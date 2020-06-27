Jaguar Dallas

11400 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75243
(855) 414-5890
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
sales Rating

Bmw

by Larry on 06/27/2020

Drove 2 hours to test drive bmw. Transmission was bad and ac didn't work. Sales rep told me everything was like new. Never go back again!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

THIS DEALERSHIP SALES CARS WITHOUT SERVICING THEM FIRST, CUSTOMER SERVICE

by Punisher on 10/11/2019

Worst customer service ever after Sales. Jeremy or (whatever his name is) used car sales manager hung up on me. Bought a car 08/20/2019. BMW 550i nice looking car. I know some people are asking why i didn’t look thoroughly before buying the car? Got home and oil change was 9000 miles overdue, Air filter needed change, Brake fluid flush needed to be done. So, I called my sales man Alexis and asked him what was done to the car when they got it in as a trade. He couldn’t tell me. He said there is an invoice for $800.00 but he couldn’t tell me what was done. I asked him to check and call me back because BMW dealership is telling me all these services are needed. He called me back saying he noticed there was a glass chip repaired and other air treatment (odor treatment ) of the car but nothing about those services required. Mind you, these services are showing on the car as required. So, I did all the maintenance services. Its my car now right ? License plate still not here, I checked with twixt system and it shows a plate was issued September 17, 2019 I called the dealership ( getting through to some one first of all is an issue, front desk is rude and never there, the ladies in the back that picks up the phone struggle to get anyone and ended up hanging up on me many times. So yesterday 10/11/2019 I called and asked for General manager, Director or who ever is over the dealership, of course voice mail, voice mail and I kept calling, finally I got the Used Car Sales Manager, explaining all that has happened, he told me what services was performed on the car, All of a sudden oil change was included. I told him this information would have been helpful back in August, now I already spent $189 , $65 on inside air filter and $1250 on rear brakes and sensors, this is before I have even made one payment on the car to Bank of America. He hung up one me. I drove down to the Tax office and gave them my Vin number and I got a plate. Pretty much a plate has been assigned to my car, the dealership has not mailed it or contacted me to come pick it up. I spent money again for a new plate and sticker. THIS DEALERSHIP SALES CARS WITHOUT SERVICING THEM FIRST, CUSTOMER SERVICE IS POOR [non-permissible content removed] THEY DO NOT SERVICE HIGH END EXPENSIVE CARS WHEN THEY GET IT IN AS A TRADE. BEWARE

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Don't bother dealing with this place

by StevW on 04/04/2019

Talked to Luke and the sales manager...trying to negotiate a lease on a new Ftype.... They came back with an insane lease number..which was actually way more than a brand new Aston Martin!!! No way I will ever deal with this place...

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
