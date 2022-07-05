Customer Reviews of Advantage BMW Midtown
Stress free and quick
by 05/07/2022on
The car buying process is usually drawn out and stressful. At advantage bmw midtown, the process was quick and stress free. I didn’t feel pressured by sales. They didn’t try to low ball me on my trade either. Customer service was great from sales to finance. Highly recommend.
Excellent service!
by 05/13/2022on
David was on top of everything, explained the process well and got my car back to me super fast! Couldn’t have asked for more.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 05/12/2022on
Great Service! Stan was amazing! They took care of my BMW without any issues. I was able to get a loaner car and pickup my car within a few days. Stan kept me informed throughout the whole process. Thanks, again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Service Received
by 05/12/2022on
I came in for service on my BMW X3 with advisor Brandon Valdez and as always he was extremely friendly and knowledgeable about what I wanted and also, came in for. Very all around great guy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Barry Thomas is awesome!
by 05/12/2022on
Barry always takes great care of me and this visit was no different. He always explains everything in detail and keeps me posted on the Stu’s of my car. The midtown location is the best in Houston hands down when it comes to service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service was fine, but ride was a mess
by 05/12/2022on
Service was okay, but was challenging getting a ride to and from my office which is located nearby. For the pickup, I was told by the driver at 5:00pm he would not be able to get me for an hour and 20 minutes (even though I had scheduled with Advantage for a 5:00pm pickup and I am only a 1/2 mile away). I’m the end I gave up on a ride and found someone to take me there. Part of the reason I go to the dealer for service instead of many of the less expensive, but well qualified local mechanics is for convenience. This experience is making me reconsider that logic.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Deceptive Tactics
by 05/12/2022on
I am a long time BMW owner and I am very loyal to BMW. I went to the service department today to get a few services. I wanted the oil changed and my key fob fixed and the gas tank gas tank opener fixed, and a few other minor things. The service representative, Matthew, was very professional and friendly and courteous. He did his own survey of the car and told me the things that he wanted to have looked at on the car. I left him thinking that he would contact me with all the items that should be fixed on the car later and then I would select what I would like to have fixed when he called me. I had budget for about $1000-$1500 in services . However when he contacted me with our $8000 in recommended services I decided I would turn the car in and buy the car from BMW. This car is a 2015 and my intention is to give it to my daughter as her first car. She just turned 17. I instructed Matthew not to do any services on the car and that I would turn the car in And buy a new one. That is when he informed me that he had already started work on the car and that I would have to pay for putting the new tires on the car etc. I explain to him that was not my understanding and he had called me with a whole new array of services. So how could I have a greed to work to be performed if he had not done in analysis on the car. I guess he didn’t understand that I meant I would buy a new BMW from him and turn this one in as a trade-in. I requested to speak to a manager named Jesse. Who was nice enough on the phone. He told me that he would take the tires off the car which would reduce my bill by $1800. But that he would need to pay his service worker $150. I informed him that I was willing to meet him halfway and paid $150 since he was kind enough to take the tires off of the BMW. When I arrived at the service center to pick up my car, Matthew was not the same person I had met earlier in the morning. He had an attitude and was not courteous with me. In addition he pointed out that I was to be charged $400 in labor for putting the tires on and taking them off. I informed him that Jesse said that the cost for that was $150. He told me the charge was $240 for putting them on and $150 for taking them off. And that I could not talk to Jesse because he and all the other managers I just left the building for a managers meeting. I was not going to argue with him. I told him to have Jesse called me. I paid almost $900 in services. And left. I will not be doing business there again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
They won a new customer
by 05/10/2022on
Excellent customer service. Quick service. They told me it would be ready by a certain time, and it was. They even sent me a video where they narrated what they checked and the status of things. Very pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Well coordinated by the service advisor
by 05/10/2022on
If you get the right service advisor, you’re in a good spot. Barry Thomas is one of such.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Treated like Royalty
by 05/10/2022on
The customer waiting room is fit for royalty!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 05/07/2022on
The service experience was excellent, will definitely be taking my car here, they offer complementary shuttle incase of long service hours
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very satisfied.
by 05/07/2022on
Good service and communication about the status of the work. Also appreciated the loaner car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great communication! Excellent customer service!
by 05/07/2022on
I did not have such a great experience at my local BMW service department so I decided to try Advantage. I was assisted by Johnathan Mendoza. He explained everything in detail and kept me informed every step of the way. I really appreciate the excellent customer service he provided.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Retired public servant
by 05/07/2022on
David , my service advisor, was excellent. The guys working the valet service were also very awesome. Always pleased with the service provided. Let alone that the car was delivered clean and in pristine condition.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 05/06/2022on
Advantage BMW recently serviced my BMW. It was my first visit and the extraordinary care was experienced from the moment the valet picked up my car to the moment it was return. Jay Ramirez and Brandon Valdez made the process so easy. The vehicle updates kept me informed along the way. As a caregiver it is sometimes difficult to get the car service. Indeed, the valet service was the blessing that helped me take care of the car without compromising or interrupting the care of my loved one. I enthusiastically recommend taking advantage of Advantage BMW. Quality service from start to finish!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Extremly rude, would not recommend
by 05/05/2022on
The sales agent was very condescending although I was interested in buying the vehicle. After I left, I called the manager and informed him about the situation, he contacted the general manager who called me back and asked if I intended to return and to ask for him. When I came back, another agent came and spoke with me, he was very courteous, although the general manager did not even bother to come and apologize to me about the actions of the previous sales agent. I definitely would not buy anything from this dealership ever again and would never recommend it to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service advisor
by 05/05/2022on
Kevin provided an excellent service and follow up with every detail of my service request!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service with a smile and more.
by 05/04/2022on
Service writer Brandon was very knowledgeable and helpful from start to finish. Also, Leon knows more about the tire business than most. I was hoping for a shorter wait time as a waiting customer but was informed from the beginning about how long service would take.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Registration inspection
by 05/04/2022on
The service representative gave an approximate time to do the inspection, which was correct. I was able to get in and out quickly. The service representative also informed me of items needing to be addressed in the near future. An overall good visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 05/04/2022on
Service advisor was great. He kept me informed. The videos of the service being performed were outstanding! I loved being able to see what the looked at on my vehicle. Top notch service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 05/04/2022on
Happy with the service but was not expecting or told the car would have to be kept overnight which caused huge inconvenience. Asked twice if a car could be provided overnight until it was ready the next morning but no reply and wasn’t offered.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
