Customer Reviews of Big Star Honda

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
37 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Bait and switch

by Nathan on 03/19/2019

Big Star gives you a quote, but then adds on accessories that were not in the quote and that you explicitly said you did not want, jacking up the price by about $2000. Classic bait and switch. No integrity.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great customer service and follow up

by blacklx1 on 01/15/2018

Trey from Big Star Honda provided excellent customer service and made us loyal to the dealership. He stepped up when we had a question or concern and followed through quickly. We will send all of our family and friends to Trey!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

dealer trying to cheap people

by carguyflores1 on 08/24/2016

i took my 2013 Civic in for sunglass repair(the glass and gasket are one piece).the estimate came back and the part alone was $580,the labor was $990! After a quick search online,i found that it literally takes 5 minutes to remove sunroof glass. I ordererd online($380 shipped) honda genuine part under full warranty.i removed the old sunroof glass in under 5 minutes.I spoke with a service rep Khara and she assured me they had to remove the headliner and "everything" on top to do the job.WRONG.They were trying to charge me $990 for 5 minutes of work.i sent emails to the service director garry morris and others and still havent got any replies.dont take your car there,they are out to rip you off!check online and you can usually find the answer.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Excellent Price & Good atmosphere to shop here

by ChiVu2016 on 04/22/2016

Dylan Thornburg is a great Sales Consultant. He explained all of our new 2016 Honda Accord _ Sport Edition features and got us the best deal in the market. We are more than pleased to have made a purchase at Big Star Honda in the near future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Greedy Dealership

by fytwhatisryt on 04/08/2016

Beware of this dealership especially the finance department. I purchased my honda accord, Patricia tried to sell me extended warranty but I figured out that in 6 years, It will really cost me a lot of money, she just went on telling the benefits and how much I will save. I tried to cancel the contracts that I signed previously same day I was ripped off. I was expecting they will send the final contract (minus extended warranty, correct amount) to Honda Finance as she had promised, (Cooper even corrected the amounts in the sale contract himself) but instead they sent the contract that I requested to be cancelled. These people are greedy. I have been working to settle the issue since 10/2015 but until now they have not done any actions, only promises that they will refund the appropriate amount. Stay away from this dealership, Very greedy and dishonest dealer

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Bait-and-switched

by manyhondas on 03/03/2016

I was given a quote with the exact request for "2016 Honda Civic" with the drive out price. I asked for the VIN and was given a red Civic. I didn't ask for a red one, so they gave me another VIN for the silver color I requested. Then I asked if the quote is still the same for the new VIN? I was told, "Yes". So, I drove 20 minutes to Big Star Honda only to be a sucker. When I met with the sales manager, he told me that the quote was a "mistake" for the year 2015 model; a completely different redesign. But our emails clearly said it was for 2016; he even typed "2016". This was a bait-and-switch for me to come in and re-negotiation for the 2016 model which I declined and bought it somewhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Misleading Sales Approach

by Frenchrouler on 02/10/2016

I had the pleasure of talking with Linda Ngyuen and she had been very helpful. When I went to try and purchase a vehicle, I was really insulted by the sales guy when he valued my trade over $3000 less than the link to value your trade on their website. I would highly recommend not using their helpful link to value your trade as you may be in for a huge disappointment. I was also told in writing that trade values were being valued at 110% which that was definetely bogus according to the sales manager. Overall the experience was not pleasurable once the sales manager insulted me. Great Job Big Star

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Bad experience with finance rep Janet Chang

by 1993supra on 02/06/2016

Jim Bullock and Erin(salesmen), went above and beyond for me. I however can't say the same for Janet Chang(finance rep). She said she would mail my paper work to me. I called her cell, desk, texted, and main line, left messages and was never able to get a hold of her. This was during the course of a month. I finally went to the dealer for my copies and she didnt even have the common courtesy to step out of her office to talk to me. She sent someone else. She was all smiles while doing my paper work but impossible to get a hold of afterwards.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great sales person

by trudymoore27 on 09/26/2015

My husband and I came in looking for an SUV. Dylan Nguyen was our sale rep and he was very helpful. Not once did he hassle us into buying a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Terrible Terrible Terrible Never a gain

by bigmikeb on 09/06/2015

And I promise I will tell everyone I know never go to big star All they care about is getting the sale then you are nothing but a number. THEY ARE A BUNCH OF FAKE IGNORANT PEOPLE JUST LOOKING FOR SALES REALLY UPSET ME AND WIFE ONCE YOU MAKE SALE U ARE JUST A NUMBER AND THEY. Sales dept could careless about you. VERY DISSAPPOINTED!!!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Horrible service

by Erjime14 on 08/21/2015

I bought a car from here and needless to say it is no longer fit to be regularly driven. I am in the middle of trading in the car, but can't do so until my warranty purchased through big star Honda Is canceled. I have been trying to cancel it for a week, no return phone calls, no help what so ever, no cancelation has been done. I've filled out and faxed, mailed, and emailed the necessary forms and still nothing. I have been without a car for 5 days and this seems to be none of their concern seeing to as I have made numerous accounts to contact them and have gotten no response.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Amazing Buying Experience

by yflore01 on 05/17/2015

Dylan Thornburg is a great Sales Consultant. He explained all of our new 2015 Pilots features and got us the best deal in the market. We are more than pleased to have made a purchase at Big Star Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Good buying experience

by pixhi on 05/14/2015

It is very convenience to buy a great car with a great price, this dealer team does a great and honest job. Special thanks to Jeremy, Dylan, Linda and Patricia.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

My experiance at Big Star Honda

by elduran78 on 04/24/2015

I went to Big Star Honda to look at cars and walked out with a new 2015 Honda Accord. Alejandro Davila and his boss did a great job on selling me this car. They were very nice and polite. I was glad we were able to make the deal happen. I know they went above and beyond to get me a good deal. I will defenitly recomend my friends and family to Alejandro Davila.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

satisfactory service

by leesoomin78 on 04/18/2015

My agent Jeremy over at big star Honda was great! He provided us with much needed information in helping us purchase the right vehicle. So far, we love our car! We want to thank everyone at Honda especially Jeremy for helping us make our purchase an awesome experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great services

by ThyLe on 04/14/2015

Just got a car from Big Start Honda on last Saturday. Dylan salesperson and Ray Lee finance are awesome. Will come back for another time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Jeremy Havard

by HDavis70 on 04/04/2015

Jeremy Havard provided me with exceptional service. He really went the extra mile to make sure that I was satisfied with my purchase and that I left the dealership with the car that I wanted. He also worked hard to get my payment as low as possible. His attitude was very positive and he was very friendly and polite. I will definitely seek Jeremy's assistance in the future if I am in need of a new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

I highly recommend Bigstar

by SatheeshGP on 04/01/2015

I recently purchased Honda Accord LX. I walked in to many dealership but I found Big star has very nice sales people. I talked to Anthony and Zafer, they both are really nice people to do business with. One main difference between other dealership and here is; I see a genuineness on people. they tell the reality and practicality about the pricing and current market trend. everyone has a confusion that which is a best deal for them, I had the same doubt on my mind but when I took the car out of this dealership; I was very happy that I did a business with some good people. I highly recommend this dealership for better deal and best people to deal with. I have mention about their finance team too. they are really good. They explain things clearly and listen to you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

happy!!!!

by mrsmukes on 03/01/2015

trey best was my salesman and he was so wonderful and helpful he helped me in a big way and I thank him for it so happy with my selection with his help and big star Honda behind him earned my business would definitely recommend anyone to do business with them

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Very friendly environment

by josuehen on 02/24/2015

excellent customer service special mention to Ms Ovi Rodriguez, no pressure to buy and open to any inquiry. thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good people to do business with

by Zaketh2112 on 02/02/2015

Thanks to Trey Best and Derrick Cooper for getting my wife into her new CR-V. We are very happy with the service. You two bent over backwards to make it happen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
