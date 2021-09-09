1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This morning I had a horrible experience at Audi West. Truth be told, I have visited every Audi dealership in Houston and this one by far has been my worst experience. I saw an advertised price for a 2018 Q5. I arrived early, test drove the car, and wanted to purchase the car only to be told that the advertised price was an error on the receptionist part. My sales representative Shawn was nothing but nice! However, in speaking to the general manager, he more or less told me "take it or leave it". To be honest, the discrepancy was less than $3000, $2493 to be exact. So although I was upset and truly felt that the dealership should honor the price, I was more so appalled at how the general manager was speaking to me. He was speaking to me in a manner as though he was doing me a favor by offering the vehicle above the advertised price. He told me they were correcting the mistake and would have it corrected within minutes. However, its STILL advertised at the price I came in for! So although I felt we could of reached a mutual agreement, I would rather go to ANY other dealership than Audi West to do business. In all my years of owing a luxury vehicle I've never been spoken to or treated in this manner. I actually seek out and buy luxury vehicles for the luxury experience! But the general manager needs more training on how to treat customers no matter what! Read more