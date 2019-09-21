Allen Samuels Direct

1661 Airport Fwy, Euless, TX 76040
(877) 776-3907
Call Us
Customer Reviews of Allen Samuels Direct

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

Excellent Dealer

by William Ramsey on 09/21/2019

I purchased a Dodge Hellcat from theses guys and they are awesome. I had to do most of it online and over the phone as I work in Prudhoe Bay Alaska and live near Austin. They were very accommodating to my needs. Delivered to my front door and took my trade back. AAA plus transaction. Will keep them at the top of my list for next purchase

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2012 Porsche 911 S

by Mark on 05/30/2017

Excellent sales service, very knowledgeable about the car and services available. Overall a very pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

"...a few kinks..."

by PrinceJohn on 02/07/2017

There appears to be a few kinks in their pledge to deliver an unparalleled customer experience. My customer experience was similar to that of another reviewer that gave them a 1 rating on the Google reviews page. There was a spin on their pre-customer service. After the initial contact, I had insurance and financing preapproved with my banker for the listed price. Again, I made NO price reduction request. However, on three e-mail occasions I requested a pre-purchase mechanics inspection by the make & model dealer. This was at my expense in the amount of $350. Instead of honoring this request, I was told that the car was sold just two hours after the test drive. Retrospectively my customer service experience was a waste of time and ignored request. We all know that car buying can be an adventure and to be fair they are courteousand have several good ratings online. Thats why this inconsistency to be upfront and follow through is disconcerting and warrants a caveat emptor. Maybe I dodged a bullet. No hard feelings and on the another dealer or private seller.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
