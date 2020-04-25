sales Rating

They are terrible people. They reached out to me. After I said I wasn’t looking unless they had a good deal they came up with one and we called and emailed me all day. We agreed on a price, and they agreed on a price for my trade, and then they charged $500 to hold my vehicle. The next morning I got up and drove two hours to their dealership only to find out that they let my truck get sold out from under me. They could not find another but we’re going to make it right. They found me one, but I was going to need to come up with $1-2000 on the final price. I asked to speak to the owner and he was too busy to speak with me. Bait and switch shop and do not care. They knew they screwed up and had no intentions to make up for it. You are just someone who walked in. I was 100% honest with them and kept my word 100%. They lied and did not honor their quotes. Sorry sorry people. Blake and Brenda were supposed to be the best people and willing to make a deal but they will get you in the door and not have your vehicle. They then called me and said it was my fault for being so picky and having such high demands. Great people for telling the customer they are wrong Read more