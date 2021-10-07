Archer Kia
Customer Reviews of Archer Kia
Service manager not efficient
07/10/2021
We have 3 kias in these 5 years. Great cars, however when they had issues the Service Manager from this dealership always had excuses not to take the car. First time I had to leave the car for a week to check why the auto engine off never worked on my Kia GT2 stinger. For my Kia Sorento 2019 SX v6 after a year, its engine started to hesitate during acceleration between 40-60 mph. Reviews indicate that is a transmission problem that Kia is aware of this but there is not a solution yet. Took then car to Kia Archer in Houston and their horrible service team told me that I have to leave the car for a week for revision with tehy do tonhave loan cars. I made the decision to sell both. Be careful when buying this cars used.
Archer Service Department
02/23/2017
Good customer service. employees on service department were nice people and explain what is needed to be done on our vehicle.
kia survey
01/02/2017
I like everything on Kia.I feel there good.Every time that I go there what I need, keep up the good work.
First appointment checkup
12/31/2016
Staff were courteous and greeted me right away. The waiting room was not uncomfortable and I did enjoy a complimentary water.
Fast Service
12/31/2016
The gentleman explained the services to me and said it would be 45 minutes to an hour but I think it was only about 30 minutes. The check out was also fast and friendly.
Survey
12/23/2016
It was quick and the dealer kept me informed at all times. The dealer was also very nice. They also vacuumed out the car and I was very satisfied
Review
12/15/2016
Quick and easy. Great service and was in and out in less than an hour for a oil change. Will definitely come back
Excellent Customer Service
12/10/2016
I had my vehicle's first service performance and the experiece was Quick with, little to no wait. Outstanding customer service!!!
Archer Kia
12/09/2016
I have always experienced fast, reliable and efficient service from Archer Kia. The staff has always been friendly and professional.
Oil change
12/06/2016
The staff was very helpful and nice also quick to answer any questions I had. They also vacuumed my car which was really great! Thumbs up!
Oil change 3
12/04/2016
Archer Kia provides very timely and quality service and the staff and mechanics are helpful and friendly. Would recommend to my friends and family.
Kia service
12/01/2016
did the oil change and customer service mention about recall for front door problem, fix the problem and good to go
Oil leak Repair
11/30/2016
Great Customer Service was very prompt and explained everything that was done in details. I was a very satisfied customer
Excellent
11/29/2016
friendly, fast, professional, clean, good pricing. I had a coupon that was for another kia dealership and they let me use it. I thought that was nice.
Archer Kia Service is Awesome
11/27/2016
The dealership operates efficiently and accurately to provide one of the best experiences in auto service in the greater Houston area. I also notice that other customers are just as pleased with their service when I am in the waiting area.
Great service
11/13/2016
Service advisor was prompt and courteous. Work was done well and timely.they even vacuumed out my car. Would recommend to others.
good service experience
11/11/2016
clean waiting area, relatively quick service. Wifi was handy. Had a cookie. Not really sure what else to say. I love my Sorento
oil change
11/10/2016
i was immediately greeted by beau and he answered all of my questions since it was my first time bringing my car in to be service. the service was surprisingly quick and he took a look at everything on my car and told me what needed to be done &how much it would be. i really liked that he didn't try to pressure me to get it done there. i will be using this location from now on.
Service
11/06/2016
Mr. Beau was very attentive, answered all my questions. He even took my car even though I didn't have an appointment.
Recall
11/01/2016
Beau was very helpful and friendly yet professional at all times. Vehicle was dropped off for a recall and was completed in an extremely timely manner.
