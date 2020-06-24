Autobahn Volkswagen
Poor Inspection Quality, Doesn't Support Military
by 06/24/2020on
Issues presented to technician in MAR regarding low coolant. Low levels occurred in MAY and brought in JUN. Coolant issue that was brought up in MAR was not properly corrected or inspected. Part was installed and corrected in JUN only because I returned in JUN. Additionally, service manager, Richard Fincher did not provide loaner vehicle. Scheduled specifically for that date and time so I would not miss work. I ended up missing work because loaner was refused to me even if I have an current AD Military ID Card and out of state license was expired. My wife had to also ask her boss to excuse her from work to pick me up. Appointment was at 0800 and did not get picked up from wife until 1000. Receptionist and service manager, Richard Fincher made a huge scene in front of other guests. Per Illinois DMV Law: "As a member of the military stationed outside the state of Illinois, you, your spouse and children living with you may all have the expiration of your driver's licenses deferred for up to 120 days after your discharge or reassignment to a military base in Illinois. Military Deferral Certificate(s) to be carried with your expired Illinois driver's license can be issued at no charge and mailed to your out-of-state address." https://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/departments/drivers/drivers_license/dlfaq.html Per Texas DPS: "If you are an active duty military member, spouse or dependent, and you are stationed outside the state of Texas, the expiration date of your Texas driver license or identification card is automatically extended unless your driver license has been suspended, canceled, or revoked." https://www.dps.texas.gov/DriverLicense/nonmilitaryrenewal.htm#:~:text=If%20you%20are%20an%20active,suspended%2C%20canceled%2C%20or%20revoked. Complaint was sent to VW Customer Care. Autobahn VW in Fort Worth TX has not reached out to me at all regarding this very unsatisfied experience.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Worst car buying experience. Disrespectful
by 08/02/2018on
This was one of the worst experiences I have had at a car dealership. The saleswoman I worked with, Cyarra, through the initial process was the best. I enjoy working with her very much. She was friendly, helpful, understanding and really helped me narrow down my chocies to a car I truly was ready to buy. Especially after hearing reviews of how great customer service this Autobahn Volkswagen dealership has and how friendly their team is, really made me want to be a part of the autobahn family. However, this was not the case when I had to work with Cyarras manager, George. George was very disrespectful, and provided unnecessary personal comments through the finance process. He was very rude and made me feel like I was being taken advantage of after giving me a very low estimate on the price of my trade in car. He even told me that I should call up Kelley Blue Book and trade my car through them, cause that would be better for him. At one point when I said I needed to discuss the offer over, he told me I should not discuss this, I buy and sell cars for a living, so I know whats best. In the end I felt very pressured by him, and felt he did not have the respect or customer service that he should be giving to someone who was serious in doing business with them. Not the experience I was expecting. Respect goes a long way.
Wonderful Experieice!
by 11/18/2012on
My new car buying experience with Autobahn VW was exceptional! Compared to other car dealerships they had a complete no pressure, no games approach to selling vehicles. I wasn't pounced on by a salesman as soon as I got out of my car which was a refreshing change. Once I was ready for help I went inside and asked for assistance. My salesman (Daniel L.) was great from beginning to end, was very knowledgeable on the vehicle I was interested in and took the time to make sure I made an informed purchase. I also emailed him several times about specific questions on the car, maintenance information and vehicle availability. He responded promptly and was very helpful. There was no discussion of money, payments or anything until I initiated that conversation. They also didn't try to play any games after the purchase price was finalized (no dealer extras like paint protection, fabric protection, VIN etching, window tinting, nitrogen in the tires, extended warranty or anything else was offered). I fully recommend this dealership and salesman to anyone interested in a Volkswagen! The salesman was great and the dealership was wonderful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Sale Volkwagen
by 11/18/2012on
I have been to several dealerships looking for a new car. This is the only Volkswagen dealership in Fort Worth. I was on the premises for 15-20 minutes (both indoors and outdoors) and no one so much as gave me a glance. I will go where my money is appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
A GREAT Dealership to trade with
by 11/07/2012on
VW salesperson Danny R. made this my easiest purchase ever No BS, knew his products well and was able to answer all the questions that I asked. Everyone I had contact with (from the receptionist to the Credit Manager) seemed very professional and helpful. The next time I want to purchase another vehicle, you can bet I'll check with Autobahn first!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes