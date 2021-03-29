5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

As a person in the sales/service industry, my expectations are high and there is nothing worse than working with someone during a stressful time that does not handle things appropriately. This is far from the case at Porsche West Houston. From the moment I walked in, the team at PWH (my shortened name for them), was sympathetic towards my situation and made every possible accommodation. Amanda Salazr in the Service Dept and Will Spires in the Sales Dept did everything you would expect from a top-tier organization. When my vehicle faulted, and cars were unavailable, they pulled a brand new car off of the lot to provide to me. The communication was constant, regardless of whether the news was what I wanted to hear. Often times, people will avoid conversations that are not going to give the consumer the results they are looking for. But PWH not only reported back to me quickly, they also gave me a plan of action and timeline of what to expect so I knew what to expect. Even prior to the completion of the repairs to my vehicle, they still were in contact with me to check in on me and make sure nothing was needed. If I can only give 5 stars, then I guess I can only give 5 stars. But if there was an instance where an exception was made, they would easily deserve 500 stars. Kudos to the family at PWH and know that you have a customer for life. Read more