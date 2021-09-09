Audi West Houston
Customer Reviews of Audi West Houston
Enjoyable New Audi Purchase
by 09/09/2021on
I contacted Audi West Houston via their website. Stephen Reed, their Internet Sales Director, corresponded with me giving information and answering my questions. He also remained in touch ready to help while I was considering various New Audi models. I told Stephen I would reach out when ready to move forward. Several weeks later, I made an unscheduled visit to Audi West Houston dealership. Cyrus Pope, Audi Brand Specialist, assisted me while I window shopped. He asked sensible questions and on my request showed me all the new and pre-owned vehicles in stock. He drove me around on a golf cart through out the dealer lot. From there, I ended up liking a new vehicle. Stephen picked up on my presence and he & Cyrus collaborated to help me strike a purchase deal. Stephen was very helpful, constantly in contact, assisted throughout the buying process, including finding the best solutions to conclude my car purchase. Stephen has also been actively following my new car purchase including helping me find the accessories I wanted. Overall, I great experience with Stephen @ the Audi West Houston team. Thank you!~~
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Audi West Houston team is excellent.
by 06/17/2021on
I just purchased a new A8L from Audi West Houston and had a wonderful experience with Christian and Billy in Sales, to Curtis in Finance and Scotty and Richard in Service. This is my third Audi that I have owned and have always received excellent Service and Support from Audi West Houston. I find that buying a car is easy, it’s what they do after the sale that counts. I have had excellent service and support from them. Scotty is my Service Advisor and knows his stuff. Always friendly and will do everything possible to ensure a satisfactory visit. Christian in sales did a great job working with me and made my purchase easy. Without a doubt I highly recommend buying your new Audi from the Audi West Houston team!
Worst Experience Ever!
by 12/14/2018on
This morning I had a horrible experience at Audi West. Truth be told, I have visited every Audi dealership in Houston and this one by far has been my worst experience. I saw an advertised price for a 2018 Q5. I arrived early, test drove the car, and wanted to purchase the car only to be told that the advertised price was an error on the receptionist part. My sales representative Shawn was nothing but nice! However, in speaking to the general manager, he more or less told me "take it or leave it". To be honest, the discrepancy was less than $3000, $2493 to be exact. So although I was upset and truly felt that the dealership should honor the price, I was more so appalled at how the general manager was speaking to me. He was speaking to me in a manner as though he was doing me a favor by offering the vehicle above the advertised price. He told me they were correcting the mistake and would have it corrected within minutes. However, its STILL advertised at the price I came in for! So although I felt we could of reached a mutual agreement, I would rather go to ANY other dealership than Audi West to do business. In all my years of owing a luxury vehicle I've never been spoken to or treated in this manner. I actually seek out and buy luxury vehicles for the luxury experience! But the general manager needs more training on how to treat customers no matter what!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Worst Car buying experience ever
by 11/27/2018on
Stay away from this dealership especially from Mr. Donyell Livingston. I had an absolutely worst car buying experience ever... Mr. Donyell is nothing but [non-permissible content removed] dressed up in suit. After negotiating and finalizing the price with us, he sold the same Audi Q7 to a different customer while we were waiting for the paper work to be completed. These guys has no ethics and do not care about any of their customers. All they care about is how much they can squeeze your money. We were not expecting this from a Audi dealership and were highly disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Bait and Switch
by 10/12/2018on
An unethical, bait and switch company. Donât believe the advertised prices. Once you go in they quickly claim the price as âa mistakeâ and try to entice you with some garbage (much higher) offer. To compound the issue, the misleading price is still posted on the web for other bait and switch suckers. Avoid this dealership at all costs. I will never be back.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
New car bought
by 10/17/2017on
Lack of professional customer service ruined the joy of new car buying!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
My Q5 Service
by 03/22/2017on
Audi of west Houston did a great job, keep up the good work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 Audi A7 30T Quattro 25K ServicE
by 01/11/2017on
Additional work: Install GPS update, Dynamic 4 wheel alignment, balance, cooling system fluid exchange, wiper2 replace, Very good work. The car drives like a new car again. I was a little surprised at the price finally charged for the GPS update which was explained to me by the unexpected time taken to update the system software (8hours) without which the new GPS software could not be loaded.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Audi West Houston
by 01/09/2017on
Excellent customer service without the usual car dealer pressure. My sales person, Trevor Hanes, made it a very pleasant car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Professional Service!
by 01/01/2017on
My Audi was recently serviced at Audi West Houston; it was excellent professional service and support right from booking the service through to picking up my Audi after the service. Josie Miller was exceptional in helping me book the service, greeting me on my arrival for the service, keeping me advised of progress, and then reviewing the service with me when I picked up my Audi. Overall this was a great and very smooth first service experience at Audi West Houston. I look forward to continuing being an Audi owner and a very satisfied Audi West Houston customer for many years to come.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Audi West Houston - Recall Campaigns
by 12/31/2016on
Gaylyn proved to be knowledgeable and eager to assist. Great Job !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Patricia Gorgoni
by 12/23/2016on
Johzanne Miller was an excellent advisor. She was extremely kind, thorough, patient, and professional. She is an Asset to Audi.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Audi West Houston an Excellent Experience.
by 12/16/2016on
I had a 7:00 AM appointment. The gates of the dealership were open when I arrived at 6:45 AM. I met Eric Ta, Audi Service Advisor, who introduced himself and prepared the paperwork for my first visit. He was able to review the history of my pre owned Audi Q7 informing me of the previous maintenance. Erik was very attentive, articulate and interested in answering my questions, as well as, providing the necessary service to the vehicle. I was very impressed having never been in the facility prior to December 14, 2016. I had questions ranged from the extended warranty package that I had purchased to the size of the car tires. Erik addressed all my concerns. In waiting for my Audi Q7, I was surfing the Audi West Houston web site, interested in possibly acquiring another Audi. I was telephoned by Cory Christman, Audi Brand Specialist, and we discussed my interests in purchasing an additional vehicle. Later in the morning a gentleman approached me and introduced himself. It was Cory, generally, the IT Representative of so many firms remains anonymous. That was very nice of him to add that personal touch. The automobile was serviced for its 55K scheduled maintenance in a timely fashion. Honestly, I enjoyed the time that I had spent at the dealership, particularly Erik and Cory owning the 'experience.'
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer
by 12/16/2016on
Great experience! Because of this experience, I look forward to purchasing again from this dealership. My experience with both sales and finance were great, they were knowledgeable and gave me direct answers to my questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dads Audi
by 11/29/2016on
The best attention and genuine feeling that my business was important? No pressure and and true willingness to get the deal I wanted. Mack and his team really practiced great customer experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Audi Vehicle Service
by 11/18/2016on
Professional, prompt, high quality service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 11/16/2016on
The guys were great.. friendly and professional. I will return
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Audi of West Houston
by 11/15/2016on
Service is excellent but price for the brake job was high
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 Audi A4
by 10/06/2016on
Check engine light turned on and vehicle drove a bit rough. Called Audi West Houston and they walked me through the steps to get my vehicle towed free of charge and they fixed my vehicle by the next day. Awesome service and great communication!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 10/03/2016on
I just dropped in to see about getting service done. They took me right in and was done very quickly. Great customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Meh...
by 08/10/2016on
Average experience. 55K Service on an A6 ended up costing about $1500 once you factor in an alignment, and an oil pressure switch problem (pretty common). Mostly expected this. Alignment feels off now, where as it seemed perfectly fine when it went in... Audi offered to fix it, but I'm heading out of town tomorrow and don't have the time to deal with the service dept / shuttles / etc. Taking it to a place closer to where I live that only does alignments. Place was clean. Customer service was nice enough. No loaner, but they did shuttle me to work / back. Service dept can be hard to reach. Not just my individual rep, but getting anyone in general to answer a phone took around 30 min (called from about 3pm to 3:30pm on 8/9/16 if you're wondering Audi Support) Not impressed for $1500.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments