2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a car from this dealer about one month ago. It was a Saturday and when I took delivery of the car I was handed one key. I asked the salesman about the other key and he said that the ladies that work in the key vault are closed on the weekend and I would have to wait until Monday to get it. "Don't Worry" I'll call you was what I got from my salesman Chris Brown. Come Monday, no call. On Wednesday I got a call from one of the Sales Managers informing me that they drafted the paperwork using the inccorrect dealer name and that I needed to come back to re-sign all of my paperwork. Working one hour away, I went over there at 6pm. I explained the situation about the key with the sales manager and he said that the ladies that work in the key vault are already gone for the day but "Don't Worry" I'll look into it and call you back tomorrow. No call. Come Sunday, I go to the grocercy store and who should I see standing at the entrance with his daughters selling raffle tickets for their baseball team?.... Chris Brown (why by the way insisted I buy raffle tickets) I bought the tickets reluctantly and mentioned to him that I was still waiting for my spare key. He said he would "Look into it" Monday and call me. No call. At this point I knew I had to go in when my plates came in so i figured I would just wait until them. Alas, my plates arrive and I go in to get them, I see a sales manager named Juan Lopez. I explained the situation to him and he informed me that Chris was no longer with the dealership. He did however say that because I was promised something at the time he would honor it. He said "he would look into it" and get back to me. Still no word... I am beginning to think "I'll Look Into It" means, I have no intention of following through but I really want to get rid of you. I told him that even though I was promised a regular key with a remote, I would settle for a valet key. My main purpose for the extra key was to have a back up. I have yet to hear back from anyone with the dealership and at this point do not expect to. I can buy an extra key myself and I understand it really isn't a big deal. What I do expect and what is a big deal is integrity. If you promise something, you should deliver, especially if you depend on forming a relationshipship with your clients. The lack of follow through and false promises do not give me much trust in this dealership. When I am due for an oil change or service, or in two years when I am ready to trade in my car for a new one, I can tell you where I will not be going... Bert Ogden. Read more