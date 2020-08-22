Fantastic sales person
by 08/22/2020on
Went to three different dealerships and Northwest was able to make the deal with me. Big thanks to Carole my sales consultant for making it happen.
Sold me a car with no title!!
by 08/29/2020on
This shady dealer sold me a car that did not have a title. Eight months later, I still have no title. The car cannot be legally registered or sold in Texas. For months, never admitted there was no title for car. Only false promises. I have bought a lot of cars. I kid you not- this is the worst dealer I have ever had to work with. I have no option but to sue. Pathetic customer service and concern.
Best Dodge Dealer in Houston
by 08/11/2020on
I have had previous negative experiences with Gulf Gate Dodge and Tomball Dodge but Northwest Dodge was by far superior along with. George was great help choosing my new vehicle.
Used vehicle
by 07/28/2020on
Overall the experience was pleasant experience. Would advise the dealership to provide documentation on all of the dealership add on explaining exactly what they are. The total amount of add ons was close to $2300.
Car Buying Experience
by 06/20/2020on
Jenny was very nice and explained everything to me about the car. She is very knowledgeable and made my experience run smoothly.
Worst Dealership
by 06/05/2020on
Your are the worst dealership in Houston. You ruin my sons car after it was brought in to get a seatbelt light off. Now it needs an engine because as usual you did something wrong and will not fess up to your wrong doing. I just beat cancer and I’m not going to be beaten by you. That horrible service advisor Phil recommended some other services that it needed. One of them was a flush where they did not replace the fluids. We got down the street and the truck started smelling. We pulled over and I said then that they forgot to replace the fluids. We called but everyone was gone. We had to wait till the dealership opened after the holiday. Now they are saying it needs a new engine. And we pay for it!! It didn’t need one on the way in. I’m not letting this go. I paid 1700 dollars for you to do some work not work to break the truck.
Great dealership
by 05/21/2020on
Salesman did great came on his day off to get us out the door with our new truck. Mina Hakim was his name. Very nice dealership and all were very friendly.
Pleasant buying experience.
by 04/30/2020on
Great price, financing & service.
One of the best
by 03/14/2020on
I've purchased many cars and Carol at Northwest Dodge is one of the most courteous sales persons I've ever dealt with.
Great Service
by 03/03/2020on
Carole was an amazing help. Friendly and knowledgeable. Great experience.
Great Purchasing Experience
by 02/22/2020on
The Sales Team was extremely pleasant to work with and I was very satisfied with the professionalism of the group. No pressure at any time of the process. Would buy from them again. Great Job!
used cars
by 02/09/2020on
Bennie and the Jets did a great job w/ help of SM Don
Carole was Friendly & Fantastic! She was warm and welcoming.
by 11/24/2019on
Carole was knowledgable and explained everything about the vehicle.
Happy Camper!!!
by 11/01/2019on
Mr. Sam Fuentes was a perfect gentleman. He answered all of our questions. Actually, the entire staff was great. Thank y'all for everything..
2019 Dodge Ram 4x4 Lone Star
by 09/30/2019on
Salesman was the best one I have ever dealt with.Honest, Patient, Integrity, Hard Working. This is the 5th Dodge truck for me. Explained every detail to me !
2019 Jeep Summit
by 06/09/2019on
Terrance was very helpful and we would buy another car any day from him
Love My New Jeep
by 06/01/2019on
If a new Jeep is in your future please do yourself a favor and stop in to Northwest Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. Ask for Dannie Berry to get a purchase experience second to none. The General Sales Manager, Jim Hatfield will make you feel as if you are family.
Great Experience A+**
by 05/01/2019on
Never had such great experience in leasing with NOrthWest Dodge. Aside from a great deal I got working with Jeannie Bolly and James Williams was amazing. I will be loyal customer to them from now on!
We were helped thoroughly from start to finish
by 03/30/2019on
Jennifer was an absolute pleasure to work with.She goes above and beyond to make sure you not only find a vehicle but one that meets your needs and that you are 100% happy with. The customer service is amazing and the whole team makes purchasing a vehicle both fun and stress free
Best experience ever!
by 02/14/2019on
I had the best experience ever buying a new truck from Northwest Dodge. Reese, Jim, Mo in finance, Hyda in parts, Khera in service and all the guys in make ready. Everyone I had the opportunity to talk and deal with went far and over the top to make me feel like family. I will recomend all my family and friends to go to Northwest Dodge for all the auto needs.
Horrible service!
by 01/30/2019on
If you want to see a car in person you find on their website, Good Luck! Chatted online and even spoke to a live person about a car I saw on their website. Promised to take more pictures of car and email them to me next morning. Never received. Decided to drive to the dealership and check out the car in person only to find out it's in the shop in the back and they won't let me even open the car doors and look at it. I asked can you back it out of the way so I can just take a quick look. NO CAN DO. My recommendation to them was don't post on your website if you won't let customers look at the vehicle. Just lost a sale!
