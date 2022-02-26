1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I came into the Land Rover Dallas location the week of September 18th to pay off my lease. I was told verbally and by email that my pay off amount was approx $39,000. I came in to pay the car off only to find out that the true "payoff" amount that I was told and emailed did not include all of the land rover fees and taxes, and that I actually needed $42707.38 I had brought my 74 year old mother with me because I was going to buy the car to give to her. So we had to leave. My lease ended on September 26th. I returned on Friday September 25th with the certified for $42,707.38, only to be told that "someone" calculated the fees wrong and that I needed to pay another $36. So I asked to speak to Marcus (who I spoke with the previous week when I was told the wrong amount to bring to payoff the lease). He came to the desk and was very rude to me. He said that there was nothing he could do about it and that I had to pay the extra fee too or not get the car. I told him that I couldn't believe your company was nickel-ing and dime-ing me over $36.00 when it was a Land Rover employee's error. I then reminded him that I had already been told the wrong amount a few days prior. Marcus then raised his voice and said that he was going to cancel the entire transaction and that I could deal with Chase bank to pay off my lease (which was impossible because it was now Friday afternoon and my lease expired the next day which was Saturday). I told him I was not going to be inconvenienced again and that I would pay the amount but that I was going to report him for being so rude and raising his voice at me. He then stood up and yelled "I'll tell you what: I am going to walk the entire transaction back and you can deal with Chase bank!" He yelled at me in front of my elderly mother, 4 customers who were at the next desk, all of the customers that were in the dealership, and all of the sales people who were standing around. I went to one of them and they referred me to another manager (really nice guy, I think he said he was the used car manager. I can't remember his name). He sat me down, apologized for what Marcus did, and started to investigate the discrepancy. He later realized that the $36.00 was an error (again, made by Land Rover) and I did not have to pay it. While I was in his office explaining what happened, Marcus walked in and rudely interrupted me, trying to explain his side of what happened. I am an ER doctor and the Medical Director at my hospital. I have NEVER been treated that badly. Just because I was not dressed in hospital scrubs or looked like a doctor does NOT make it okay to treat me so unprofessionally. I was willing to pay the extra $36.00 even though I was inconvenienced by your staff twice within one week. What I won't do is allow a person who is supposed to be a Manager treat me badly in front of my mother and everyone else especially when the error was made by a Land Rover employee both times. Marcus' behavior was embarrassing, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. I was already there for 1.5 hours and had to wait another 2 hours before the transaction was completed. I was there so long that I had enough time to leave a review on Yelp about my experience. Not once in the last 2 hours did Marcus come over to me to apologize. I will never buy another car from your location. I live in North Dallas and only came to the Dallas location because a friend of mine was a salesperson there 3 years ago. Marcus should not be allowed to treat your customers the way he did. You have definitely lost a customer. Read more