Northwest Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

19616 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77065
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Northwest Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

4.3
Overall Rating
(21)
Recommend: Yes (18) No (3)
sales Rating

Fantastic sales person

by Awesome on 08/22/2020

Went to three different dealerships and Northwest was able to make the deal with me. Big thanks to Carole my sales consultant for making it happen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
27 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Sold me a car with no title!!

by NoTitleforMyCar on 08/29/2020

This shady dealer sold me a car that did not have a title. Eight months later, I still have no title. The car cannot be legally registered or sold in Texas. For months, never admitted there was no title for car. Only false promises. I have bought a lot of cars. I kid you not- this is the worst dealer I have ever had to work with. I have no option but to sue. Pathetic customer service and concern.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Best Dodge Dealer in Houston

by Miguel G on 08/11/2020

I have had previous negative experiences with Gulf Gate Dodge and Tomball Dodge but Northwest Dodge was by far superior along with. George was great help choosing my new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Used vehicle

by Geoffrey on 07/28/2020

Overall the experience was pleasant experience. Would advise the dealership to provide documentation on all of the dealership add on explaining exactly what they are. The total amount of add ons was close to $2300.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Car Buying Experience

by Jay on 06/20/2020

Jenny was very nice and explained everything to me about the car. She is very knowledgeable and made my experience run smoothly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Worst Dealership

by Johns Mom on 06/05/2020

Your are the worst dealership in Houston. You ruin my sons car after it was brought in to get a seatbelt light off. Now it needs an engine because as usual you did something wrong and will not fess up to your wrong doing. I just beat cancer and I’m not going to be beaten by you. That horrible service advisor Phil recommended some other services that it needed. One of them was a flush where they did not replace the fluids. We got down the street and the truck started smelling. We pulled over and I said then that they forgot to replace the fluids. We called but everyone was gone. We had to wait till the dealership opened after the holiday. Now they are saying it needs a new engine. And we pay for it!! It didn’t need one on the way in. I’m not letting this go. I paid 1700 dollars for you to do some work not work to break the truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Great dealership

by Gene Hillebrand on 05/21/2020

Salesman did great came on his day off to get us out the door with our new truck. Mina Hakim was his name. Very nice dealership and all were very friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Pleasant buying experience.

by Abel on 04/30/2020

Great price, financing & service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

One of the best

by Richard on 03/14/2020

I've purchased many cars and Carol at Northwest Dodge is one of the most courteous sales persons I've ever dealt with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service

by Great Service on 03/03/2020

Carole was an amazing help. Friendly and knowledgeable. Great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Purchasing Experience

by Taner Drake on 02/22/2020

The Sales Team was extremely pleasant to work with and I was very satisfied with the professionalism of the group. No pressure at any time of the process. Would buy from them again. Great Job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

used cars

by Journey on 02/09/2020

Bennie and the Jets did a great job w/ help of SM Don

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Carole was Friendly & Fantastic! She was warm and welcoming.

by Ingrid on 11/24/2019

Carole was knowledgable and explained everything about the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Happy Camper!!!

by Happy Camper on 11/01/2019

Mr. Sam Fuentes was a perfect gentleman. He answered all of our questions. Actually, the entire staff was great. Thank y'all for everything..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2019 Dodge Ram 4x4 Lone Star

by Northwest Dodge Chrysler Jeep on 09/30/2019

Salesman was the best one I have ever dealt with.Honest, Patient, Integrity, Hard Working. This is the 5th Dodge truck for me. Explained every detail to me !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2019 Jeep Summit

by Oldlady on 06/09/2019

Terrance was very helpful and we would buy another car any day from him

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Love My New Jeep

by Honeybee22 on 06/01/2019

If a new Jeep is in your future please do yourself a favor and stop in to Northwest Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. Ask for Dannie Berry to get a purchase experience second to none. The General Sales Manager, Jim Hatfield will make you feel as if you are family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience A+**

by odylxrn06 on 05/01/2019

Never had such great experience in leasing with NOrthWest Dodge. Aside from a great deal I got working with Jeannie Bolly and James Williams was amazing. I will be loyal customer to them from now on!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

We were helped thoroughly from start to finish

by Mcalde44 on 03/30/2019

Jennifer was an absolute pleasure to work with.She goes above and beyond to make sure you not only find a vehicle but one that meets your needs and that you are 100% happy with. The customer service is amazing and the whole team makes purchasing a vehicle both fun and stress free

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best experience ever!

by Chickensmasher on 02/14/2019

I had the best experience ever buying a new truck from Northwest Dodge. Reese, Jim, Mo in finance, Hyda in parts, Khera in service and all the guys in make ready. Everyone I had the opportunity to talk and deal with went far and over the top to make me feel like family. I will recomend all my family and friends to go to Northwest Dodge for all the auto needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Horrible service!

by Hcbmom00 on 01/30/2019

If you want to see a car in person you find on their website, Good Luck! Chatted online and even spoke to a live person about a car I saw on their website. Promised to take more pictures of car and email them to me next morning. Never received. Decided to drive to the dealership and check out the car in person only to find out it's in the shop in the back and they won't let me even open the car doors and look at it. I asked can you back it out of the way so I can just take a quick look. NO CAN DO. My recommendation to them was don't post on your website if you won't let customers look at the vehicle. Just lost a sale!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

79 cars in stock
0 new79 used0 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Dodge Journey
Dodge Journey
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
