service Rating

Your are the worst dealership in Houston. You ruin my sons car after it was brought in to get a seatbelt light off. Now it needs an engine because as usual you did something wrong and will not fess up to your wrong doing. I just beat cancer and I’m not going to be beaten by you. That horrible service advisor Phil recommended some other services that it needed. One of them was a flush where they did not replace the fluids. We got down the street and the truck started smelling. We pulled over and I said then that they forgot to replace the fluids. We called but everyone was gone. We had to wait till the dealership opened after the holiday. Now they are saying it needs a new engine. And we pay for it!! It didn’t need one on the way in. I’m not letting this go. I paid 1700 dollars for you to do some work not work to break the truck. Read more