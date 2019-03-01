We had purchased 4 Hondas here over the years. a Prelude, 2 Accords and a Pilot. We had the nerve to think we were good customers. We went in to trade in the Pilot and of the dealers we went to they were the highest and when we went back, like fools, and said we were repeat customers all we got was nada. We bought a Subaru, not happy with it but according to Edmunds we got a very good deal which was not the case at Spring Branch. Guess times change and businesses go up and go down.
Recommend this dealer? No
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Called ahead to verify they had a particular vehicle in stock, gave stock number and all, and was told the car was no longer available but they had a more expensive one. I said no thank you but before I hung up the sales associate asked for the stock number again and magically, "oh we still have it." I told him I really want up for games and if I come to the dealership my plan was to buy not fool around.
I go into the dealership, which was kind of small and cramped, waste over an hour waiting for them to finish with other customers and whatever else they were up to (I was told to come in since the dealership wasn't busy at that time, yeah sure). The associate gets some of my info and says, "some folks just test drove that car not too long ago." After a while of more sitting, I just got up to leave. Next thing the associate's running behind me saying sorry for the wait, I just found out that car was sold this morning. But I have another one (over $2000 higher) you might like. Um, no thanks. I went to the dealership prepared to buy, had my title to my car and all for a trade-in. No way I'm spending my money on such a dishonest lot.
Do NOT purchase your vehicle at Spring Branch Honda. In hopes of finding the perfect car upon college graduation, my father went to Spring Branch Honda to fulfill this mission. We were looking for a 2017 Honda CR-V which we had previously seen in Honda of Katy but were trying to get at a better price. The sales person which assisted my father, Calvin Tran, deceived my father into thinking he was getting a great deal. The vehicle report (papers that are shown on the dashboard of the vehicle) Calvin initially showed my father stated the vehicle was worth ~ $36,000. My father negotiated $33,000 and Calvin came back with a counteroffer of ~$33,250. Thinking this was a great deal my father took it immediately.
Coming back home and reviewing all the paperwork, we saw the actual vehicle report that belonged to the Honda CR-V. We saw the Honda was actually valued at $33,295. At first, we thought this was the incorrect paperwork, however we checked the VIN number of the vehicle and it matched the vehicle report. The so called deal was only $45 dollars off.
It was VERY humiliating and upsetting for my father to realize he had been tricked that way. Honesty is extremely important in any situation, especially when making such a big purchase. The next morning, my father went to Spring Branch Honda to complain about what he had just found out. He tried to confront the sales person about what he did to him but the staff lied about him not being at work. One of the managers tried to help my father and apologized profusely about the situation. He even gave him his word that he would deduct $2,000 from the deal because of what happened. He mentioned that he was not the Senior Manager thus the deal had to be made the following day. Less than three hours later, the manager called me telling me the deal did not go through. He did not even have the courtesy to talk to my father first who was the one he made the deal with.
Long Story Short, Do NOT buy your vehicle here. The dealership does NOT care about the customers and will do whatever they can to scam you. If you want honest people and great customer service, go elsewhere.
My wife and I had been looking for a new vehicle for a few weeks when we visited Spring Branch Honda. We live about an hour away. We have a great experience, especially when compared to several other Toyota and Honda dealerships in the area. Daniel Ellis was our Salesman. He had a lot of knowledge about the vehicles and made the experience very pleasant.
This dealer is a big liar and big scam. Waste my time come back and forth. Promise me on the phone with price.Call me back n forth to come in. When I come in always try to scam me as much as they can. Very bad experience with this place.
A scam dealer. They word cannot be trustworthy.
This experience has been by far the worst I have ever been. If you plan to trade in, don't waste your time! They will not just unreasonably low ball you an offer, but they will also insult you in the process. Go somewhere else, anywhere else to get a reasonable trade in offer. Sorry, Honda, you lost a faithful customer.
These people sold me a car that was previously in a car accident and they didnt
have the decency to tell me about it. When I called and told them they said the car had been inspected and that no signs of previous wreck were found. The car was purchased from a rental company and it seems they fixed the wreck and didn't report it so it didn't show in the carfax history report. FYI if you are considering buying a used car from Spring Branch Honda, DONT! you've been warned. They should have known the car was in a wreck and been honest and transparent about it. it's because of businesses like this one that it's difficult to trust even a history report. enough said.
Recommend this dealer? No
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
First off.
The prices on their website is probably not anywhere near the price you will actually pay.
It does not include any add-ons that have already been added on to the car which can add up to thousands of dollars.
I am just going to post what I have already sent to the Better Business Bureau, the FTC and Honda Executives (no response by them yet BTW).
I would like to also add that I got a follow up call by RJ and he did nothing but say he felt they did nothing wrong and only offered me $250 towards a car service which I did not accept.
I asked him for $500 off to settle our differences but he did not agree.
My salepersons name was Joon and the finance guy was Scott P.
I recently was in desperate need of a car because our car broke down and my wife is pregnant and I did not want her standing in the 100 degree heat waiting for the bus or walking in the heat.
So I got TOTALLY QUALIFIED for a car loan with a blank check that I could write for up to $19,800 from my bank.
I would pay 7.2% for 3 years.
I did internet shopping and the best deal, car for dollar, I found was at SPRING BRANCH HONDA in houston.
The Internet showed a brand new 2013 HONDA CIVIC LX SEDAN for 17,554.
So I decided to go there first because they had the best price more than any other dealer.
When I got there, I showed them the advertisement from the internet and the salesman took me to the wrong car at first, but then after I explained to him that that wasn't the car in the ad, he then showed me the right car.
I asked him why the price of the car was lower than the others and he said it was because they had it on the lot longer than the others.
I test drove and I really liked it and wanted to buy it.
When we went back into the dealership, he told me that I might be able to get a lower interest rate if I went through HONDA FINANCING but first he said that the car was higher than $17,554.
He showed me a paper that showed some accessories added already on the car and could not be removed, which were door guards, mud flaps, paint protection, windshield protection and interior protection raising the price to around the upper $18,000 range.
I'm sorry but I don't have the paper they should me at that time so I don't remember the exact price.
But after driving and liking the car I said ok at the time, but now I feel like that was deceiving and false advertising and that the salesman should have told me as soon as I showed him the price from the internet.
I then proceeded to the Finance department and the man talked fast and moved very quickly and did not one time explain to me at all how much this car would actually cost me except for what interest rate I would pay 3.9% for 5 years and how much my monthly payments would be.
He said if I added extras on the car that my monthly payment would be only $14 dollars more than if I did not have them.
So I agreed to the extras, not knowing how much they would actually cost me.
He then had me quickly sign a lots of paper and never once told me how much these extras would cost.
He explained that I was getting a lot better interest rate but he did not explain that I would be actually paying more interest because it was a longer term loan and now the price of the car was jacked up about $5,000 more than what the interenet had said and $4000 more than what the salesman had told me.
I did not realize any of this until a couple of days later when my wife told me, after she had looked at the papers being a little upset with me.
So I called them and talked to Scott and he agreed to talk with me about dropping some of the extras and did drop some but there were a lot of other fees added on like document fee that the car still totalled around $19,100 (not including tax and title and the lo jack)
which is no where near the $17,554 internet price. I was hoping that you could look into this and see if I was not lied to about the price because this is how I feel, that this dealership was dishonest with me.
Recommend this dealer? No
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I got a price quote thru Internet Sales Manager at Spring Branch Honda today for a an Odyssey Touring package. I like the price so I scheduled for appointment to see the car. I went in and he told me there was a typo on the quote. This is just a terrible way to bring people into the show room. I will never recommend this place to anyone. Period. I would not give it any star at all but since the lowest option is 1 start so it is 1 star.
Recommend this dealer? No
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Saw a car we were interested in, met a very nice and capable salesperson, test drove the vehicle, put in an offer. Offer was not accepted, internet price of vehicle was lowered two days later, and when we contacted the dealer again the manager said the price was actually $1098.00 MORE than the posted price because of two aftermarket "accessories" added on to the vehicle, which were NOT optional. Prospective buyers BEWARE that the prices posted by this dealership are NOT reliable, accurate prices and that you may be looking at a price of OVER $1,000.00 MORE!! The posted prices are fraudulent ways to get buyers interested in their products, so they can pull a bait and switch...BEWARE!! There are NUMEROUS other car buying options to consider in the Greater Houston area; don't waste your time with Spring Branch Honda!!
Recommend this dealer? No
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
What an [non-permissible content removed] over the phone!
by sas3333 on 03/06/2013
I called to inquire about a low-milage Honda Pilot, when I was told that it was sold, I asked if they had anything similar. The sales person told me "When you see something like that online, you should "jump on it" instead of calling, now it's sold!" Um, I got online TODAY, saw it TODAY, and called IMMEDIATELY. Your tone was unappreciative & rude. You just lost my CASH business.
Recommend this dealer? No
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
This was my first ever Honda purchase. I have had very bad experiences with "clear lake Honda" several times when we where in the market for a new car which drove me away from Honda.
Darryl & Nick at Spring Branch Honda did an excellent job helping me select & price the best family car for us. After comparing several other dealers I decided to go with Spring Branch Honda. Darryl was prompt in responding to my queries via email and Nick did an excellent job showing me the car.
Once I was ready to purchase, I emailed Darryl to let him know I will stop-by after work and he had everything ready and it was a breeze to complete the purchase. Scott in the finance department was also very helpful and not at all pushy with the not so required add-on's. :o)
The Appearance of the dealership needs to be improved a bit, with a coffee machine in the waiting area near the pop-corn machine, maybe :o) But, still very good.
I would definitely recommend this dealership!
I really appreciated the time that Anthony took to understand all of my concerns . He kept me updated with the progress. They discovered the timing belt needed replaced. He was kind enough to call and tell me why before jut doing the work. I really appreciated his communication and the respect he gave me. Being a female I have had bad experiences in the auto world, but he put me to ease. I have already recommended him to others andwill continue To do so. Thank you Anthony
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I recently took my Civic to a repair facility near my home. They tried to sell me $2000.00 in repairs for my ac. I took it to Spring Branch Honda for a second opinion. Anthony told me the problem was only a relay. It cost me $125.00 to get my ac working. I appreciate honesty in doing business. I will return.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Give this dealership a try to get you the car you want.
by cbmom on 03/31/2012
I recieved a quote from Spring Honda but decided to go to a dealership closer to my home.
Now I wish I had driven the extra miles.
It might have saved me a lot of money.
The dealership said they would meet Springs price but when all was said and done I paid more for the car.
I know now that sometimes it's worth the drive.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I was about to purchase a used civic hybrid from them but had concernes about the hybrid battery pack. They said they would replace it. So i purchased the car. They replaced the car battery instead of the hybrid batter!!!!!!!! SO [non-permissible content removed]. Do not do business with this dealership. They will lie and rip you off!
I went to this dealer on Feb 28th, 2011. The salesman is a nice guy. But the sales manager is arrogant and impatient. He made me feel like I owe him a lot of money and never return. I am asian. I don't know how he treats customer of other race. After talking to him, my wife and me left immediately and went to another dealer made a deal $2,500 less for the same car including a trunk tray. Why I have to spend money on suffering from this guy?
Recommend this dealer? No
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
One of the sales managers was unwilling to let me take my wife and two toddlers out for lunch in order to eat and then make the final decision or counter-offer. I was quite amazed and could see from his unmarried and no-children worldview how ridiculous and insulting it is to my American family him to say, "...no, we can make this happen now for $570/month but if you take your family to lunch and then return the current deal is off...and we are back at $590/month!" You got to be kidding me! Well...the horrible sales management tactic of strong holding a family that needs to: A. put one kid down for a nap, B. breastfeed the other, and C. feed everyone lunch before getting schnookered anyway led me the "customer" to being insulted, enraged by the boldness and pressure tactic, did I say reeeealllly [violative content deleted], anxious to go elsewhere fast and get treated like a paying customer, and so on...
Another poor customer service aspect was that when we showed up for our appointment (on time) they didn't even have the van out front cleaned up/shining ready to be sold to us. That definitely set a bad tone.
Welcome to Spring Branch Honda. As a proud member of Penske Automotive Group, we are dedicated to serving all of your automotive needs and providing the best customer experience possible.
Looking for the best price and selection on a new Accord Sedan, Accord Coupe or the all new Civic Coupe? View our current inventory of new Honda Accords and Honda Civics now! If you're looking for style with lots of room for the family then look no further than the Odyssey, Pilot or CR-V! If you need a tough and versatile truck then the Ridgeline was made for you! Looking for economy, efficiency and style? Then check out the ever popular Honda Fit and drive away knowing you got the best deal in Houston on a brand new Honda!
1 Comments