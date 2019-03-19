sales Rating

Beware of this dealership especially the finance department. I purchased my honda accord, Patricia tried to sell me extended warranty but I figured out that in 6 years, It will really cost me a lot of money, she just went on telling the benefits and how much I will save. I tried to cancel the contracts that I signed previously same day I was ripped off. I was expecting they will send the final contract (minus extended warranty, correct amount) to Honda Finance as she had promised, (Cooper even corrected the amounts in the sale contract himself) but instead they sent the contract that I requested to be cancelled. These people are greedy. I have been working to settle the issue since 10/2015 but until now they have not done any actions, only promises that they will refund the appropriate amount. Stay away from this dealership, Very greedy and dishonest dealer Read more