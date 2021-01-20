Rudolph Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Rudolph Volkswagen
Great service and a pleasant purchase experience
by 01/20/2021on
The professional manner and follow up from the Sales Agent, he was not pushy and in the end got me the deal I was looking for. The Sales Manager as well was very friendly and provided us with great service. We were pleasantly surprised how fast the purchase process was.
Service
by 04/06/2021on
Waiting on a part that was ordered in February 2021 and is now April 2021. Worst care ever, would not recommend buying a VW due to the terrible service. The VW in El Paso, TX at Rudolf VW is terrible.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2020 Jetta Purchase
by 01/14/2021on
I enjoyed my salesperson, Armando Raynal. He was extremely helpful in getting me into a new vehicle
Great Experience !
by 01/01/2021on
Excellent customer service and quick paperwork.
Makes a difference
by 12/10/2020on
People involved in my purchase were friendly and gave me best possible options. Had other dealership options but they were not as friendly or attentive to what I needed. Care about the customer and they will take care of you.
All smiles
by 11/04/2020on
Fast cordial service, questions totally answered
Excellent service at Rudolph VW El Paso TX
by 09/11/2020on
Great service, honest and friendly. Humberto, sales man At El Paso is the best. He knows how to take care customers. My experience was amazing!!!!
Best best
by 08/21/2020on
The attention and the process to get a new car is awesome and in timely matter
More good than bad.
by 06/13/2020on
Definitely Lisa was a delight to work with. There was a bald guy (probably a manager) that came in a sort of conflictive way when I just merely mentioned the idea of perhaps financing on my own rather than through the suggested GECU. In my opinion there was no need of sounding conflictive or like an absolute douche (yup, really mean it). That said, as mentioned again, Lisa was very kind on doing a callback and mend things so everything went just as expected. We managed to keep our old vehicle and happy with it. Additionally the finance manager (young lady but I can’t remember her name right now) provided us with a superb service
Ms.
by 05/26/2020on
Sales person was friendly, informative, attentive and did not pressure me.
Ricardo is the best !
by 05/10/2020on
I was looking to trade in my vehicle for another vehicle that was more affordable due to life changes. The sales rep Ricardo was quick to come and help me find an affordable car that I liked, even though it meant going from a Honda ( lifelong Honda fan ) to a Volkswagen. Within less than 24 hours, he got me into a cheaper vehicle that myself and my girls enjoy.
The Best VW Dealership
by 05/04/2020on
I bought and leased my first (attainable) dream car, the Passat once I turned 18 with Rudolph VW. Now 3 years passed and I had the chance to get my next dream car, the Arteon. Rudolph VW has been nothing but helpful, courteous, and always there to help with amazing customer service for my needs. Lisa helped me out this second time on leasing my new car. She was an amazing saleswoman. She answered all my questions, she always makes herself available for anything I need. I’ve worked in customer service for about 5 years now and Rudolph and Lisa provide me with the best customer service. I visited the other VW dealership in El Paso to service my car only because it was closer, and their customer service was horrible to say the least. I will not be making that mistake servicing my vehicle there. Thank you Lisa, and the whole Rudolph team for the help!
Great group
by 02/26/2020on
In sales Jose Luis was just awesome. Very professional, patient, courteous and knowledgeable His customer service made us buy from Rudolph VW. Sales manager Victor was very polite, helpful and understood our financial needs and helped us meet our goal. Melanie in finance was very polite and went the extra mile to help us. Very Professional as well.
Great experience
by 02/24/2020on
Easy going no pushy salesman tactics
Great buying experience, great value in car purchased
by 01/23/2020on
The dealing process was not pushy at all; talking with the vendor and his Manager was very transparent and fair
VW first experience
by 12/24/2019on
Friendly, knowledgeable of vehicle details, stressless, and didn't feel pressured or that i was getting ripped off on sale.
Rudolph Volkswagon is the best!
by 12/07/2019on
It was a great experience working with the people at Rudolph Volkswagon, especially Alan Kaplan. He was very friendly, extremely helpful and made this process work very smoothly.
Great Service
by 12/03/2019on
I liked the service of the dealership and how they treated us.
Rudolph VW! The best experience!!
by 11/28/2019on
Excelent experience!! Very happy with the whole service!! The salesman Armando Aguilar is one of the best!! Very helpful in all aspects. He made all the buying experience very easy. Would definitely gonna recommend him to all my friends and family!!
Great Experience
by 11/03/2019on
The people there were very nice, always very kind. Also they were very helpful and the time I spent there was perfect. Armando was very helpful he helped me to find a nice car that suits my needs and budget.
Rudolph VW El Paso
by 10/23/2019on
Friendly and fast sales personnel. Nice ambiance at the dealership. Good service!
