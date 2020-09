sales Rating

There appears to be a few kinks in “their pledge” to deliver an unparalleled customer experience. My customer experience was similar to that of another reviewer that gave them a “1” rating on the Google reviews page. There was a spin on their pre-customer service. After the initial contact, I had insurance and financing preapproved with my banker for the listed price. Again, I made NO price reduction request. However, on three e-mail occasions I requested a pre-purchase mechanics inspection by the make & model dealer. This was at my expense in the amount of $350. Instead of honoring this request, I was told that the car was sold just two hours after the test drive. Retrospectively my customer service experience was a waste of time and ignored request. We all know that car buying can be an adventure and to be fair they are courteous and have several good ratings online. That’s why this inconsistency to be upfront and follow through is disconcerting and warrants a “caveat emptor.” Maybe I dodged a bullet. No hard feelings and on the another dealer or private seller. Read more