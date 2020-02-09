MB Greenway has always been my go-to MB dealer in Houston. This is my 3rd car from them. The sales team, Santiago, Jay, and Anthony were all consummate professionals through the whole process. From the greeting to the financing process to the service staff - all top notch. Thanks MB Greenway.
I live 5 hrs away from this dealership and did all negotiation over the phone and then I drove over to get my new car, i had a great experience overall, if it hadn’t been that way I won’t have drive all the way over there
This was the worst experience I’ve ever had at any Mercedes Service Center. I will never take my car back to Mercedes Benz Greenway for service. My advisor was not knowledgeable and had no empathy she would tell me one thing then tell someone else something different. On top of that after spending over 5k my car is no better then when I dropped it off. I spoke with the manager Mr. Lopez who also gave me inaccurate information by telling me I could take it to Houston North to complete the work. I tried to take it there and they wanted me to pay what I just paid Greenway last week. So looks like I will be forced to take it back to Greenway to get work completed. Not only was there customer service bad they had no professionalism at all.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I bought my first ever Mercedes on July 15th. I could not be happier. The staff at Greenway were very professional and my salesman, Zaid, was so very helpful. No pressure to buy, just very patient and answered all questions.
Battery replacement was done in warranty without issues - what worried me was the comments on the invoice "Tires may need replacing soon - these were replaced at lst service & only have 6,000miles so don't see how they can need replacing again.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Have you ever drove off the car lot and regretted your purchase immediately? Felt like you were robbed blind by your annoying salesman and didn't even realize it until too late? If so, I completely understand! Thank GOD that was NOT my experience at MB Greenway. My experience at MB- Greenway, specifically with Benny and Moe was exceptional. Both gents made sure that I walked away happy and went above and beyond to ensure that I got a great deal and most importantly, within my budget! They didn't have to do what they did - but they did it anyway and it meant the world to me and my family. Thanks, MB-Greenway! I will be back, next time for the S-Class! :-)
Exceptional Sales Experience, Exceeded all Expectations all around, 7-Stars
by imjoiner on 07/07/2020
The Team (Particularly Sales Manager Bradley) went far and way beyond to make the entire end2end experience of buying my vehicle extremely easy. The price you see is the price you get. His honest, all-round client centric mindset (putting the customer interests first) was extremely genuine and communication along each step of the process was superb, infact overcommunicated so I was always aligned as to the status and each step of the process. Same goes to the finance department, getting me a better deal, and making sure I "really" understood the fine print, which many folks just want to rush you out the door to the next sale.
Mercedes Benz of Greenway, I not only highly recommend, but unequivocally note that they are a shining leader example, of what the car buying experience should ultimately be and all others should strive to emulate. .
Joseph Washington is a knowledgeable and honest salesman. He listened to what I wanted and offered options. No playing games running back to the bosses. My estimated final price was very close to our final deal.
Sam was great to us. This is our second car bought from him. He really knows what he’s doing, has a lot of patience and experience!!! One of the best sales person I’ve come across to. Im very happy with his service, he’s very knowledgeable and helpful. I can recommend him 100% to all my friends!
I went to my car in for a tire repair and was informed that my service was due in 29 days. They saved me another trip by taking the time to check things so everything was done at once. Great jobs as time is precious
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Hubby and I were in the market for a new car, and arrived without an appointment. We browsed and looked at some cars in the parking lot before venturing inside. David Griffin greeted us, and was exceptional in his knowledge of the vehicles we were interested in. He was excited for us to test drive our top pick, and demonstrated the many luxurious features. We ended up purchasing our dream car. Thanks for the excellent service and gift bag from David Griffin, and the great folks at Mercedes-Benz Houston Greenway!
I had an amazing car buying experience with Santiago. He was informative and professional through all my (many,many) questions. He communicated with me from start (internet inquiry) to even offering support after I went home with my new GLC 300 coupe. Nothing was too big or too small for him to assist me with (even dropping off my garage door opener that I accidentally left in the old car). Santiago definitely surpassed my expectations.
He contributed to this being one of the best car buying experiences I’ve ever had. I will definitely be returning when it’s time to upgrade.
Manny was the best salesman I could’ve ever been to ! He made my experience great . He taught me everything I needed to know about my vehicle and he also made me feel really comfortable with my new car. Thanks Manny!
Came in unscheduled due to a tire losing pressure. The Valet immediately discovered a nail in the tire and assigned me to a very nice and professional advisor by the name of Luis. Luis took my information and had me shuttled to work all in less than 20 minutes. The tire was replaced and I was picked up from work within a few hours. This was a very positive experience. I think I will make the trip back to this dealership for all of my service needs. Thanks Mercedes Greenway!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Absolutely An Amazing Positive Car Buying Experience
by MTRAN on 07/19/2019
Our son just got his driver license and we visited a number of dealers around Greater Houston to search a preowned Lexus for him. After a few weeks of search, we visited Mercedes-Benz of Greenway Houston. What an amazing buying experience both my son and I had. The customer service is second to none as compared to all the dealers we visited. The vehicle we selected is in better mechanical and physical conditions that all the vehicles that we saw. Best of all, they have a Fixed Best Market Price and no need to haggle or negotiate. Even after have selected our vehicle and we want to have a day to have my wife take a look at it. Mohamed aka reserved the car and locked in the price for us. They had to turn away a number of other interested buyers and once my wife was able to see it the next day. She gave it a thumb up!
In short, what a Friendly, Professional, and Helpful group of Sales staff at this dealer. And and and we got to meet Jamal of the Amazing Race Seasons 23, All-Star, and 31 where Jamal is the General Manager at this dealership. What a fun and impressive group of sales staff. We were glad that we didn't let the brand name Mercedes-Benz in the high rent district of River Oaks, West-U, Galleria deter us from visiting this dealership. Instead of high pressure sales tactics, we found that their customer service is top notch in every sense. We are very happy with our purchase of a preowned vehicle for our son and we definitely will visit this dealer next time we look for another ride.
Cheers!
A very happy and satisfied customer
