Love my Lincoln!!
by 12/20/2021on
Hooks Lincoln was awesome in helping me get my Lincoln!! Jeff was great!! There was no pressure in getting the best deal possible. Everyone was really great!! Would recommend them to everyone!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad day
by 04/27/2022on
I sent my car in for an oil change and to check for a rattle. They picked up my car NO loan car. Beth said she talked to my wife and told her I did not request a loan car. I didn't but she never talked to my wife. When the car was returned it was washed poorly, spots on all the windows and the back was not washed at all. Probably the worse wash job ever. I doubt that I will use Hooks Lincoln for regular service again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Battery for Mother in Law's MKX
by 03/28/2022on
Called Hooks about my Mother in Law's MKX that would not start on Saturday morning around 11:00. Hooks pick the car up, put in a new battery and new windshield wipers. The car was ready to pick up at 3:30. Lance in the Hooks' service department did a great job. Hw was extremely friendly, very through, and just a pleasure to deal with. A bad situation made good by Hooks service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Suzy Q
by 06/09/2020on
I took my SUV in for an inspection so I could renew my tags. The service personnel were very professional and friendly. The process was easy and done in a timely manner. They take excellent care of their customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience at Hook's Lincoln In Fort Worth, TX.
by 01/20/2020on
Jeff was professional, knowledgable and extremly helpful. This was my best car buying experience to date! Thank you Jeff and thanks to everyone at Hooks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased 2012 Lexus EX 460
by 01/02/2020on
Purchasing this car was secondary because I am a Toyota guy but primarily the way I was treated when I walked in on Dec 31 at 445pm was outstanding. Everyone knows what kind of service you will get when walking into a place of business New Years Eve at 445pm but I was treated like family when I arrived. It took out all the stress of buying a car because I have not had a car payment in a while due to slow times in my business. Hooks Lincoln was spot clean inside and out and the employees who greeted me and walked me through the paperwork were prompt and acted like they had a stake in the company. I would highly recommend to check out their Lincoln's on the lot or any used car they may have. Truly a class act at Hooks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Repairs
by 11/08/2019on
Repaired warranty item and full service checkup. Jake is extremely professional and takes pride in making the customer experience worthwhile.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service - Oil change & tire rotation
by 03/18/2019on
Everyone I dealt with were very nice, effecient and quick in changing my oil and washing my car. Customer service is everything to me and why I drive out my way to come here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 11/02/2018on
This is the second vehicle purchased at Hooks. The no pressure and the knowledgeable salesmen made the experience so easy. I highly recommend this dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Lincoln Continental
by 07/12/2018on
Great design one of the best cars I have owned a lot of car for the money along with an expert service writer from the dealer has made this purchase pleasurable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MKT owner
by 07/09/2018on
Bob Dean was awesome! Told him what I was looking for and he found the perfect ride. He went over all the features and got me an awesome deal. It is super nice, I love it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
James w Haley and DDS
by 02/19/2018on
I went to service for my first oil change. I was met by Greg in a very friendly manner. I was given the tour of the service area, given refreshments and provided a work place to take of some business. Greg then asked if I would like a loner car to go get breakfast which I took him up on. He told me a few places near the dealership and I chose one. While eating breakfast s gentleman came into the restaurant and asked if I was having my car serviced at Hooks Lincoln and if I was driving the Hooks Lincoln SUV in the parking lot. I replied that I was and he told my waitress that he would be paying for my meal and that he was Mr. Hooks. I thanked him of course and when I returned my car was waiting for all nice and clean from the wash they just gave it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hooks is the BEST
by 01/05/2018on
Hooks treats their customers like family. No pressure sales and a purchase you always feel confident in. I love Kip and his staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mudd Flaps
by 11/23/2017on
Great job installing mudd flaps
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 08/16/2017on
As always quick and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 03/29/2017on
I couldn't have asked for a better car buying experience. From the moment we entered the car lot until the time we left, we were treated with the utmost respect. There are no pushy sales people here. Just a team of people who do their jobs well and are happy to help their customers get the best deal possible. I love my new Lincoln and really enjoyed the whole experience of buying a car from Hooks Lincoln. We will definitely be back in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
This MKX is almost self driving
by 01/02/2017on
Hooks Lincoln's internet site was easy to navigate and interested us enough for us to visit. Ken Dawson listened intently to our must have and would like to have list and brought up three cars, all of which were first pick material. We examined all three closely, drove two, and selected one to buy. Hooks Lincoln has a warm family atmosphere and Ken seemed intent on finding us a good deal. If you're tired of the flim-flam and mind games of other dealers,, we suggest you visit Hooks Lincoln.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
OUR NEW LINCOLN
by 12/26/2016on
The experience we had from start to finish was AWESOME. Ken is a GREAT guy, was fair and we walked away very satisfied with our new vehicle.
hassle free experience
by 12/02/2016on
This was an amazingly hassle free experience. we were treated with respect(some dealerships treat you as if you know nothing about buying a car) Chris Cunningham was a pleasure to work with, as was Amanda Leatherwood in the finance department.
First maintenance service visit
by 11/18/2016on
Easy, efficient, friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wondrful Dealership
by 11/05/2014on
I have never been treated so wonderful when buying a car. No pressure, excellent sales staff, very knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes