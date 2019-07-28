5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

So my wife Cindy Moore and I find ourselves in need of a pickup truck to pull an inherited 29' fifth wheel RV. Saturday afternoon Cindy tells me, "Let's go make a deal with Nissan for one of those 2016 Nissan Titan XD's with the Cumins turbo diesel (we had looked on a previous Sunday and kind of liked them). So we do a little homework on our trade and the trucks value and head off to the dealer that had the most trucks on their lot, Nissan of Silsbee. We enter into the showroom, captivated by the yellow shiny Titan on the floor. That's when we met Joe Hinson. Joe is a local guy who worked tirelessly to carry my wife and I through one of the most enjoyable car buying experiences I've had. Although the shiny yellow truck was fine we made our way out to the inventory and settled on a deep red 2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 2WD with dang near every bell and whistle a techie addict like myself could ever want...oh, and will tow 12,500 lbs! This truck is beautiful! Out comes Joe (he was assisting another happy customer when we met) and quickly delivers the keys for a test drive. Did I mention beautiful truck? We take the Titan XD for a spin and during the drive I notice the 'air bag warning light' flashing. Come back to that shortly. Well, we decide this is the truck for us so in we go fully expecting the "salesman/manager criss cross". Never saw it. Joe comes out, matches exactly the NADA trade value for a 2013 VW Passat TDi (plus a little), shows us the value of the Titan XD and asks how we would like to care for it (there were three finance choices provided - all perfectly acceptable). Cindy and I discussed which was a better fit and off Joe went. A short time later Joe introduced us to Karl (resident Nissan techie) who would assist us in Nissan Connect...connections. We're invited into the Finance Manager "Butch's"? (I have a good memory...just short) office and are shown this amazing desktop computer that makes the "deal process" actually kind of fun. I mean this thing is high-tech! We wrap up all that and Joe, Karl, and Butch come out and familiarize my wife and I with our new Titan...thoroughly walking us through every detail. Cards and numbers are provided and we are told that story...you know, "If you need anything just call." Uh-huh! Right! Funny thing was that I've received emails from Dean Bernard Sr., Joe Hinson, Nissan America...all checking to see if the process and our truck are meeting expectations. Remember the "air bag" light? It was suggested that we make an appointment Monday to have the issue resolved. Cindy needed to leave the truck so they fixed her up with a rental. The next day I receive a call from Joe Hinson to inform me that after discussing the issue with Dean Bernal Sr. and his brother (met him, very nice man and Sales Manager but the name escapes me...we'll call him Mr. Bernal) they offered their OWN PERSONAL 2016 NISSAN TITAN XD PLATINUM RESERVE for my wife to use until her truck was finished. That's going way above and beyond for the customer! We thankfully declined yet what a nice gesture. Anyhoo, the issue was a loose connection in a wiring harness and my wife Cindy, now referred to as 'Hot Truck Driving Mama', is driving her truck. That's how it all happened...Joe is our hero and the entire team at Silsbee Nissan is amazing. Thanks much for the experience, assistance, kindness, and support from the Bernal's and the entire team. We truly look forward to our continued partnership with Nissan of Silsbee! Read more