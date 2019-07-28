Customer Reviews of Mike Smith Nissan
Ashley Mike Smith
by 07/28/2019on
Ashley was very helpful, professional & went over and beyond helping us find the vehicle that we needed & were looking for! I consider her an asset to Mike Smith Nissan! I will & would recommend her to all my friends & family.
Outstanding Service!!!
by 07/26/2019on
Ashley was wonderful during the entire process. She listened to me and met every need and answered every question I asked. I am so glad I came to Mike Smith.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Ashley sold us a juke!!
by 07/25/2019on
She was excellent, professional, and gave us plenty of time to think and personal space during our decision making. Super informative and super awesome. Thank you Ashley! :D
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Customer Service
by 07/24/2019on
I just purchased a new vehicle from Mike Smith Nissan. The agent that helped was very pleasant and informative. I had a very good experience and will definitely recommend them to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 07/24/2019on
The only thing I will complain is that the report for my car came a little late, after I left the place and I found out it wasn’t correct the diagnostic to the problem. The service of changing the oil was good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding service
by 07/12/2019on
Came in to just “look” at a truck. After speaking with Albert he got the numbers right and hooked me up with a deal too good to pass up. Hands down best treatment I’ve had from a salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Daughters start at life
by 07/12/2019on
Our salesman Joshua Henry continuously searched for a car that would fall within our price range and be a blessing for our daughter.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excelleny
by 04/05/2019on
Our car broke down approximately 5 miles from Mike Smith's Nissan. We had the car towed to the dealership. The service department was closed but the showroom staff was still there. They were very helpful although they were leaving for the night. The next morning the service department put our car in line for service. By 2 p.m. we knew exactly what was wrong with our car. They ordered the part from Dallas and our car was fixed as soon as the part was available to be put on our car. Throughout the entire process, everyone was courteous and very helpful. In our discomfort of missing our timeline to make it back to Georgia, their professionalism eased our tension. Thank you all and God Bless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mike Smith Nissan Review
by 03/28/2019on
The sales person was fantastic. He answered all of our questions and took extra time with us. The process was very good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent customer service
by 03/26/2019on
Kelsey, excellent customer service outstanding job. Kelsey got me in at 7 a.m. as scheduled and got out before 8 a.m. I would highly recommend Mike Smith Nissan to family, friends, and co-workers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 03/20/2019on
Great job and Kelsey excels at customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Definitely recommend them
by 03/18/2019on
They was friendly very professional and do they very best to make sure you leave with a vehicle and the vehicles are very reliable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Sales
by 03/15/2019on
Great salesman and management team. Would recommend buying a car from Evelyn anytime. She is just a great person and wants to help no later the situation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mike Smith Nissan
by 03/12/2019on
I have had interactions with Mike Smith for over 10 years. Wether it is parts, service, or sales you can expect to be treated with professionalism and fairness. I have never been disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mike Smith is the BEST!!!
by 03/08/2019on
I love my car! My best car of all! I have a Tahoe LTZ!!! And I'm in love... thanks to Mr Hamilton... he's the best! I will be sending ppl there!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Staff - Great Service!!
by 02/25/2019on
I had my oil changed and tires rotated this morning and head a great experience! From the moment I walked in until the time I left the staff member (Kelsey) took very good care of me. she checked on me several times while I was sitting in the waiting area and updated me on the status of my vehicle. She even allowed me to use a online oil change special coupon that I discovered while I was on their website! It was a great experience all around!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Best buying experience ever!!!!
by 02/18/2019on
After buying from another Nissan dealership for year, I decided to give Mike Smith a try. Everyone there was extremely courteous and friendly, completely honest and upfront about all our dealings and transactions. The facility itself was very clean. The Salesperson Evelyn Brown, was so nice, and very knowledgeable of all the Nissan products. I definitely have referred all my friends and family to see her.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome customer service.
by 02/13/2019on
My customer service rep Kelsey James did an amazing job she went above and beyond to take care of me on my first visit I look forward to going back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
*
by 02/13/2019on
I loved Ms. Evelyn she was hands down the best salesperson I've ever dealt with. She is super sweet and you can tell she genuinely cares about her customers! Thank you Ms. Evelyn and Dustin for working with me and doing whatever it took to get me in a new vehicle. My kids and I can't thank you enough!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great salesman
by 02/03/2019on
Dr Phil was very helpful in getting the car I wanted, in the color I wanted. He made sure we were well taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Car Buying is Great @ Silsbee Nissan
by 04/13/2016on
So my wife Cindy Moore and I find ourselves in need of a pickup truck to pull an inherited 29' fifth wheel RV. Saturday afternoon Cindy tells me, "Let's go make a deal with Nissan for one of those 2016 Nissan Titan XD's with the Cumins turbo diesel (we had looked on a previous Sunday and kind of liked them). So we do a little homework on our trade and the trucks value and head off to the dealer that had the most trucks on their lot, Nissan of Silsbee. We enter into the showroom, captivated by the yellow shiny Titan on the floor. That's when we met Joe Hinson. Joe is a local guy who worked tirelessly to carry my wife and I through one of the most enjoyable car buying experiences I've had. Although the shiny yellow truck was fine we made our way out to the inventory and settled on a deep red 2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 2WD with dang near every bell and whistle a techie addict like myself could ever want...oh, and will tow 12,500 lbs! This truck is beautiful! Out comes Joe (he was assisting another happy customer when we met) and quickly delivers the keys for a test drive. Did I mention beautiful truck? We take the Titan XD for a spin and during the drive I notice the 'air bag warning light' flashing. Come back to that shortly. Well, we decide this is the truck for us so in we go fully expecting the "salesman/manager criss cross". Never saw it. Joe comes out, matches exactly the NADA trade value for a 2013 VW Passat TDi (plus a little), shows us the value of the Titan XD and asks how we would like to care for it (there were three finance choices provided - all perfectly acceptable). Cindy and I discussed which was a better fit and off Joe went. A short time later Joe introduced us to Karl (resident Nissan techie) who would assist us in Nissan Connect...connections. We're invited into the Finance Manager "Butch's"? (I have a good memory...just short) office and are shown this amazing desktop computer that makes the "deal process" actually kind of fun. I mean this thing is high-tech! We wrap up all that and Joe, Karl, and Butch come out and familiarize my wife and I with our new Titan...thoroughly walking us through every detail. Cards and numbers are provided and we are told that story...you know, "If you need anything just call." Uh-huh! Right! Funny thing was that I've received emails from Dean Bernard Sr., Joe Hinson, Nissan America...all checking to see if the process and our truck are meeting expectations. Remember the "air bag" light? It was suggested that we make an appointment Monday to have the issue resolved. Cindy needed to leave the truck so they fixed her up with a rental. The next day I receive a call from Joe Hinson to inform me that after discussing the issue with Dean Bernal Sr. and his brother (met him, very nice man and Sales Manager but the name escapes me...we'll call him Mr. Bernal) they offered their OWN PERSONAL 2016 NISSAN TITAN XD PLATINUM RESERVE for my wife to use until her truck was finished. That's going way above and beyond for the customer! We thankfully declined yet what a nice gesture. Anyhoo, the issue was a loose connection in a wiring harness and my wife Cindy, now referred to as 'Hot Truck Driving Mama', is driving her truck. That's how it all happened...Joe is our hero and the entire team at Silsbee Nissan is amazing. Thanks much for the experience, assistance, kindness, and support from the Bernal's and the entire team. We truly look forward to our continued partnership with Nissan of Silsbee!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mike Smith Nissan invites you to visit our car & truck dealership in Beaumont, TX. Our team members are standing by to provide you with some of the best deals near you on Nissan Cars & SUVs, as well as financing, maintenance, repair, parts and more. Find out why we are one of the Beaumont area's most trusted Nissan dealers.
ESPAÑOL
Mike Smith Nissan le invita a visitar nuestro concesionario de autos nuevos y usados en Beaumont, TX. Visítanos hoy para carros Nissan y trocas, camionetas y SUVs, así como servicio completo, autofinanciamiento y más. Nuestro equipo está listo para ayudarle a descubrir porqué somos uno de los mejores distribuidores de coches Nissan en el área Beaumont.
1 Comments