I had an on going problem with my ONSTAR unit for a few months. I went to AutoNation Chevrolet on the Gulf Freeway in Houston,Texas. The problem was correctly diagnosed and repaired at a very reasonable cost. I'm fully satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No stress deal
by 02/06/2016on
Had a pleasant experience . Did not have to spend entire day at dealership. It only took a few hours .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied Customer
by 12/03/2015on
I was introduced to AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway when I needed service on my 2012 Silverado 2500 HD Duramax. After meeting Bill Suessman, the General Manager and the rest of his staff, I decided to upgrade to a new 2016 Silverado 2500 HD Diesel. I was very pleased with the entire service and new purchase process from the very beginning. Nothing but "Customer First". My compliments to the entire staff! They have a new dedicated customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Comfortable Purchase Experience without Pressure
by 09/11/2014on
I have an employee who knew a girl that had a friend that used to work with Lauren. She said I would like her and I did. We had a little conversation about the car I wanted and I told her about my special requests. She was very knowledgeable about the car and helped me out with some inspired suggestions. At my request, she put me on a list and as soon as 2015 C-7s could be ordered she called me. We ordered the car and she called me again, about 2 weeks ahead of schedule and told me I could come get it. It was exactly what I wanted and we stayed late into the night as she tried to explain the features that seem to be endless on this car. Overall, the car was spotless and the experience excellent. I'm not the sort of person who gives 5 stars but I cannot think of a single thing that could have been done better. So, even if you don't have an employee who knows a girl that has a friend that used to work with Lauren, I don't think you could go wrong with her or AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway, especially if you're a Corvette fan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
