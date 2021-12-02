Rudolph Honda
Customer Reviews of Rudolph Honda
Amazing service.
by 02/12/2021on
From the moment we stepped on to the lot we were greeted immediately by our salesman Carlos, we explained our situation and weren’t haggled or pressured in to any deal we were uncomfortable with. I walked out of the dealership with my brand new 2021 accord and I couldn’t be more happier with my purchase and experience. Lucas the finance manager was also a pleasure to work with. I will definitely be referring my friends and family to Rudolph Honda.
Trade In
by 02/03/2021on
Joseph Cuellar was very nice, helpful, and kept me updated throughout the entire process!
Alicia
by 01/30/2021on
Great, honest, friendly, sales representative
2020 Honda Pilot
by 01/21/2021on
Very friendly knowledgeable staff. Helpful and patient sales rep Carlos Maynez.
Great customer service
by 01/11/2021on
We were treated very nicely, we got a lot of detail in the vehicle we were looking for, we got options, and most importantly again, we were treated very well
Purchase of new car (honda pilot)
by 01/05/2021on
Was able to get a good deal.
Honda Purchase
by 01/04/2021on
Personnel were helpful and attentive. Enjoyed having the big bow displayed on the car after signing my paperwork. Dealership is very clean.
New Purchase Survey
by 01/04/2021on
Overall it was a very good experience and our Salesman, Ricardo Knox was very helpful. I was also very happy that the Sales Manager was attentive to our needs and was willing to work with me to reach our requirements in making the deal.
Great Service
by 01/04/2021on
Fast and convenient. Took car to my house to inspect and test drive. Harvey and Lynn were excellent. Every associate was courtesy and greeted me cordially with water and holiday cheer.
Our Rudolph Honda experience
by 12/23/2020on
Our sales rep, Ernie Castillo, was very helpful and instilled a sense of trust. He was personable and professional.
Great Dealership with great selection
by 12/17/2020on
Helpful, speedy customer service
New vehicle purchase
by 12/16/2020on
Angel was polite and listened to my concerns. He did not try to pressure me in any way.
Quick and Easy Deal
by 12/14/2020on
Valentin the sales associate took care of my needs and guided me throughout the process. I was shown different vehicles and the differences were explained, was relatively a quick and easy process, in general it was a pleasant experience buying at Rudolph.
2020 Honda Civic Sport
by 12/01/2020on
Mr. Neessen had arranged for me to work with the Manager at the Honda dealership, however, he was out of town so Lam Nguyen assisted me. He was great - super patient and took the time to explain the different features on the car.
na
by 11/13/2020on
Carlos amazing sales expertise was something I never experienced before. Very friendly, courteous.
Great experience at Rudolph Honda
by 11/01/2020on
Very easy and friendly at Rudolph. Zach and Luis were great to work with on getting my new CRV.
Honda review
by 10/31/2020on
Salesman worked really well with us. It was comfortable and easy process.
Vehicle Purchase
by 10/21/2020on
Easy, fun, and safe.
First Honda purchased
by 10/11/2020on
No pressure to buy
Honda Fit Purchase
by 10/04/2020on
Fairly hassle free. Great explanation of vehicle features and even synch’ed my phone to blue tooth. Finance Officer was quick and no pressure.
Honda Civic
by 10/02/2020on
Staff was very friendly and informative
