Buying a Range Rover Sport at the Land Rover Dallas location was the absolute best and easiest car buying experience Ive ever had. I have bought more luxury cars than I wish to admit, mostly Range Rovers, and to rank this buying experience as #1 says a lot about the dealership. The Range Rover I was looking for was a very specific model: a black Range Rover Sport with a light tan/ivory interior with every possible upgrade and luxury feature. It needed to have very, VERY low mileage on it with the complete Land Rover warranty. Only absolute mint condition would meet my needs - both inside and mechanically. Also, I wanted the 360 degree camera in addition to the park assist camera. Not an easy car to find. The sales representative at Land Rover Dallas, Jeremy Heuss was indefatigable in working with me. He found the exact Range Rover I wanted and is 90% responsible for my purchasing satisfaction. The other 10% is attributed to the service representative at the dealership, someone who has worked with me for almost 10 years, and the senior mechanic in the servicing department. I always want to know "what's under the car" and he had the car put on a lift so we could examine the exhaust system and other areas. I am overwhelmed with how well I was treated by everyone and I marvel at what a pleasant transaction it was. I highly recommend contacting Jeremy Heuss at Land Rover Dallas if you are considering a new vehicle. If you are not sure about a Range Rover, think again. I've had exceptional results with every Range Rover I've ever owned. They are the best car on the road. Jeremy can locate exactly what you want, and make the entire transaction painless. Why wait? Read more