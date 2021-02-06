David McDavid Honda of Frisco
Camden Chumbley was absolutely incredible!
by 06/02/2021on
Camden Chumbley was absolutely incredible!!! He proactively communicated with us through the entire buying process! We purchased the vehicle on Saturday, we originally planned on picking the van up on Monday to allow time for service and detail. It was difficult for us to to schedule a pickup for Monday between work, our twin babies nap times, and the long commute to the dealership...Camden delivered the van himself!!! WOW! Ask for Camden, you will be glad you did!
Very bad customer service in addition to no proof of actual service done
by 07/16/2021on
This review for service done at David McDavid today. Writing this review right after the service so that I do not loose the intensity of frustration I experienced during my service. I normally do not write reviews unless it is a very very bad experience. This is a reflection of service and not the actual service done as I was not even provided a report of the alignment differences of before vs after. So, I have no clue if the alignment is even done or not. Scheduled a service for wheel balancing at 2:40PM. Reached there 10min, earlier than appointment, Until 2:50 the assigned technician did not even attend me. Later a different technician arrived and checked-in(2:52PM to be precise). The estimated time given was 2 hrs. Sat there for 2 hrs did not see any progress. They have a tracker(which is very good) that indicates the status and the stage your vehicle is in. I liked the tracker but did not seem to be a real things to track things but to fool customers. Send a txt msg to the technical as did not see any progress even after 2 hrs(exact 4:46, have the txt msg from the technician that indicates the time, not making up thing here). I get a response indicating that inspection is being done and there are some recommendations. I declined everything as you cannot expect(a waiting customer) to wait for 2 hrs and then get some recommendations to be worked on. After decline in few minutes the progress went to "vehicle ready to pickup". Now I go to the technician to pay & take the car. But I was surprised saying that it is still being worked on and not ready. Hence this proves that this tracker is being manipulated and not really being tracked. On top of that the technician was not even courteous to greet and apologize for the delay saying I rejected the recommendations. Crap!, after 2 hrs of sitting do you expect the customer to work on recommendations and wait another 2 hrs, absolutely meaningless. Well now I was told that it will be done in 10mins but it took more than that, it was 5:33PM. So, at the end of 3 hrs, I was given the keys and there was no explanation of the alignment done nor no report of what is the delta of alignment before and after. So after spending 3 hrs and non-courteous behavior I end up paying without even knowing if the said service was even done or not. I wouldn't dare to go get a service done here rather and would not recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent transaction
by 12/06/2019on
I purchased a new Honda from Scott Mazur at McDavid Honda in Frisco and it was a great transaction. I dealt mostly with Scott, but everyone that I came into contact with during the buying process were friendly and helpful. Scott did an outstanding job in helping me get the car and the deal I wanted. He followed through on everything that he said he would right through the delivery process, without exception. In my experience, that is rare in the car business, and I appreciate Scott's professionalism. The dealership was clean and inviting, even though they are doing some expansion construction. The finance person I dealt with (Davood?) was super. Very helpful and thorough. I left McDavid with the car I wanted, with the deal I wanted, with a minimum of stress and hassle. This is my second new car purchase from McDavid and both have been excellent transactions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Stay away!
by 09/24/2018on
This would have been my third vehicle from this dealer. However, I just had to walk away after the way I was treated and interestingly, got a much better deal and treatment from AutoNation Lewisville. I am an informed buyer who had a trade-in (vehicle bought from the same dealer) who went in, in response to an Internet deal mailer and promise from Malory Vicks about the deal over email. I also got a TrueCar offer from them through my employer. However, when I showed up, I was set up with a rookie sales guy by Malory who just didnt understand the things I was telling him and was arguing how the Internet deal was for a 2018 (showed him on my phone it was indeed for a 2019). They low balled my trade ($3K - got $4.5K at AutoNation) and gave me me a price on the car that was way above the TrueCar price I was offered by the same dealership and the sales guy kept telling me that the Internet deal from the email was only for the Elite trim. I told him my final price and of course he comes back from the sales manager with an offer that is way over that. I ask for the key and the sales manager comes out with an attitude. I wasnt there to play their BS games of going back and forth with the sales manager and had made that very clear before I went there. So didnt stay to negotiate any further and just left the place. AutoNation gave a me price that was below what I had asked for here without any arguments, a better trade-in price (see above) and a really smooth financing process (compared to my past experiences at this dealer. To be fair, Malory called me up after I had accepted the offer at AutoNation trying to get me to go back for a lower price (what about the trade-in? Duh). I am probably never going back and will advise any other informed buyers to stay away. I highly recommend AutoNation instead.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
They treat women like they're stupid
by 10/22/2017on
Buying a used car from this dealership was just about one of the worst experiences of my life. You would think that in the year 2017 a woman could buy a car and not be treated as they were inferior. Maybe it's a cultural thing, or maybe it's just a chauvinist thing, I'm not sure I was given the runaround from the beginning. Details are always vague. Once I settled on a car they change the price for what I showed them on the Internet. I have screenshots to prove that they try to change the price while I was there. They even tried to tell me that they have the wrong invoice amount in the system. And suddenly it changed while I was there. I decided to do the purchase after spending numerous hours. I was worn out and tired. I probably shouldn't have have made a financial decision under these circumstances. Once I got the car home we discovered it had hail damage. It was loaner car. It was also a certified preowned. They knew it had hail damage there's no way you could not know what is in your inventory and has had damage. The damage shows in the system anytime work is done to the vehicle, how much it cost them, and how much they got insurance back on. They factor it in every car so that way a dealership can understand how much they can discount or sell a car for. They tried to play dumb about the whole situation saying we didn't know it had hail damage. They showed me a Carfax with the page missing. They pulled up an identical vehicle, it also had the exact same damage. One manager try to play it off as we haven't had any hail damage at this dealership and it probably just got hail damage while I was in a customers possession being loaned out. Another manager said "we had dozens of cars that have hail damage" and there's no way to keep track of what's damaged or not" They were constantly contradicting themselves without even realizing it. They offered to try to make amends on the deal but after spending numerous hours and time with them we decided not to go ahead with the purchase. Every time we came up with a solution they said they couldn't do it. Even the "I'm sorry's" feel short of actual apologies. They just kept saying we never tried to be dishonest. I truly believe that the management, the sales structure, and people culture needs to be closely look at. In this day and age people should not feel like they would have to kowtow just to try to get a purchase done or be bent over like this is 1970 and I'm some little lady that doesn't know what's going on.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
not taking care of customers
by 09/28/2017on
Bought two cars from this dealer and a lot service work here. Looking back, I 'm not going back. They don't send out recall notices. My CRV now have door actuator problems and just found out Honda offered to replace all of them in 2015. I was not notified by this dealer, even though I had my cars serviced there. They are great at making money, not so much about taking care of customers. Very disappointed! Not going back myself and letting my friends make the same mistake.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
They are rude before I even got started and lied about MSRP
by 05/16/2017on
These guys are full of themselves, and think they can charge $100 0ver MSRP and need you to shop all over before they will offer a fair deal, then they will undercut the other guys. My husband sent in an internet search, then the man at David Mc David Frisco thinks since he believes he sells hundreds more cars than the others he does not have to be honest about the cars.com price being $100 over MSRP, and he will not talk price unless I give a down payment, since they do not have what I want in stock. They call at dinner time and are rude and disrespectful. I am glad I did not bother to go there to be abused. Go elsewhere! Don't bother to be lied to!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Horrid Customer Service
by 03/23/2017on
First, the only reason I am giving this location one star is because I can't give it zero stars. Second, IF you choose to buy here, talk with Becky from pre-owned sales. If you buy Pre-Owned here, you are a second-class citizen. This is proven by the way they treat you and the way that they treat their whole pre-owned business. The building for their Pre-Owned business is disgusting, cheaply built, and cheaply furnished. The finance officer (Jon/John P) we were working with was extremely rude, implied (multiple times) that we were not good parents (and that I was not a good provider) because we did not buy the warranty. We scheduled a windshield repair appointment with their service department, and when my wife showed up for the appointment, we were told we didn't have one (extremely frustrating). I had to call the service department manager in order to get this whole thing fixed. After the car was fixed, they forgot to notify us that the car was finished and ready to be picked up. I had to call them to find out what the status of the car was. Then, the moment my wife left the lot, the check engine light came on. When we took it back to see what the issue was, they informed us that we need a new Catalytic Converter (about $1500 repair). What!? We have owned this car for less than two weeks! Horrible customer service, horrid communication, worst car buying experience ever. Do not buy here.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bad experience
by 02/22/2017on
1.0 star rating 2/21/2017 I bought a used Acura 2008 on Valentines day for my wife as a gift, after driving a little bit started hearing thumping, clicking noise from front right side. I spoke to the dealer from whom i bought the car they said bring it in and we will look at it see what we can do, I felt very encouraged. I brought the car in on 2/21/17 at the dealership and left for all day at service department, no one called me with any update. Finally i called myself around 3.30 PM and they said you have bad shocks and they will charge 750 and not fix for free. I felt very deceived not to mention they charged me price which is 3K over Kelly blue book and on top not even fix the Shocks. I am not going back to this place and will share my experience with all friends.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Becky Cunneen was AMAZING!
by 01/19/2017on
Definetly recommend Becky and David McDavid Honda if you are in the market for a New Honda! Becky makes the sales process smooth. She's not pushy like most sales people and is very knowledgeable!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Go to Honda of Denton
by 12/03/2016on
We had a deal in the works on a late Saturday evening after the banks closed, so they asked us to come back Monday when they could verify our credit (after we had placed a deposit on the car). They never called us Monday and we called them a few times without response. We went to another dealer, paid 2k less for the same car, had a warranty and service plan thrown in, all in hours.... We were about to buy less for more money from there due to my previous twenty year relationship with David McDavid; however, the deal was blown and we ended up better off somewhere else. We haven't received our deposit back yet either. We finally received our deposit; however, it took EIGHT DAYS! They were rude and did not return our calls.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Becky Cuneen
by 12/03/2016on
Becky saved the day when I traded in my last car for a Honda Accord. It was the last day of the month when I showed up with a donut tire on my trade-in. She quickly found a great pre-owed Accord with all the features I wanted. Just a few hours later I drove home with my new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Can't be trusted
by 12/01/2016on
I called the dealership where we currently lease a 2014 Honda Accord and have 3 months left on a 36 month lease because they solicited to my wife that they had great holiday deals. The salesman tried to get me to come in to lease a new vehicle so he could use her car for their Holiday Used Car Sale. I told him I wanted to put nothing down and pay the same amount for the new car as the old so it made sense to do it now rather than wait 3 months. He agreed conditionally because he wanted us to prove that my wife's current lease car was in excellent condition and truly had 27K miles on it. When we arrived for our appointment we proved both and then our salesman said he could do the deal but it would cost $30 a month more and the CR-V would be a 2016 not a 2017. I asked him on the phone to not waste our time. If they couldn't do no money down and the same monthly payment, just tell us and we'll wait 3 months until the current lease is up. Instead he told me he'd call me back after he talked to his boss to confirm the deal. He called back 30 minutes later assuring me that his boss approved but we had to prove the car to be in good condition and to only have 27K miles on it. Low and behold, we show up and proved our part and the salesman changes his story and says we need to pay $1000 dollars ($30 monthly) because my wife's car is valued by HONDA at less than the payoff amount. FYI... the same car is priced at Carmax for nearly $4K more than the payoff amount, which means $5K more than HONDA was valuing it for this deal! When asked about why he changed it from a 2016 to a 2017, the salesman lied and said he never said if would be a 2017. Car dealerships can't afford to lie to their customers. It was a complete waste of time our time and we will be looking elsewhere for new leases in the future. David McDavid has gone down hill steadily since we moved to Frisco 5 years ago. I highly suggest avoiding them unless you know the salesman personally and he is looking out for your best interest. I gave them a chance to turn down the deal and not waste anyone's time but instead they lied and used high pressure tactics on my wife to get us to pay the extra $1K.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Can not trust this dealership
by 09/25/2016on
I had an horrible experience with McDavid Honda of Frisco. I am not sure how this dealership was awarded best dealership award. I was at the dealership on 09/19/2016 looking for a new civic. I made a deal with one of the managers, gave a deposit of $500(around 9pm) and told them that I would come and get the vehicle on weekend. So on weekend I go to get the car and the manager with whom I had made the deal was no longer with the dealership and new car sales manager said he cannot honor the deal since pervious manager did not put the deal on paper even when one of his associates who was present during the time of the deal confirmed him about the deal. When I was trying to explain the situation to the new manager, he repeatedly said he can not understand me. I kind of felt he was try to ridicule my asian accent. This dealership is not going to get my business nor am I going to refer any of my friends/family to this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
DECEPTIVE.....one star is too good
by 08/18/2016on
I was deceived in signing an agreement that I did not agreed with. I met with my sales rep, Ryan C around 12:30 pm. We decided on the payments which I initialed. At 3:30 pm I informed Ryan that I must have the paper work signed by 5 pm or I leave. At 5 pm, I was leaving but my car was no where around for me to leave. While waiting for Ryan to show up, the finance person and Sales manager both approached me with the contract hurriedly. I signed and left. Upon reading the contract, I found out that I am not paying the agreed amount as they made a mistake with their calculations. The delaying tactic was to get me to sign hurriedly. Upon questioning them, I was old that I signed and thus, I am stuck. BEWARE BUYERS!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Good for normal maintenance
by 07/01/2016on
I have taken our Honda here for oil change/tire rotation. Service folks are friendly and everything happened promptly. I don't know how it would be for more involved/expensive repairs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Did not live up to promise of beat/match price
by 07/01/2016on
Good: We were looking to buy a second car (we own another Honda). The test drive experience was fine. The salesman was helpful in showing us some of the features. Went back home, emailed a few dealers, and got quotes. I emailed the salesman about the quotes and he said that they will beat/match the price. We were keen to buy from this dealership because we live very close and it would be convenient to bring both cars for servicing as well. Not that good: We went again to check out additional colors and salesman was helpful in showing us the cars. I gave him the printed email OTD quote from another dealer. Salesman went to the sales manager, and came back to say that the other dealer's quote was missing the door edge guards (MSRP $84). The price offered by the sales manager was $300 higher. Even adding the $84 plus labor for the door edge guard, he could have easily come down a little further (to live up to the promise of matching or beating other dealer prices). However, the sales manager didn't want to lower the price at all. We shook hands and left disappointed. Nothing out of the ordinary when it comes to the car buying process in this country! What happened the next day is terrible. 9:09am - Sent an email to salesman and Assistant Internet Director expressing my concerns with the experience on the previous night 9:59am - Received a voicemail from salesman 10:15am - Called salesman. We spoke amicably and I agreed to purchase at the price received the previous night (i.e. $300 higher than other dealer's quote) 10:46am - Salesman sent an email confirming an appointment for us to come in the evening for the purchase 3pm - Salesman called me to inform me that the sales manager has backed out of the offer. He wanted us to come in again to re-negotiate a price. I politely thanked him and refused! 5:43pm - Salesman emailed me that the sales manager has now reconsidered and is willing to offer the car at $300 more ($600 more than other dealer's quote). 6:45pm - I emailed salesman thanking him and refused the even higher sales price! What I don't understand is why someone claiming to be the highest volume dealer in the DFW area has to play these games. Don't offer to match/beat other's prices. Don't play games with customers over a few hundred dollars.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service department damaged my car, wont repair
by 04/26/2016on
New car purchase 3/12/2016 From awesome salesman-great experience when trying to get the purchase. Took vehicle back to get plates installed a few weeks later and that is when the service experience went down. I waited over 30minutes to be assisted as I waited in the bay outside my cars and saw car after being helped. Finally, I complained and was assisted and basically told it was my fault for being ignored as I should have said something, 1 week later, I noticed bubbles on my tint so I took it back to get it re-tinted and was assured it would take appx. 5 hours. No calls that day, I finally called and was told it would be done soon, I arrived at dealer at 330pm and after 5pm still no vehicle. I spoke to Julian in service and was advised it was finishing up. I go the car back rushed, car was wet and was told by Julian that it was all good as he checked it. I got home and all trim by doors was cut and scratched, tint had large bubbles and dirt and trunk refinish and back light was scratched. I called and was told to go back that Monday. I dropped off after going over all damage with Julian and manager and was assured all would be repaired, 2 wks later I go 1 call and I have called several times for updates since no one is calling and finally was told that all was good but scratches were not able to be removed and they wanted me to go and see if I was ok with scratches on car if wanted them to repaint. 2wks later, that is about the time I have had my car with less then 800mi, I called general manager Sonia and waiting a call back. I will not accept a damaged repainted car or car that is not the way I left it. Please make sure you check your cars prior to leaving their bay so that you do not go through what I am currently going through. I will update once general manager calls me. ************************* 4/26/2016 Went to pick up my car, was not repaired, still had tint, scrapes that were not repaired, trim that was installed incorrectly, tried to escalate to general manager Sonia H. and she asked me to leave the lot and did not want to repair my vehicle. If someone knows how I can get help please reach out. Sonia would not get me info of anyone above her I could escalate, did some digging and owned by Asbury Auto, awaiting response..
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very bad expiriance and very disappointed.
by 12/30/2015on
I bought a Honda Odyssey elite brand new. Mcdavid Honda Frisco sales me a old unit with couple of scratches missing part in middle row seat bad alignment. All these issue in brand new van. Feels like used van. And to fix all these problem it took weeks and I made 5 trips when ever they call van is ready to pick up. I have wasted lots of my time and mentally stress I will never recommend any one. I will go to lute Riely Honda Richardson I bought van from lute Riely last year my family bought 3 other cars very good service. I will go back to lute Riely Honda Richardson
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great and fast service
by 12/18/2015on
My husband and I went to Frisco honda to purchase a 2016 Honda CR-V and were greeted immediately and tended to by the great staff there. We were in and out in a couple of hours. The staff were amenable to working with us and our budget.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
RIP OFF
by 12/10/2015on
Took my car in for recall on airbags. Suppose to take 1.5 hours ended up being 3. Engine light was on and was told needed 3 sensors replaced at a cost of $1300. I said no and took my car home. Went to local auto parts store and bought all 3 sensors for $270 and replaced all 3 of them in less then an hour. So glad I did not let them do it!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
