Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. TX Auto Group

TX Auto Group

TX Auto Group
Visit dealer’s website 
5803 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77057
Call Dealer
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of TX Auto Group

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service, excellent quality.

by Aaron Stockton on 02/19/2022

Purchase a vehicle I had saw online everything was everything was as it was advertised salesman was great kudos to Diego will definitely be a return customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service, excellent quality.

by Aaron Stockton on 02/19/2022

Purchase a vehicle I had saw online everything was everything was as it was advertised salesman was great kudos to Diego will definitely be a return customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Professional and Knowledgeable

by Justin Phillips on 02/19/2022

My wife and I were greeted by Diego. He was very professional and knowledgeable. He helped us get the perfect car for our niece for her 21st birthday. I would definitely recommend, and definitely ask for Diego.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
256 cars in stock
0 new256 used0 certified pre-owned
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
0 new|14 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Dodge Challenger
Dodge Challenger
0 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang
0 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Welcome to TX Auto Group! With years of experience serving the Greater Houston area, and selling cars Nationwide, our dealership is dedicated to offer the highest-quality of pre-owned vehicles to our customers. From the moment you walk through our door, we’re committed to providing you with a great car-buying experience. With our skilled sales staff & financing options, we’ll help you get the vehicle you want, at the great price you deserve.

Our goal is to earn your business for life. Customer referrals are the ultimate compliment. With many vehicle shopping options available, we differentiate ourselves by understanding our local car-buying community and satisfying its needs; helping valued local customers like you, find the vehicle that’s the “right fit”.

Feel free to browse our inventory online and check out the Featured Vehicles section on our homepage. If you see a vehicle you like, submit an online quote request, or contact us to schedule a test drive.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Rental Car Service Onsite
Collision Repair/Body Shop

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes