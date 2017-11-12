Skip to main content
Fiesta Chevrolet

4002 S Hwy 281, Edinburg, TX 78542
Customer Reviews of Fiesta Chevrolet

Fiesta survey

by NormaLinda on 12/11/2017

The customer service provided by ur sales Juan Saldana and ur finance manager. And lastly, the discount and price of my new truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
fiesta chevrolet

by Carlosmaycotte on 12/05/2017

very qualified attention, speed, and discounts, guarantees ,the warmth of the employees, the prompt solution to find the suitable banks for the financing and the rapidity with which the credit and the low interest were obtained, the monthly payments to choose as 4 or 5 or 6 years, the no penalty if

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Traverse

by Juanita8 on 09/01/2017

The salesman was very patient and answered all my many questions. Furthermore, he allowed for me to test drive the vehicles twice so that I would be certain of my choice of vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fiesta#1

by LucasGarza66 on 08/10/2017

The sales people were very courtious and helpful.the dealership was a nice place to buy my new truck,will totally recommend to my friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome

by anerey03 on 12/15/2016

Great Customer Service. Awesome representative. Javier Palacios is the best sales person there is. Go to him, he will get you the best deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
