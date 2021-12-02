5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

From the moment we stepped on to the lot we were greeted immediately by our salesman Carlos, we explained our situation and weren’t haggled or pressured in to any deal we were uncomfortable with. I walked out of the dealership with my brand new 2021 accord and I couldn’t be more happier with my purchase and experience. Lucas the finance manager was also a pleasure to work with. I will definitely be referring my friends and family to Rudolph Honda. Read more