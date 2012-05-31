1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We are Infiniti customers and were very excited when Bert Ogden opened the new Infiniti dealership in Mission. I was leasing a FX35 and lease expired in March, 2011. I visited dealership to check out the new FX35 on Jan 5th and impressed with the vehicle and staff at dealership. On Jan 6th the sales person called me and said if I could go to the dealership in the evening so that they can work out some good pricing and I went to the dealership that evening. The manager worked out the numbers and agreed on a $519 payment for 36 months with 20000 miles with first payment and $600.00 down and he offered some trade in allowance for my currentFX35. Everything was good until I saw in the contract the miles allowed per year changed from 20000 to 15000. The manager is gone for the day but I talked to him over the phone about the miles and he said thats the best he can do. Since I got confused with the miles I didnt sign the contract that night and left. The next day I called the manager about the change and informed him I will buy the vehicle upon the numbers on the contract but he said its going to cost me more because I didnt buy the vehicle on the previous night. He almost added $120.00 to the monthly payment that made it impossible for me to lease the vehicle. The smart manager called me again on 1/11/11 to offer me almost the same pricing but too late because I already got my new car. I feel Infiniti and the dealership betrayed me and played unfair business practices on me and tarnished my rights as a customer. I honestly think no other customer should be treated the way I was treated by Bert Ogden Infiniti. Thanks, Read more