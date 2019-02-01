Momentum Porsche

Visit dealer’s website 
10155 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Momentum Porsche

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
25 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Rude, Discriminating and Dishonorable!

by TT on 01/02/2019

0 stars! DISHONORABLE AND DISCRIMINATING! I made an appointment with this Dealership to look and purchase 718 Cayman. As what most of us customers do, we try to negotiate. This is not my first German vehicle purchase. I have several BMWs (2 X5’s and 335i Convertible) and Mercedes Benz GL 550. I am looking to purchase my leisure sports vehicle and I decided it to be Porche. When I was negotiating with the Sales Person, He cannot do the number I gave him so he went to introduce me his Sales Manager. the moment this Sales Manager first saw me, his expression is not welcoming. He looked at me from head to toe and asked me what I was wearing! I ignored it, then I gave him what number I wanted to pay. He walked away while he gave me his number. He is clearly very unprofessional and rude. I got so angry, I let him know that’s not how I should be treated. Since he wanted to know what I was wearing, I am wearing my plain sports clothes and showed him my watch which cost 1/3 of the cost of the car. Do I really have to show off in order to get fair treatment?! I told him that I will let his General Manager know how he was treating me, then he said he is the General Manager too! so I said ok Good luck running your business then walked away. While walking to my car, he told me to forget about all the arguments and shook hand the 2nd time, asked me once more about what my number is, I gave him my number, he thought about it and said let’s go to the lobby and do paperwork. Since the sales person is with us the whole time, the sales person got my ID and started to fill out information. While he fills out the paperwork I stepped out to check out the car once more. Suddenly the Sales person came out and told me they cannot do the deal! I went back in and let him know that shouldn’t be the way they do business. He was rude, discriminating and dishonorable. Since I do not want the other customers to experience the same horrible treatment from this Dealer I let them know to think twice before purchasing from this Dealership. We walked out and suddenly we saw the sales manager and another man came out. They talked to us, the other man turned out to be the General Manager, he sent the sales manager back in because clearly he cannot do business professionally. I spoke with the General Manager to let him know about my horrible experience. He said he will take care of it and then we left. This Dealership Management is not fit for this kind of upscale brand. 1.) The Sales Manager is rude, discriminating and posed as a General Manager. I have my own business nationwide and I definetly cannot allow my Management team to pose higher position and try to bypass to cover his ignorance. This will hurt the reputation of the company. 2.) If he thinks he is the top guy and verbally agreed with the customer on the deal, he should stand by his word and honor the agreement. His number and my number’s difference is only $3,000. 3.) Eventhough I spoke with the General Manager, He didn’t have any solution on how we can make the deals meet. He still defends his ingnorant sales manager. This Dealership Management needs serious unannounce evaluation from this Franchise owners. If you have money and are a humble person, I wouldn’t recommend you going to this dealership as you will definitely get the same rude, discriminating treatment I just received.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by All2Easy on 06/19/2017

Two Porsche's purchased from Momentum, two excellent buying experiences. Call Brandon....he will take very good care of you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Always Excellent

by RFlores46 on 03/13/2017

As always, everyone is always extremely friendly, professional, they keep the customer informed, efficient. Brandon and all the others are all great. I didn't catch the gentleman's name at the retail counter, but he too was extremely helpful, friendly, and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

My Porsche Cayman was completely satisfied

by inodat50 on 11/26/2016

Completely satisfied with my visit, make feels as if I'm your number one customer, and your mechanic team service my vehicle with love.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Prompt Service

by Alvarado30 on 11/18/2016

Looked into what was causing the check engine light to turn on for free and provided options to address the issue.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

good service but expensive and no courtesy car

by JSKnowlton on 11/02/2016

10K oil change - $350 with tax. Had to drive the car to the dealership during working hours. Fortunately I could find the time to do this on Tuesday morning. Took advantage to test drive some potential future models and do some work on my iphone so the time was productive. Took about 1.5 hours and back at work. My salesman is great - Brandon Morris - does the best he can and is low key.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great service

by JonP911 on 08/13/2016

Sales experience was excellent and non stressful. Brandon was very professional and extremely helpful before and after the sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Vehicle Service 5/12/16

by Faye1211 on 05/17/2016

I have been dealing with Momentum Porsche for the last 5 years and each and every time the experience is first class. Everyone is very professional, courteous and polite. I highly recommend this dealership whether you are looking to purchase, lease or service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service, friiendly staff

by MahmoodM on 05/15/2016

I have a Porsche Cayenne Diesel. I take it to Momentum Porsche Sugar Land for all auto service work. They provide excellent Service, It is promptly completed. Service advisors Chase, Henry and Brandon are always very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

very nice service

by rst2 on 05/14/2016

Very nice service guys. Henri is good & quick. Got us nice brand new loaner car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

NOT TO BE TRUSTED!

by 2015Panamera on 05/11/2016

I have had my vehicle serviced by this dealership twice and neither encounter was as expected. On my first visit they failed to perform two tasks, 1 warranty and 1 optional item (but I was billed for the optional item). I was not pleased but I chose to view this as a mistake versus incompetence or a willful act. So, when my next service was required I gave them a second chance. This time was worst than the first. If you "search" Panamera 20k service pricing you will find a list of included items and a price. I assumed, my fault, that this would be the standard that all dealerships adhered to, so I failed to get clarification prior to surrendering my vehicle. However, when they called after I left the dealership and offered to perform a brake fluid flush for an additional 220 dollars I called another local dealer to inquire about pricing on the 20k service. The other local dealer was within five dollars of the online figure. This dealership presented me with a bill for 200 dollars more than the online number and they did not perform at least one significant item (brake fluid replacement). This figure did include their "value package", which I did not ask for or authorize. But since it was on the bill I asked what it included...the only item that was identified was a 17 dollar fuel additive which should have been included in the 20k /oil change service. I can say with absolute certainty that I would never recommend having a vehicle serviced at this location.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by heyjude41 on 05/09/2016

The staff in the Service Department has always been friendly and accommodating. Been dealing with them for over 25 years and have never been disappointed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Purchase Experience

by golfnut60 on 05/04/2016

Our salesman was knowledgeable abou the automobile and the financing available to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Fuel line Recall

by THRMIT2 on 04/28/2016

Experience with Momentum Porsche was performed in the time stated and done in a professional manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Super Service

by 911rocks on 04/25/2016

Needed car repaired same day - got it done at Momentum on SW Freeway. Chase was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service - on time and on budget.

by 911goes on 04/25/2016

Needed a problem fixed - Momentum Porsche delivered - on time as we needed the vehicle that evening. Service person (Chase) was excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change service

by Macan15 on 04/11/2016

This was a great experience. It was easy to get appointment Great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Macan

by stikans on 04/08/2016

Great Car, Great salesman (Maan). only problem is annoying windshield glare from light colored dash .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

SERVICE 911S 2013

by prbertram on 04/04/2016

Booked on-line, Jeff confirmed the appointment and when I pulled up Brandon met me.. Car taken of 110 % percent and even was escorted back into the service area :) All good as usual..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Expensive

by clifford58 on 03/31/2016

$400 for a routine oil change. That's a dealership for you. But service was great. And free tire due to sidewall bubble--on warranty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service!

by JulianR14 on 03/28/2016

I was totally satisfied with client care and quality service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
14 cars in stock
0 new0 used14 certified pre-owned
Porsche Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
0 new|0 used|
8 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Porsche Macan
Porsche Macan
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Porsche 718 Cayman
Porsche 718 Cayman
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes