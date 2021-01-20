5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I bought and leased my first (attainable) dream car, the Passat once I turned 18 with Rudolph VW. Now 3 years passed and I had the chance to get my next dream car, the Arteon. Rudolph VW has been nothing but helpful, courteous, and always there to help with amazing customer service for my needs. Lisa helped me out this second time on leasing my new car. She was an amazing saleswoman. She answered all my questions, she always makes herself available for anything I need. I’ve worked in customer service for about 5 years now and Rudolph and Lisa provide me with the best customer service. I visited the other VW dealership in El Paso to service my car only because it was closer, and their customer service was horrible to say the least. I will not be making that mistake servicing my vehicle there. Thank you Lisa, and the whole Rudolph team for the help! Read more