2 out of 5 stars service Rating

We have 3 kias in these 5 years. Great cars, however when they had issues the Service Manager from this dealership always had excuses not to take the car. First time I had to leave the car for a week to check why the auto engine off never worked on my Kia GT2 stinger. For my Kia Sorento 2019 SX v6 after a year, its engine started to hesitate during acceleration between 40-60 mph. Reviews indicate that is a transmission problem that Kia is aware of this but there is not a solution yet. Took then car to Kia Archer in Houston and their horrible service team told me that I have to leave the car for a week for revision with tehy do tonhave loan cars. I made the decision to sell both. Be careful when buying this cars used. Read more