1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I am a long time BMW owner and I am very loyal to BMW. I went to the service department today to get a few services. I wanted the oil changed and my key fob fixed and the gas tank gas tank opener fixed, and a few other minor things. The service representative, Matthew, was very professional and friendly and courteous. He did his own survey of the car and told me the things that he wanted to have looked at on the car. I left him thinking that he would contact me with all the items that should be fixed on the car later and then I would select what I would like to have fixed when he called me. I had budget for about $1000-$1500 in services . However when he contacted me with our $8000 in recommended services I decided I would turn the car in and buy the car from BMW. This car is a 2015 and my intention is to give it to my daughter as her first car. She just turned 17. I instructed Matthew not to do any services on the car and that I would turn the car in And buy a new one. That is when he informed me that he had already started work on the car and that I would have to pay for putting the new tires on the car etc. I explain to him that was not my understanding and he had called me with a whole new array of services. So how could I have a greed to work to be performed if he had not done in analysis on the car. I guess he didn’t understand that I meant I would buy a new BMW from him and turn this one in as a trade-in. I requested to speak to a manager named Jesse. Who was nice enough on the phone. He told me that he would take the tires off the car which would reduce my bill by $1800. But that he would need to pay his service worker $150. I informed him that I was willing to meet him halfway and paid $150 since he was kind enough to take the tires off of the BMW. When I arrived at the service center to pick up my car, Matthew was not the same person I had met earlier in the morning. He had an attitude and was not courteous with me. In addition he pointed out that I was to be charged $400 in labor for putting the tires on and taking them off. I informed him that Jesse said that the cost for that was $150. He told me the charge was $240 for putting them on and $150 for taking them off. And that I could not talk to Jesse because he and all the other managers I just left the building for a managers meeting. I was not going to argue with him. I told him to have Jesse called me. I paid almost $900 in services. And left. I will not be doing business there again. Read more