0 stars! DISHONORABLE AND DISCRIMINATING! I made an appointment with this Dealership to look and purchase 718 Cayman. As what most of us customers do, we try to negotiate. This is not my first German vehicle purchase. I have several BMWs (2 X5’s and 335i Convertible) and Mercedes Benz GL 550. I am looking to purchase my leisure sports vehicle and I decided it to be Porche. When I was negotiating with the Sales Person, He cannot do the number I gave him so he went to introduce me his Sales Manager. the moment this Sales Manager first saw me, his expression is not welcoming. He looked at me from head to toe and asked me what I was wearing! I ignored it, then I gave him what number I wanted to pay. He walked away while he gave me his number. He is clearly very unprofessional and rude. I got so angry, I let him know that’s not how I should be treated. Since he wanted to know what I was wearing, I am wearing my plain sports clothes and showed him my watch which cost 1/3 of the cost of the car. Do I really have to show off in order to get fair treatment?! I told him that I will let his General Manager know how he was treating me, then he said he is the General Manager too! so I said ok Good luck running your business then walked away. While walking to my car, he told me to forget about all the arguments and shook hand the 2nd time, asked me once more about what my number is, I gave him my number, he thought about it and said let’s go to the lobby and do paperwork. Since the sales person is with us the whole time, the sales person got my ID and started to fill out information. While he fills out the paperwork I stepped out to check out the car once more. Suddenly the Sales person came out and told me they cannot do the deal! I went back in and let him know that shouldn’t be the way they do business. He was rude, discriminating and dishonorable. Since I do not want the other customers to experience the same horrible treatment from this Dealer I let them know to think twice before purchasing from this Dealership. We walked out and suddenly we saw the sales manager and another man came out. They talked to us, the other man turned out to be the General Manager, he sent the sales manager back in because clearly he cannot do business professionally. I spoke with the General Manager to let him know about my horrible experience. He said he will take care of it and then we left. This Dealership Management is not fit for this kind of upscale brand. 1.) The Sales Manager is rude, discriminating and posed as a General Manager. I have my own business nationwide and I definetly cannot allow my Management team to pose higher position and try to bypass to cover his ignorance. This will hurt the reputation of the company. 2.) If he thinks he is the top guy and verbally agreed with the customer on the deal, he should stand by his word and honor the agreement. His number and my number’s difference is only $3,000. 3.) Eventhough I spoke with the General Manager, He didn’t have any solution on how we can make the deals meet. He still defends his ingnorant sales manager. This Dealership Management needs serious unannounce evaluation from this Franchise owners. If you have money and are a humble person, I wouldn’t recommend you going to this dealership as you will definitely get the same rude, discriminating treatment I just received. Read more