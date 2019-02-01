Rude, Discriminating and Dishonorable!
01/02/2019
0 stars! DISHONORABLE AND DISCRIMINATING! I made an appointment with this Dealership to look and purchase 718 Cayman. As what most of us customers do, we try to negotiate. This is not my first German vehicle purchase. I have several BMWs (2 X5’s and 335i Convertible) and Mercedes Benz GL 550. I am looking to purchase my leisure sports vehicle and I decided it to be Porche. When I was negotiating with the Sales Person, He cannot do the number I gave him so he went to introduce me his Sales Manager. the moment this Sales Manager first saw me, his expression is not welcoming. He looked at me from head to toe and asked me what I was wearing! I ignored it, then I gave him what number I wanted to pay. He walked away while he gave me his number. He is clearly very unprofessional and rude. I got so angry, I let him know that’s not how I should be treated. Since he wanted to know what I was wearing, I am wearing my plain sports clothes and showed him my watch which cost 1/3 of the cost of the car. Do I really have to show off in order to get fair treatment?! I told him that I will let his General Manager know how he was treating me, then he said he is the General Manager too! so I said ok Good luck running your business then walked away. While walking to my car, he told me to forget about all the arguments and shook hand the 2nd time, asked me once more about what my number is, I gave him my number, he thought about it and said let’s go to the lobby and do paperwork. Since the sales person is with us the whole time, the sales person got my ID and started to fill out information. While he fills out the paperwork I stepped out to check out the car once more. Suddenly the Sales person came out and told me they cannot do the deal! I went back in and let him know that shouldn’t be the way they do business. He was rude, discriminating and dishonorable. Since I do not want the other customers to experience the same horrible treatment from this Dealer I let them know to think twice before purchasing from this Dealership. We walked out and suddenly we saw the sales manager and another man came out. They talked to us, the other man turned out to be the General Manager, he sent the sales manager back in because clearly he cannot do business professionally. I spoke with the General Manager to let him know about my horrible experience. He said he will take care of it and then we left. This Dealership Management is not fit for this kind of upscale brand. 1.) The Sales Manager is rude, discriminating and posed as a General Manager. I have my own business nationwide and I definetly cannot allow my Management team to pose higher position and try to bypass to cover his ignorance. This will hurt the reputation of the company. 2.) If he thinks he is the top guy and verbally agreed with the customer on the deal, he should stand by his word and honor the agreement. His number and my number’s difference is only $3,000. 3.) Eventhough I spoke with the General Manager, He didn’t have any solution on how we can make the deals meet. He still defends his ingnorant sales manager. This Dealership Management needs serious unannounce evaluation from this Franchise owners. If you have money and are a humble person, I wouldn’t recommend you going to this dealership as you will definitely get the same rude, discriminating treatment I just received.
Excellent Customer Service
06/19/2017
Two Porsche's purchased from Momentum, two excellent buying experiences. Call Brandon....he will take very good care of you.
Always Excellent
03/13/2017
As always, everyone is always extremely friendly, professional, they keep the customer informed, efficient. Brandon and all the others are all great. I didn't catch the gentleman's name at the retail counter, but he too was extremely helpful, friendly, and knowledgeable.
My Porsche Cayman was completely satisfied
11/26/2016
Completely satisfied with my visit, make feels as if I'm your number one customer, and your mechanic team service my vehicle with love.
Prompt Service
11/18/2016
Looked into what was causing the check engine light to turn on for free and provided options to address the issue.
good service but expensive and no courtesy car
11/02/2016
10K oil change - $350 with tax. Had to drive the car to the dealership during working hours. Fortunately I could find the time to do this on Tuesday morning. Took advantage to test drive some potential future models and do some work on my iphone so the time was productive. Took about 1.5 hours and back at work. My salesman is great - Brandon Morris - does the best he can and is low key.
Great service
08/13/2016
Sales experience was excellent and non stressful. Brandon was very professional and extremely helpful before and after the sale.
Vehicle Service 5/12/16
05/17/2016
I have been dealing with Momentum Porsche for the last 5 years and each and every time the experience is first class. Everyone is very professional, courteous and polite. I highly recommend this dealership whether you are looking to purchase, lease or service.
Excellent Service, friiendly staff
05/15/2016
I have a Porsche Cayenne Diesel. I take it to Momentum Porsche Sugar Land for all auto service work. They provide excellent Service, It is promptly completed. Service advisors Chase, Henry and Brandon are always very helpful.
very nice service
05/14/2016
Very nice service guys. Henri is good & quick. Got us nice brand new loaner car.
NOT TO BE TRUSTED!
05/11/2016
I have had my vehicle serviced by this dealership twice and neither encounter was as expected. On my first visit they failed to perform two tasks, 1 warranty and 1 optional item (but I was billed for the optional item). I was not pleased but I chose to view this as a mistake versus incompetence or a willful act. So, when my next service was required I gave them a second chance. This time was worst than the first. If you "search" Panamera 20k service pricing you will find a list of included items and a price. I assumed, my fault, that this would be the standard that all dealerships adhered to, so I failed to get clarification prior to surrendering my vehicle. However, when they called after I left the dealership and offered to perform a brake fluid flush for an additional 220 dollars I called another local dealer to inquire about pricing on the 20k service. The other local dealer was within five dollars of the online figure. This dealership presented me with a bill for 200 dollars more than the online number and they did not perform at least one significant item (brake fluid replacement). This figure did include their "value package", which I did not ask for or authorize. But since it was on the bill I asked what it included...the only item that was identified was a 17 dollar fuel additive which should have been included in the 20k /oil change service. I can say with absolute certainty that I would never recommend having a vehicle serviced at this location.
Service
05/09/2016
The staff in the Service Department has always been friendly and accommodating. Been dealing with them for over 25 years and have never been disappointed.
Purchase Experience
05/04/2016
Our salesman was knowledgeable abou the automobile and the financing available to me.
Fuel line Recall
04/28/2016
Experience with Momentum Porsche was performed in the time stated and done in a professional manner.
Super Service
04/25/2016
Needed car repaired same day - got it done at Momentum on SW Freeway. Chase was great.
Great Service - on time and on budget.
04/25/2016
Needed a problem fixed - Momentum Porsche delivered - on time as we needed the vehicle that evening. Service person (Chase) was excellent.
Oil change service
04/11/2016
This was a great experience. It was easy to get appointment Great service.
Macan
04/08/2016
Great Car, Great salesman (Maan). only problem is annoying windshield glare from light colored dash .
SERVICE 911S 2013
04/04/2016
Booked on-line, Jeff confirmed the appointment and when I pulled up Brandon met me.. Car taken of 110 % percent and even was escorted back into the service area :) All good as usual..
Expensive
03/31/2016
$400 for a routine oil change. That's a dealership for you. But service was great. And free tire due to sidewall bubble--on warranty.
Excellent service!
03/28/2016
I was totally satisfied with client care and quality service!
