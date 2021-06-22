2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

There appears to be a few kinks in their pledge to deliver an unparalleled customer experience. My customer experience was similar to that of another reviewer that gave them a 1 rating on the Google reviews page. There was a spin on their pre-customer service. After the initial contact, I had insurance and financing preapproved with my banker for the listed price. Again, I made NO price reduction request. However, on three e-mail occasions I requested a pre-purchase mechanics inspection by the make & model dealer. This was at my expense in the amount of $350. Instead of honoring this request, I was told that the car was sold just two hours after the test drive. Retrospectively my customer service experience was a waste of time and ignored request. We all know that car buying can be an adventure and to be fair they are courteous and have several good ratings online. Thats why this inconsistency to be upfront and follow through is disconcerting and warrants a caveat emptor. Maybe I dodged a bullet. No hard feelings and on the another dealer or private seller. Read more