When the level service exceeds your expectations
by 03/29/2021on
As a person in the sales/service industry, my expectations are high and there is nothing worse than working with someone during a stressful time that does not handle things appropriately. This is far from the case at Porsche West Houston. From the moment I walked in, the team at PWH (my shortened name for them), was sympathetic towards my situation and made every possible accommodation. Amanda Salazr in the Service Dept and Will Spires in the Sales Dept did everything you would expect from a top-tier organization. When my vehicle faulted, and cars were unavailable, they pulled a brand new car off of the lot to provide to me. The communication was constant, regardless of whether the news was what I wanted to hear. Often times, people will avoid conversations that are not going to give the consumer the results they are looking for. But PWH not only reported back to me quickly, they also gave me a plan of action and timeline of what to expect so I knew what to expect. Even prior to the completion of the repairs to my vehicle, they still were in contact with me to check in on me and make sure nothing was needed. If I can only give 5 stars, then I guess I can only give 5 stars. But if there was an instance where an exception was made, they would easily deserve 500 stars. Kudos to the family at PWH and know that you have a customer for life.
Bentley Service
by 12/15/2016on
Outstanding service, as always. Also returned my car sparkling both inside and out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
911
by 12/04/2016on
Spent way too much time buying the car ( 5 hours). Salesman was good, sales manager and GM not so much. Made me feel like they were doing me a favor by giving me a minimal discount, combined with a terrible trade-in offer. Didn't even throw in all-weather mats despite earlier promises and time spent. If it weren't for the fact that I wanted this particular car, I would not have bought from them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
State Inspection 2016
by 11/24/2016on
Very quick and thorough. Washed car as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Water in my vehicle
by 08/18/2016on
While in the possession of service dept water enters my vehicle and damaged my AC system. The dealer promised video footage to prove they were not at fault but never produced anything.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ask for David
by 07/08/2016on
First time using this dealership. David did exactly what he said he'd do. Used shuttle service due to last minute appointment. No drama and Luis was courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Helpful servicing my used Cayman
by 06/23/2016on
I purchased a used 2014 Porsche Cayman from a non-Porsche dealer with just under 12k miles. The car appeared to be in terrific shape but I had no information on service history for the vehicle. Porsche West Houston performed a thorough two year service and review of the car in one day. They also answered a number of questions I had about the car. Their shuttle service took me to my office a short distance away and also picked me up at the end of the day. Their facilities are top notch and comfortable. As a first time Porsche owner I felt welcomed and valued as a customer, even though I did not purchase the vehicle from them. Very convenient and helpful group.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
This is the best Porsche dealership I have ever dealt with
by 06/01/2016on
Porsche of West Houston is always very nice, honest and fair. I trust them with my car and it's a pleasure to do business with them. David was my representative and he was very helpful and smart.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service at Porsche West Houston
by 05/24/2016on
My Porsche Panamera went in for an intermediate service and we were offered 3 levels of service basic to Superior, we chose superior however basic met the requirements of a Porsche intermediate service. Another benefit was that we get 10% off the next service cost. We booked in advance which meant we reserved a loaner which was very helpful. My wife was met at the vehicle and our daughters car seat was removed and fitted top the loaner. Throughout the day we were given updates by our service Representative and the car was ready as promised late on the same day, although we elected to collect it the following day. When my wife went to collect the car our daughters seat was removed and installed before she even asked. Thje car runs fantastic and we will continue our loyalty to Porsche West Houston. Thank you Nina for a fantastic service experience and to Porsche for doing it properly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent buying experience with Jason Sabbagh at Porsche of West Houston
by 05/22/2016on
I had an excellent car buying experience with Jason Sabbagh at Porsche of West Houston. For several years, I was in the market for a used Mazda Miata. Never could find one that was in near perfect condition. I came across a used Miata at Porsche West Houston that looked promising, so I made an inquiry. Within minutes, Jason responded that the Miata was available and that it was a ten out of ten. I scheduled an appointment with Jason for that evening and much too my surprise, Jason was true to his word about the condition. Jason proceeded to show me the Miata and share all of his knowledge as he was a current Miata owner. After the test drive, I told him that I would like to sleep on it. He said no problem and to let him know when I reached a decision or had any questions. About a week later, Jason reached out to me to see if I reached a decision, or wanted to take a second look. I decided to take a second look. Not once did I feel pressured by Jason to make a decision before I was ready. Several days later, I decided that I would like to purchase the Miata, so I contacted Jason and scheduled an appointment. The negotiations with Jason were painless and went very smooth. Never have I had such a pleasant and positive experience buying a car. I would definitely recommend Jason to anyone in the market for a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Service
by 05/05/2016on
These guys are always great! Can not say enough good things about them all. Thank you so much for the loaner vehicle. I appreciate you all. As a show of my appreciation I brought it back clean and with a full tank of gas. Hope other clients will do the same.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome customer service
by 05/03/2016on
Unlike Porsche North the dealership able to take in my vehicle the next day after my problem kept in contestant touch with updates and was a pleasure to deal with
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Flood damaged car
by 04/30/2016on
Nina Tapias provide outstanding support the day following the Houston Floods regarding my damaged Panamera
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Warranty Item
by 04/06/2016on
I have been a customer for 10 years and I am always treated with both professional and personal respect. It is the main reason why I bought my second car from Porsche Southwest last July. It is great dealing with the same company and people for both my cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Classy dealer
by 04/06/2016on
Very courteous and timely service center. Location wise, it is in a very good spot.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service. Great staff.
by 04/06/2016on
i had already had my car serviced exclusively at Porsche of West Houston, but Nina Tapias has added a level of service that raised the bar further. She is the best service advisor anywhere. She was helpful, direct, and prompt. Great job on all fronts.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/04/2016on
it was great services from arrangement, feedback, and accurate quote. Also all staff was very kind.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Everything was wonderful !
by 04/04/2016on
Nina and the entire staff at the dealership are top notch ! Everyone was extremely courteous [making sure I was comfortable, etc.] and polite. In addition, Nina kept me advised periodically on the status of my maintenance progress [she had arranged an appointment for me to bring my car in for regular maintenance and to wait on the car]. The service, accomodations and results were perfect ! Nina and the staff deserve many, many kudos ! roger beck
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 04/04/2016on
Took my GT3 in for 2-year service. Attentiveness and service quality was very good. Will return and would recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience
by 04/04/2016on
From start to finish Porsche west Houston made us feel completely at ease. The sales manager, Jorge our sale associate and Rick and Brittany were awesome. This isn't the closest dealer to my house but the drive was worth it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Predictive timely service
by 03/29/2016on
I was in a time bind when I arrived the dealership to perform a 10000 mile service. The service manager found creative ways to execute the task within my timeline and I was driving off after 90 mins as against 120-150mins. Great customer flexibility exhibited!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes