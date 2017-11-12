Fiesta Chevrolet
Fiesta survey
by 12/11/2017on
The customer service provided by ur sales Juan Saldana and ur finance manager. And lastly, the discount and price of my new truck.
fiesta chevrolet
by 12/05/2017on
very qualified attention, speed, and discounts, guarantees ,the warmth of the employees, the prompt solution to find the suitable banks for the financing and the rapidity with which the credit and the low interest were obtained, the monthly payments to choose as 4 or 5 or 6 years, the no penalty if
Traverse
by 09/01/2017on
The salesman was very patient and answered all my many questions. Furthermore, he allowed for me to test drive the vehicles twice so that I would be certain of my choice of vehicle.
Fiesta#1
by 08/10/2017on
The sales people were very courtious and helpful.the dealership was a nice place to buy my new truck,will totally recommend to my friends.
Awesome
by 12/15/2016on
Great Customer Service. Awesome representative. Javier Palacios is the best sales person there is. Go to him, he will get you the best deal.
