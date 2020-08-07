service Rating

I've been going to this dealership for 3.5 years now, and with the amount of time my car has spent in their workshop, you'd think they've have me on speed dial. While I was ready for an inordinate amount of issues with the car, being a Jaguar, since it was fully covered for the first 4 years of its life, I didn't sweat it too much. However, it appears that Jaguar's strategy is to ensure that the car spends so much of it's first 4 years of life in the workshop that the opportunity for issues to develop is minimized. That said, their service department has much to learn about the term service. For example, when a customer drops a car off for service, it's advisable to call the customer up and let them know what's wrong with the car, and/or what it's going ot take to get it fixed (time and cost). However, 100% of the time, it is I as the customer who will typically follow up with them after 48 to 72 hours for a status update. Most of the time, the response for the delay is that they haven't even gotten to look at my car - and that's after making a service appointment. In more than 1 circumstance, the work has required new parts to be ordered, and almost every single time it has taken a minimum of 4 weeks to obtain those parts. There have been circumstances where some parts have taken as long as 8 weeks to obtain. For customers highly inconvenienced as I have, you would think they would provide an equivalent loaner car, but most of the time, we've been offered small car rentals - which would be find for 2-3 days, but certainly not for several weeks on end. One time, I asked someone from the Jaguar HQ to call me to discuss the level of service provided, and the HQ rep offered to have me speak to the manager of this dealership's service department. I had to explain to his HQ rep that it was obvious that the manager at this dealership was the one whom I was complaining most about - as it's obvious to me that he has not idea how to have his team deliver customer service. So, I failed to understand what talking to him would solve. Bottomline is that if you're looking to acquire a Jaguar from this dealership, even if you're prepared to deal with a lot of quality issues with your car, keep in mind that you're going to get crappy service - kinda keeping in line with the quality of the car!!! Read more