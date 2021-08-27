1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went in to Cedar Park Nissan expecting a great experience only to have the opposite happen. I know that my circumstances can be challenging, but I was honest about that from the start, unfortunately they were not. I went in to look at a Kicks to see what I would need to do to get in to the car. After running some numbers and checking credit, it looked as though they wanted a $2500 dollar deposit. At this time that was just not in the budget, so I said thank you, and I would be back in about a month with that deposit. I left happy ready to come back when the time was right. A day later I get a call from my sales person saying they found a bank that approved me with only a $500 dollar down payment. I was so happy! The next day I went in with all my documents and down payment. After showing me the car again, and then making me wait quite some time, they came back and said that they actually needed a $1050 down payment to get me in the car. I decided to walk at that point. I was stopped by a manager and talked to. He asked if I was dead set on the Kicks and I said no, I was open to anything. Well after everything I wound up purchasing a Sentra. I was happy. I was satisfied with the car. All was good. Until my sales person went over the Sirius XM radio and NissanConnect. The next day when I tried to set all of that up and found out that my car does not have any of that. Okay. yes, I am upset at this point, but I can deal with this and move on. Until I get a call from the finance manager who says that they have the VIN wrong on a form and I need to come in and re-sign that form. I go in to find out they had the wrong car on all of the documents and I had to go through the whole finance procedure all over again. On top of that it appeared that they had lost one of the forms I had given them and wanted me to fill it out again. I spoke to the GM and he said he would email me a voucher for some oil changes, which I have not received, but from start to finish my experience at Cedar Park Nissan was a terrible. Read more