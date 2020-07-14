Escape Review Tommie Vaughn Ford
by 07/14/2020on
This is the third Ford we have bought from Tommie Vaughn. We have worked with Mike Gallaher as our salesperson. The dealership and Mike are first class. Even with the Virus ramped in Houston, we felt very safe inside the dealership. I would highly recommend Tommie Vaughn and Mike Gallagher.
Fast lane service
by 07/03/2020on
Prompt and thorough, no hassle service
2018 Ford EcoSport
by 05/26/2020on
We got a great deal on the vehicle since it was 'priced to sell'. I've enjoyed driving it. I have only one criticism; the tire pressure alert came on and come to find out the tires were under inflated. One would think the tires would be checked prior to the customer purchasing the vehicle especially since the car is two years old. Other than that great service and a terrific deal.
Great Experience!
by 10/03/2017on
Dealt with Cesar via email and text to narrow down my search, and when I went to the dealership in person, he and his manager, Mike, were very kind and respectful. I felt valued as a customer by both of them. The car I bought was in good condition, and I am happy that I chose Tommie Vaughn Houston for this purchase!
NEGLIGENCE IRRESPONSIBLE
by 08/22/2017on
I took my automobile to repair and for reasons of the battery was not in good condition, the dealer called me, and I went to pick up the car and noticed that I had a rappelling hit on the front of the bumper, I called the manager and he Saw and totally reject his responsibility of the dealer, without doing an investigation before, the manager makes a decision that they are not responsible. I take pictures when I leave the car without any damage to the dealer and show them and still they did not take their responsibility. The manager with a racist and arrogant attitude, simply walked into his office and washed his hands.
Ford Edge Titanium 2016
by 12/21/2016on
Mat was our salesman and answered all of our questions. He is such a gentleman! Highly recommend Tommie Vaughn for your next Ford purchase
Survey
by 12/09/2016on
Awesome salesman! But! I don't think the vehicle was properly cleaned , gas tank was not full,and didn't realize the tires were that worn.
Oil Service + battery replacement
by 11/28/2016on
Battery replaced: tech used air hose to clean off battery posts; left residue all over engine covers.... Tech failed to reset system check/ oil life reset...
Service
by 11/20/2016on
Bobby always takes good care of me very professional down to earth
First glitch
by 11/07/2016on
I like my truck and have had positive experiences with this dealership. However, the very day after my 10k service dashboard lights warned me that I had two low tires. Didn't they check the tire pressure in the two hours I waited? Still, would not trade anywhere but Tommie Vaughn
2009 Ford Pickup
by 07/05/2016on
Did all work in a very timely matter. Dealership very very clean and all employees were cared about the job being done, and about the customer.
Outstanding service
by 06/27/2016on
Transaction was extremely pleasant. Timely Everyone was friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable.
need rattle repaired
by 06/27/2016on
bought 2016 edge about 3 weeks ago, has rattle in right rear door. service manager told my wife to bring in on thusday and they need car for 2days, problem is thats 200 miles for us to drive for a 30 min repair for some one who knows how to remove door pannel. they don`t take care of their customers.! wont be buying fords anymore!!!
First Experience
by 06/24/2016on
This 1st experience overall was a good one,however; the Quick Lane took over two hours.
I Will Definitely Return
by 06/22/2016on
The service was excellent. I was not pressured as I had done my research before hand and was well versed in what I wanted and was looking for. My salesperson was the best. His name is Kendall and he is awesome. It was an easy process and I am an online shopper for sure and rarely go into stores, but Kendall made the experience so pleasant and easy that I did not mind. I have already told and will continue to tell people about my absolutely wonderful experience. My family and I will be back.
Great service
by 05/06/2016on
As always the people at the service department were professional, courteous and very competent. We have had good experiences on every visit.
Poor customer service and workmanship
by 05/03/2016on
Took my card to do a recall and air conditioner service. I picked my car. Air was working fine. On weekend drove the car for a while then when we (my wife and 9 year old son and I) stopped at a store the car would not stooped and after a few start the car started to smoke so we towed it to the dealership. We ended up getting a taxi to go home. weekend was ruined. Left a message for the service adviser but did not hear back from him on Monday morning so I called myself. I talked to another and he told me the adviser is in and he will have him to call me back. The adviser called and said that they did get to the car. I called in about couple of hours since I did not hear back from him. He told me that he will get back with me when he has an update. I mentioned it would be nice as a good customer service to get back with the customer every hour instead of customer calls back for follow up. In the afternoon I called again and I was told by the adviser that they got to it and did not find anything and they will hold the car for one more day. Next day again i had to call back for the follow up. They did not find anything wrong with the car. A few days later my wife called me to tell me that the car was smoking again. It was fortunate that she did not travel too far and was home when the car smoking with my son in the car. I came home and noticed the car overheated and antifreeze leaked out all over. Once again it was weekend so the car could not be looked at. We towed the car back to the dealership. I called and left a message for the adviser. Same thing all over again the adviser did call me. He called me and told me that they could not get to it for couple of days because they are backed up?? They finally got to my car and found out that the thermostat need to be replaced?? :( We did not have any issue with overheating till now?? So they went ahead ad replaced it but then they told me that the fan is not working due to wiring and relay issue which caused the car overheat again. So the the thermostat did not have to be replaced? Right. Once again they could not get to the car for couple of days because they were backed up. All along the adviser would made hardly any follow up calls so I was hanging wondering what was going on. Finally after a week the car was repaired. When I got home I noticed the windshield wiper reservoir cap was missing and they charged me $30 for antifreeze fluid which cost about $3 at the store and this should have been at no charge since they caused the overheating and antifreeze liquid leaking out. I paid over $1000 after warranty deductible for reapirs that may had not needed if they would have diagnosed properly from the beginning. It may have needed or were caused by the technician and I paid for it all and some. One month later my wife noticed a noise and then an aroma of burning plastic. I took the car to the dealership. I waited for the adviser for 45 minutes to tell me that it will be couple of days before they would be able to take a look at it. Other advisers were not busy he could have have other advisers to help me out. I am taking my car to somewhere else. I was so fed up with the service and the adviser's lack of knowledge and customer service. Somebody must teach him that he needs to follow up with the customers instead of him telling the customers that he will get back when he has an update, Another words "Do not call me I call you". Now I do not know what else was done and could go wrong. I asked for the replacement part and the only part I received was the thermostat which looked fine.
F150 Pickup
by 04/23/2016on
The Service Manager Bobby was thorough in checking the vehicle, relaying the information to me, and helping make sure the corrections were made in the time estimated. Everyone are always so friendly making you feel truly welcome at the dealership.
Only Tommy Vaughn
by 04/20/2016on
This is the fifth vehicle I have purchased from Tommy Vaughn's David Bagby. I love working with him as he is honest and knowledgeable.
Navigation/center screen module replacement
by 04/19/2016on
Navigation/center screen kept going out - turns out control module had to be replaced but only after they could view the outage which was very intermittent (pics were not accepted). It was difficult to get the vehicle in for their viewing while it was out - always occurred at night and on weekends! Outage finally occurred on weekday and was able to get in for service and the replacement module ordered. Took about a week for part to arrive - seemed a bit too long but all is working now.
Christy is the best!
by 04/11/2016on
Christy Zeh made my time at Tommie Vaughn the best car experience I have ever had. Very professional and to the point, no run around. Just a good person doing a great job. I was in and out in less than one hour when actually taking possession of my new F150 truck.
