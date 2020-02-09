sales Rating

Our son just got his driver license and we visited a number of dealers around Greater Houston to search a preowned Lexus for him. After a few weeks of search, we visited Mercedes-Benz of Greenway Houston. What an amazing buying experience both my son and I had. The customer service is second to none as compared to all the dealers we visited. The vehicle we selected is in better mechanical and physical conditions that all the vehicles that we saw. Best of all, they have a Fixed Best Market Price and no need to haggle or negotiate. Even after have selected our vehicle and we want to have a day to have my wife take a look at it. Mohamed aka reserved the car and locked in the price for us. They had to turn away a number of other interested buyers and once my wife was able to see it the next day. She gave it a thumb up! In short, what a Friendly, Professional, and Helpful group of Sales staff at this dealer. And and and we got to meet Jamal of the Amazing Race Seasons 23, All-Star, and 31 where Jamal is the General Manager at this dealership. What a fun and impressive group of sales staff. We were glad that we didn't let the brand name Mercedes-Benz in the high rent district of River Oaks, West-U, Galleria deter us from visiting this dealership. Instead of high pressure sales tactics, we found that their customer service is top notch in every sense. We are very happy with our purchase of a preowned vehicle for our son and we definitely will visit this dealer next time we look for another ride. Cheers! A very happy and satisfied customer Read more