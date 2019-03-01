sales Rating

First off. The prices on their website is probably not anywhere near the price you will actually pay. It does not include any add-ons that have already been added on to the car which can add up to thousands of dollars. I am just going to post what I have already sent to the Better Business Bureau, the FTC and Honda Executives (no response by them yet BTW). I would like to also add that I got a follow up call by RJ and he did nothing but say he felt they did nothing wrong and only offered me $250 towards a car service which I did not accept. I asked him for $500 off to settle our differences but he did not agree. My salepersons name was Joon and the finance guy was Scott P. I recently was in desperate need of a car because our car broke down and my wife is pregnant and I did not want her standing in the 100 degree heat waiting for the bus or walking in the heat. So I got TOTALLY QUALIFIED for a car loan with a blank check that I could write for up to $19,800 from my bank. I would pay 7.2% for 3 years. I did internet shopping and the best deal, car for dollar, I found was at SPRING BRANCH HONDA in houston. The Internet showed a brand new 2013 HONDA CIVIC LX SEDAN for 17,554. So I decided to go there first because they had the best price more than any other dealer. When I got there, I showed them the advertisement from the internet and the salesman took me to the wrong car at first, but then after I explained to him that that wasn't the car in the ad, he then showed me the right car. I asked him why the price of the car was lower than the others and he said it was because they had it on the lot longer than the others. I test drove and I really liked it and wanted to buy it. When we went back into the dealership, he told me that I might be able to get a lower interest rate if I went through HONDA FINANCING but first he said that the car was higher than $17,554. He showed me a paper that showed some accessories added already on the car and could not be removed, which were door guards, mud flaps, paint protection, windshield protection and interior protection raising the price to around the upper $18,000 range. I'm sorry but I don't have the paper they should me at that time so I don't remember the exact price. But after driving and liking the car I said ok at the time, but now I feel like that was deceiving and false advertising and that the salesman should have told me as soon as I showed him the price from the internet. I then proceeded to the Finance department and the man talked fast and moved very quickly and did not one time explain to me at all how much this car would actually cost me except for what interest rate I would pay 3.9% for 5 years and how much my monthly payments would be. He said if I added extras on the car that my monthly payment would be only $14 dollars more than if I did not have them. So I agreed to the extras, not knowing how much they would actually cost me. He then had me quickly sign a lots of paper and never once told me how much these extras would cost. He explained that I was getting a lot better interest rate but he did not explain that I would be actually paying more interest because it was a longer term loan and now the price of the car was jacked up about $5,000 more than what the interenet had said and $4000 more than what the salesman had told me. I did not realize any of this until a couple of days later when my wife told me, after she had looked at the papers being a little upset with me. So I called them and talked to Scott and he agreed to talk with me about dropping some of the extras and did drop some but there were a lot of other fees added on like document fee that the car still totalled around $19,100 (not including tax and title and the lo jack) which is no where near the $17,554 internet price. I was hoping that you could look into this and see if I was not lied to about the price because this is how I feel, that this dealership was dishonest with me. Read more