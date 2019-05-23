Sterling McCall Hyundai South Loop

Sterling McCall Hyundai South Loop

8811 Lakes At 610 Dr, Houston, TX 77054
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Sterling McCall Hyundai South Loop

4.9
Overall Rating
(7)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (0)
sales Rating

New two lease cars

by Nancyroncancio on 05/23/2019

Amazing experience in sterling McCall Hyundai south loop

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service department

by AlexM on 04/30/2019

I have been taking my vehicle (Genesis Coupe) here for 5 years and have had excellent service each time I go. I just very recently had to get the clutch replaced on my vehicle and the service associate I worked with, Andrew, was very helpful, professional, and ensured that my experience was enjoyable. He even helped me find replacement parts for my vehicle that were 50% less than what the dealership was charging. Overall I am very pleased with my experience this most recent time and also previous times. I would highly recommend this dealership to everyone, especially the service department which is where I have had experience with them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Overall great experience

by Kkbryant on 03/18/2019

I brought a truck and the process was fast and smooth I normally don't leave reviews but it was a very good experience sam was nice and and to the point!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by Tony on 02/28/2019

Planned a trip but needed last minute oil change. I was able to schedule the appt and received great service. Thanks Javier!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service...

by LeaNorma on 01/31/2019

I was there for three hours but it was all worth it...my car looked and runs like it did when I first got it... thanks...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Delivery

by Irishmark74 on 01/30/2019

This recent visit along with a previous unplanned visit associated with a battery issue were dealt with very efficiently and with the upmost professionalism. Javier was my appointed service specialist and he was outstanding in all areas. I would highly recommend their services to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Fast service

by LydRob22 on 10/31/2018

Fast friendly service. In and out in an hour!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good overall experience

by Coreysteele on 08/02/2018

I had a great car buying experience at South Loop Hyundai. Brian Williams sold me a car and was able to give me a great deal on it, right within my budget. Great customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

A Great Buying Experience

by Driver3000 on 06/20/2018

My experience with getting the car recently purchased was a wonderful experience and i would highly recommend family and friends to South Loop Hyundai!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Very unprofessional from bottom to top...they won't last long

by Jimmy123 on 08/07/2017

Lie lie promise in writing email / text of a price to get you to the dealership then switch saleman so that way they can act like no one promise any price wow. Then saleman try to sweet talk that car is not a rental so it more valuable then the promise price when it clearly stated on car fax it's a rental lol am just embarrassed for the dealership . They lie how they purchase a car for a certain price when in fact they can get it anywhere 3000 cheaper unless they really that stupid to buy at the price they talking about . Rating don't lie this place will closed down soon with their personnel . I feel bad for the owner of the dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Please avoid getting humiliated

by JadaStone346 on 12/04/2016

Aubrey the manager of this location is very rude! Every experience at this dealership has been horrible. Before arriving I made an appointment with the service advisor; Steve. He was very dull and kept me on hold for 20 minutes before scheduling my appointment. Upon arrival I tried to explain the problem my car was having to my service advisor. Also telling them that since 2013 I have never used my warranty because every problem I've had with my car there was an excuse made that somehow cancelled my warranty. They argued me down saying I would have to buy a new battery for them to assist me. My battery was not holding a charge; something was causing it to loose power. So why would I buy another battery? Why would you not charge the one that I bought with the car? I have paid off my 2014 Hyundai Sonata meaning have no monthly payments. I also have an 60,000 factory warranty and an extended warranty of 100,000 miles. They told me no matter what I thought the problem was they would have to diagnose the problem and would not do it until i bought a new battery. "You can go somewhere else!! Because I really have a meeting to go to" the manager told me. He also stated he does not work for Hyundai so he really don't' have anything to do with my problems. I was disguised by this point. I knew the alternator was going bad because my dad taught me a little something about cars. I was appalled and felt really discriminated against. Here I was a single woman with a dealership 4 miles away from my home and I had to go somewhere else all because i was trying to avoid unnecessary cost. I explained that to them. After hours of back and forth I bought a new battery. They diagnosed the problem and ended up fixing the front wheel sensor!!! ???? What does this have to do with the battery not holding charge? I was skeptical but did not have time for more drama. Plus Ben, another manager, was so nice to me after calling Hyundai Customer Service about my in-store experience. So I let them fix the problem they thought I had and also do an tire rotation as they recommended. I waited 3.5 hours for service to be done with appointment. As soon as they were done it was almost closing time and I left the dealer with a car than now was driving funny. My front tire started making weird noises and shortly after popped the next day causing me to have to get another. Also, my car was having the same problems now with the new battery. I called them to notify them of this situation and that I would be bringing the car in. Before I could get there my car breaks down and I have to wait for Roadside assistance to tow me in. Upon arriving I told the advisors the problem and they asked who had helped me last time. I told them Ben, Steve, and Aubrey. Ben sat me in his office and I waited 20 minutes for him to appear. He walks in sits down and asks me what the problem is? I tell him " Last time I was here I notified you and your advisors that my alternator or starter might be going bad. You suggested I buy a new battery and that I should leave if I did not want to. Today I am having the same problem.... " He puts his hands up in my face as I sit across the desk from him to interrupt me. " Wait hold on...I don't even know who you are and if your going to start talking so much they you can leave...there is the door." Im so mad at this point because this is the same thing that happened last time." I said, "Sir you asked me to explain the problem to you and I'm trying to do that. He replies, "If your going to keep on talking them I'm not going to help you. My son is playing across the street and in a min a car is going top come and pick me up to take me there whether you helped or notI looked at him no trembling with anger and said..oh yes you are because my car wont start and please keep your hands down when speaking to me. He continues to talk and never stops putting his hands in my face until I start recording him with my iPad. My car is in the shop now waiting for an alternator that is not going to be until Tuesdayand there is another problem....Im co-signer of my paid off car and the warranty information has been recorded wrong. So i have to pay for my rental until the problem, is fixed. Its always an out-of-pocket experience with Hyundai. If I had another chance I would not ever buy a car from Hyundai again. The level of disrespect from staff and managers are unbelievable and I cannot understand, why after being a 2nd time buyer with two paid off cars from Hyundai, I'm being treated this way! Can someone please tell me......please? After this post Arbrey called me and asked me to come pick up my car because I posted to Facebook. The manager Tre Tracy acted as if he cared but was never available to take my call. Even gave me the wrong number; when I called it was another dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Beware bait and switch on Sale Price

by ckie211 on 01/02/2016

For the closeout model that I checked, dealer inventory webpage prominently displayed a "Sale Price"net of dealer and mfr rebates. In person, I was told that there are dealer installed options ( wheel locks, window tinting, and stain resistance) for $2000 not included in the prominent sale price. Classic bait and switch.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Used Cars Sells - UnProfessional

by tiffanyp1 on 09/29/2015

This dealership is one of the worst I have ever done business with!! They are very disorganized and do not care about the customers. They act like you can come or go it doesn't matter. The salesperson doesn't know about the cars they are selling and don't even want to put gas in your car for a test drive. They talk about you behind your back to the used car manager behind the window like you can not hear them. Worst experience I have ever had!! I am surprised they are even in business at All!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Disorganized and unethical

by jvk5 on 05/05/2015

Received a very attractive price quote from South Loop Hyundai using Edmunds.com on a 2015 Elantra Sport. Came in for for a test drive, only to find out that the vehicle was actually in the shop - despite being assured by my contact at South Loop that the car was for real and available. Upon returning a second time to finalize a deal while the $2750 factory rebate program was still in place, was initially informed by some manager that the price would be >$3000 more than initially quoted (which I received in writing). After starting to walk out, a "new" deal was presented that was >$1300 more than the Edmunds.com price quote. I am finished with this dealership, and would strongly caution everyone against using them.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Classic Bait and Switch

by jewopaho on 04/18/2015

UPDATE: almost immediately after the above review was published, I was contacted by Darrell Thompson, general manager at South Loop. He agreed that what I experienced was indefensible, and offered to personally make things right. He did just that, and I pick up my new Elantra Limited today. It isn't often that upper management intervenes in sales floor operations, but Darrell apparently isn't your run-of-the-mill g.m. This is customer service at its finest.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

2 Comments

sales Rating

I love my brand new Veloster! :-D

by xtine_m on 04/10/2015

Excellent experience at South Loop Hyundai! Very patient sales rep. who let me test-drive many different models and worked with my budget. In the end, got the speed with all the bells and whistles for a great price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Easy, fast, honest

by kahio27 on 04/06/2015

I normally hate buying cars, but I came in with dealer specials for here that I saw on the Internet, and we had a deal worked out, no fuss no muss in less than an hour, counting the test drive. Thanks, Jose Reyna!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Very Upfront

by kjumonville on 03/31/2015

Very enjoyable experience. They were very helpful and upfront. We got the car we wanted for the price range we were looking for. Highly recommend buying from Jose Reyna.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Jose Rocks

by smkralik85 on 03/29/2015

Jose was very helpful from start to finish. He helped me via phone with all my questions prior to my arrival to the store. It was a very easy process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Jose Reyna - Quick and Easy

by johncrawford1 on 03/27/2015

Jose had me in and out in no time with a new Sonata. He asked me what I wanted and got me a great deal in no time. No stress whatsoever.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Sales Team

by rumi_alvz on 03/25/2015

Came into the South Loop Hyundai and Jose Reyna approached me and made everything super easy for me. I walked out of here with the car I wanted and got a great deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

South Loop Hyundai is your your Houston Hyundai Dealership that serves Baytown, Conroe, Sugar Land and beyond with new and used Hyundai cars and SUVs. As such, you can expect to always be treated in a neighborly fashion. This is true regardless of whether you're here to test drive a new Hyundai or used car, get an estimate on your car, secure auto financing, or figure out exactly what auto part you need.

For Hyundai, however, improvement is a continuous pursuit and they're always trying to push the limits. Visit South Loop Hyundai at 8811 the Lakes at 610 Drive Houston, Texas today and see for yourself how they've raised the bar on safety, comfort, and aesthetics in models such as the Accent, Elantra, Equus, Genesis and Sonata Or if you're not in the area feel free to give us a call at (888) 720-3514 with any questions you may have.

