Bert Ogden INFINITI
Customer Reviews of Bert Ogden INFINITI
Exceptional Service
by 04/25/2019on
The Service Manager went above and beyond to accommodate our needs. All the service personnel that assisted us were polite, understanding and attentive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Service
by 03/06/2019on
Thank you Bert Ogden Infiniti for the exceptional service we received!
Disappointed
by 09/15/2018on
I towed my car to the dealership ($163) because it had gotten flooded. I told them to fix it and to also take care of the recall on the airbag. They said they could figure out the issue. They told me the guy working on it never once took it inside the shop. He worked outside where tow wrecker had left it. They did however charge me $405. I had to tow it back home ($150) since they couldn’t find the issue. What makes me upset is that they left all these wires hanging out from under the dashboard. Car looked horrible. I’m disappointed the own Infiniti dealership couldn’t fix it. They kept telling me “might be this, or might be that”. I don’t think I should of been charged the $405.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Thank you
by 08/31/2018on
It was a pleasure to get our first vehicle service at Infiniti service center, very professional, great customer service, very kind and comunicative staff, great environment and completely relaxing! Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service advisor
by 08/11/2018on
Mary lou and Joe are amazing. From picking up my vehicle to being in contact with me for status updates. Completely first class. Happy wife happy customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best service ever!
by 06/09/2018on
Such wonderful service!! Enrique really helped me with everything!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied Customer
by 06/02/2018on
Friendly, courteous and prompt
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Zero in customer satisfaction
by 05/31/2012on
After leasing an Infiniti ex I started to receive all these promos in the mail. I realized I was overpaying on this vehicle and decided I would try to upgrade into an fx. I was not happy with the ex I felt it was too small. When I let the salesman know on my first attempt he assured me he could help. Never got a callback. A few weeks later and more promos come in the mail I called him again. After that all the dealing was done over text. After 24 hours they offer me some outrageous deal. You would think they would at least try to cover up their dishonesty. Completely my fault for not doing my homework and researching this vehicle beforehand. After speaking with another Infiniti salesman they completely assured me I was taken advantage of. Bert Ogden Infiniti should be ashamed of their business ethics.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
HOW TERRIBLE PEOPLE KILLS GREAT PRODUCT SALES?
by 09/15/2011on
We are Infiniti customers and were very excited when Bert Ogden opened the new Infiniti dealership in Mission. I was leasing a FX35 and lease expired in March, 2011. I visited dealership to check out the new FX35 on Jan 5th and impressed with the vehicle and staff at dealership. On Jan 6th the sales person called me and said if I could go to the dealership in the evening so that they can work out some good pricing and I went to the dealership that evening. The manager worked out the numbers and agreed on a $519 payment for 36 months with 20000 miles with first payment and $600.00 down and he offered some trade in allowance for my currentFX35. Everything was good until I saw in the contract the miles allowed per year changed from 20000 to 15000. The manager is gone for the day but I talked to him over the phone about the miles and he said thats the best he can do. Since I got confused with the miles I didnt sign the contract that night and left. The next day I called the manager about the change and informed him I will buy the vehicle upon the numbers on the contract but he said its going to cost me more because I didnt buy the vehicle on the previous night. He almost added $120.00 to the monthly payment that made it impossible for me to lease the vehicle. The smart manager called me again on 1/11/11 to offer me almost the same pricing but too late because I already got my new car. I feel Infiniti and the dealership betrayed me and played unfair business practices on me and tarnished my rights as a customer. I honestly think no other customer should be treated the way I was treated by Bert Ogden Infiniti. Thanks,
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No