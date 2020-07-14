service Rating

Took my card to do a recall and air conditioner service. I picked my car. Air was working fine. On weekend drove the car for a while then when we (my wife and 9 year old son and I) stopped at a store the car would not stooped and after a few start the car started to smoke so we towed it to the dealership. We ended up getting a taxi to go home. weekend was ruined. Left a message for the service adviser but did not hear back from him on Monday morning so I called myself. I talked to another and he told me the adviser is in and he will have him to call me back. The adviser called and said that they did get to the car. I called in about couple of hours since I did not hear back from him. He told me that he will get back with me when he has an update. I mentioned it would be nice as a good customer service to get back with the customer every hour instead of customer calls back for follow up. In the afternoon I called again and I was told by the adviser that they got to it and did not find anything and they will hold the car for one more day. Next day again i had to call back for the follow up. They did not find anything wrong with the car. A few days later my wife called me to tell me that the car was smoking again. It was fortunate that she did not travel too far and was home when the car smoking with my son in the car. I came home and noticed the car overheated and antifreeze leaked out all over. Once again it was weekend so the car could not be looked at. We towed the car back to the dealership. I called and left a message for the adviser. Same thing all over again the adviser did call me. He called me and told me that they could not get to it for couple of days because they are backed up?? They finally got to my car and found out that the thermostat need to be replaced?? :( We did not have any issue with overheating till now?? So they went ahead ad replaced it but then they told me that the fan is not working due to wiring and relay issue which caused the car overheat again. So the the thermostat did not have to be replaced? Right. Once again they could not get to the car for couple of days because they were backed up. All along the adviser would made hardly any follow up calls so I was hanging wondering what was going on. Finally after a week the car was repaired. When I got home I noticed the windshield wiper reservoir cap was missing and they charged me $30 for antifreeze fluid which cost about $3 at the store and this should have been at no charge since they caused the overheating and antifreeze liquid leaking out. I paid over $1000 after warranty deductible for reapirs that may had not needed if they would have diagnosed properly from the beginning. It may have needed or were caused by the technician and I paid for it all and some. One month later my wife noticed a noise and then an aroma of burning plastic. I took the car to the dealership. I waited for the adviser for 45 minutes to tell me that it will be couple of days before they would be able to take a look at it. Other advisers were not busy he could have have other advisers to help me out. I am taking my car to somewhere else. I was so fed up with the service and the adviser's lack of knowledge and customer service. Somebody must teach him that he needs to follow up with the customers instead of him telling the customers that he will get back when he has an update, Another words "Do not call me I call you". Now I do not know what else was done and could go wrong. I asked for the replacement part and the only part I received was the thermostat which looked fine. Read more