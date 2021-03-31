5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I sent in an internet lead and was contacted by Ray Berard quickly. He not only helped learn what I wanted, but also gave me information that made me feel that my wishes were being heard. I knew that I wanted the rogue and he was able to help me via text and phone calls through the initial process. By the time that I went in for the test drive that night, I was greeted with Ray's friendly attitude and wide knowledge of the car. He took time out of his night to stay late to help me purchase the car of my dreams. Though I bought the car, I still needed to trade in my old Honda. Ray Berard came in on his day off to see me through the trade in process, and waited for over an hour as my car was was stuck in traffic because it was being delivered in the rain. He gave me a great deal and I really feel that he was easy to connect with and was the most helpful person that I have met at a car dealership. After the initial purchase, Ray took the time to show me the features of the car so I knew exactly what every button and feature in the car was. I am forever grateful for Ray at Dallas Dodge for making my first official car buying experience the best one. Read more