service Rating

Aubrey the manager of this location is very rude! Every experience at this dealership has been horrible. Before arriving I made an appointment with the service advisor; Steve. He was very dull and kept me on hold for 20 minutes before scheduling my appointment. Upon arrival I tried to explain the problem my car was having to my service advisor. Also telling them that since 2013 I have never used my warranty because every problem I've had with my car there was an excuse made that somehow cancelled my warranty. They argued me down saying I would have to buy a new battery for them to assist me. My battery was not holding a charge; something was causing it to loose power. So why would I buy another battery? Why would you not charge the one that I bought with the car? I have paid off my 2014 Hyundai Sonata meaning have no monthly payments. I also have an 60,000 factory warranty and an extended warranty of 100,000 miles. They told me no matter what I thought the problem was they would have to diagnose the problem and would not do it until i bought a new battery. "You can go somewhere else!! Because I really have a meeting to go to " the manager told me. He also stated he does not work for Hyundai so he really don't' have anything to do with my problems. I was disguised by this point. I knew the alternator was going bad because my dad taught me a little something about cars. I was appalled and felt really discriminated against. Here I was a single woman with a dealership 4 miles away from my home and I had to go somewhere else all because i was trying to avoid unnecessary cost. I explained that to them. After hours of back and forth I bought a new battery. They diagnosed the problem and ended up fixing the front wheel sensor!!! ???? What does this have to do with the battery not holding charge? I was skeptical but did not have time for more drama. Plus Ben, another manager, was so nice to me after calling Hyundai Customer Service about my in-store experience. So I let them fix the problem they thought I had and also do an tire rotation as they recommended. I waited 3.5 hours for service to be done with appointment. As soon as they were done it was almost closing time and I left the dealer with a car than now was driving funny. My front tire started making weird noises and shortly after popped the next day causing me to have to get another. Also, my car was having the same problems now with the new battery. I called them to notify them of this situation and that I would be bringing the car in. Before I could get there my car breaks down and I have to wait for Roadside assistance to tow me in. Upon arriving I told the advisors the problem and they asked who had helped me last time. I told them Ben, Steve, and Aubrey. Ben sat me in his office and I waited 20 minutes for him to appear. He walks in sits down and asks me what the problem is? I tell him " Last time I was here I notified you and your advisors that my alternator or starter might be going bad. You suggested I buy a new battery and that I should leave if I did not want to. Today I am having the same problem.... " He puts his hands up in my face as I sit across the desk from him to interrupt me. " Wait hold on...I don't even know who you are and if your going to start talking so much they you can leave...there is the door." Im so mad at this point because this is the same thing that happened last time." I said, "Sir you asked me to explain the problem to you and I'm trying to do that. He replies, "If your going to keep on talking them I'm not going to help you. My son is playing across the street and in a min a car is going top come and pick me up to take me there whether you helped or not I looked at him no trembling with anger and said..oh yes you are because my car wont start and please keep your hands down when speaking to me. He continues to talk and never stops putting his hands in my face until I start recording him with my iPad. My car is in the shop now waiting for an alternator that is not going to be until Tuesday and there is another problem....Im co-signer of my paid off car and the warranty information has been recorded wrong. So i have to pay for my rental until the problem, is fixed. Its always an out-of-pocket experience with Hyundai. If I had another chance I would not ever buy a car from Hyundai again. The level of disrespect from staff and managers are unbelievable and I cannot understand, why after being a 2nd time buyer with two paid off cars from Hyundai, I'm being treated this way! Can someone please tell me......please? After this post Arbrey called me and asked me to come pick up my car because I posted to Facebook. The manager Tre Tracy acted as if he cared but was never available to take my call. Even gave me the wrong number; when I called it was another dealership. Read more