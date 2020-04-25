Bossier Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Customer Reviews of Bossier Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Amazing Service
04/25/2020
Everyone at the dealership was amazing to work with and they got me a great deal on my truck.
Our new truck
03/28/2020
We were happy with the dealer and all of its staff. They got us a deal done while other dealers failed. Thank you to the whole crew.
Bad service let my truck get bought after I paid them
12/20/2019
They are terrible people. They reached out to me. After I said I wasn’t looking unless they had a good deal they came up with one and we called and emailed me all day. We agreed on a price, and they agreed on a price for my trade, and then they charged $500 to hold my vehicle. The next morning I got up and drove two hours to their dealership only to find out that they let my truck get sold out from under me. They could not find another but we’re going to make it right. They found me one, but I was going to need to come up with $1-2000 on the final price. I asked to speak to the owner and he was too busy to speak with me. Bait and switch shop and do not care. They knew they screwed up and had no intentions to make up for it. You are just someone who walked in. I was 100% honest with them and kept my word 100%. They lied and did not honor their quotes. Sorry sorry people. Blake and Brenda were supposed to be the best people and willing to make a deal but they will get you in the door and not have your vehicle. They then called me and said it was my fault for being so picky and having such high demands. Great people for telling the customer they are wrong
Payoff
10/21/2019
i bought a truck from them in July 2019 and the still have not paid off my trade , i have been told 3 different time that the payoff was going out that day but it still hasn't been made
Love my car
07/29/2019
Love my car so much and everyone made it so easy to get through the process!
One Star is One Too Many
06/06/2019
After looking at vehicles for quite a while I contacted Bossier Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Hillsboro, TX. about a used vehicle they (at the time of this review) still have listed on their site of used vehicles. I placed calls and asked questions, looked up recalls and even pulled the CarFax. Everything, including their staff, said the vehicle was worth going to see. After a 30 mile drive I arrived at the dealership only to be told that the car in question (again still on the site right now) was actually sold days ago as part of a wholesale transaction and that it also has a blown motor (not on the CarFax nor mentioned by their staff before i made the drive). They would be happy to show me many other cars they have on the lot but on that one "what did I expect on a car that price" was my answer. If, as their used car mis-manager stated, vehicles like that are on and off the lot in 18 hours, than why did they tell me it was available and in good condition for the past couple days via phone. I will not go to Bossier Chrysler Dodge Jeep nor any dealership associated with them.
Lost of hustle, zero haggle!
05/25/2019
Shopped many Jeep dealers in the DFW area to get the best price. Ended up being referred to Bailey at Bossier CDJR for the best CS. Had her order the Rubicon I wanted from another store that wouldn't budge on their price. After she ordered it, I last minute switched the Jeep I wanted and I didn't catch any attitude from her or the other staff at Bossier. Now that's CS! I told them what I wanted for my trade and what I wanted to pay for the new Rubicon. They made it happen down to the dollar.. CS seems to be number one here and so does common sense. Which is a good thing because most places would be willing to lose a deal over a couple hundred bucks. Not this place though. Word of mouth spreads quickly and that's how they like to do business.
2018 dodge four door 4x4 standard trans 3500
10/15/2018
Best sales person ever Danielle at bossier dodge took care of us and came through in the clutch. She has my business for life.
Got a new truck
04/09/2018
Very stright forward salesman. Very friendly service. Didnt hound me about making a decision to hurry and buy the first day i went there.
AVOID THIS DEALER
05/18/2017
Avoid these [non-permissible content removed]. Ordered a JKU and waited 5+ weeks for it to get there. Drove almost and hour to get there and waited over an hour and half for them to appraise my trade. Matthew Wolfert promised me they would "not lose my business over my trade in." They lost my business over $800 and wasted 4 hours of my time. Avoid this dealer.
Top notch Sells
03/22/2017
From the moment we walked in the door, we were greeted and treated well.. taken care of promptly. Rufus our sells rep. Took excellent care of us through our whole transiton. The whole staff was friendly, helpful and made sure we were taken care of and that we understood everything that was going on but most of all got us into a vehicle. They work with you regardless of your situation or try their darnest to make it happened! I highly recommend Rufus and all the staff at Bossier Dodge. They are top notch!
Dishonest Sales Tactics
02/28/2016
This dealership will do, say or print anything to get you in the door. Then they'll lie to you to get the "deal". I've purchased about 9 new vehicles in my life so far. In the past I've dealt with salesmen that tried to get more from me than I was willing to pay, but they were never as conniving as these guys. First it was the old "bait and switch", then it was the heavy handed attempt to get me to sign a handwritten agreement to purchase with no specifics finalized, then the multiple trips back and forth to the "mean" sales manager, then the lies to get me to come back into the dealership after storming out, then the final paperwork didn't matchup to the promised deal. In the end, your left so drained and tired you just overlook the seemingly small details that are different. Once you have a chance to realize that the numbers add up to nothing like you agreed to, it's too late. Well, let me say to Bossier Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram; you sold one vehicle, but it'll end up costing you more sales in the future than you will ever know.
