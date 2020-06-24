1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was one of the worst experiences I have had at a car dealership. The saleswoman I worked with, Cyarra, through the initial process was the best. I enjoy working with her very much. She was friendly, helpful, understanding and really helped me narrow down my chocies to a car I truly was ready to buy. Especially after hearing reviews of how great customer service this Autobahn Volkswagen dealership has and how friendly their team is, really made me want to be a part of the autobahn family. However, this was not the case when I had to work with Cyarras manager, George. George was very disrespectful, and provided unnecessary personal comments through the finance process. He was very rude and made me feel like I was being taken advantage of after giving me a very low estimate on the price of my trade in car. He even told me that I should call up Kelley Blue Book and trade my car through them, cause that would be better for him. At one point when I said I needed to discuss the offer over, he told me I should not discuss this, I buy and sell cars for a living, so I know whats best. In the end I felt very pressured by him, and felt he did not have the respect or customer service that he should be giving to someone who was serious in doing business with them. Not the experience I was expecting. Respect goes a long way.