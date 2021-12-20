5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I went to service for my first oil change. I was met by Greg in a very friendly manner. I was given the tour of the service area, given refreshments and provided a work place to take of some business. Greg then asked if I would like a loner car to go get breakfast which I took him up on. He told me a few places near the dealership and I chose one. While eating breakfast s gentleman came into the restaurant and asked if I was having my car serviced at Hooks Lincoln and if I was driving the Hooks Lincoln SUV in the parking lot. I replied that I was and he told my waitress that he would be paying for my meal and that he was Mr. Hooks. I thanked him of course and when I returned my car was waiting for all nice and clean from the wash they just gave it. Read more