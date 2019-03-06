Customer Reviews of Mike Smith Honda
Amazing dealership
by 06/03/2019on
Excellent service! Very pleased with dealer . Will recommend family & friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Superb!
by 05/29/2019on
This dealership is amazing! My salesman, Danny, was very helpful and informative about the car, Honda CRV. I will definitely be back for many more cars/suvs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Steve L is the best
by 05/21/2019on
This is my 2nd CRV to buy from Mike Smith. Steve L makes the process so easy and painless. He is very up front and honest which is why I used him again to upgrade.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Claire Stoddard
by 05/15/2019on
I had the best time and amazing help definitely going back when it's time again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great buying experience
by 05/14/2019on
I hadn't bought a new vehicle in 14 years, mainly because I wasn't very pleased with previous car buying experiences. I looked online, found the vehicle I wanted, and filled out an online credit application. The salesman had everything ready for me once I arrived, and I spent minimal time in the dealership. The salesman spent more time explaining the vehicle features after I bought it, than what I spent negotiating a price or in the finance office.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
I love my new Honda!!
by 05/09/2019on
I love my new Honda. I bought my car from Dustin Harris. He was very professional and informative about the Honda. He discussed all the safety features and features of the car. If given a chance I would buy a car from Mike Smith again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
The best experience ever
by 05/07/2019on
I've only ever purchased cars from Mike Smith. They are always honest, efficient, and expedite all my needs very quickly. I cannot be more pleased. Thank you so much for an awesome experience any time I deal with you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fantastic service
by 04/29/2019on
Honestly I was going in not knowing exactly what the end result was gonna be but my salesman and his manager handled the situation to it's finest. They made my experience so great I will most definitely recommend any of my friends and family looking for a vehicle at Mike Smith Honda in Beaumont Texas.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Typical smoke and screens
by 04/24/2019on
Me and my wife went in for a purchase with trade in. I know my numbers, but they wanted to act like I didn't with the typical salesman smoke/screens. When I showed I would not play the games, they decided to get an attitude! My #1 request was that my credit only be ran though the bank that I had a pre-approval code with........after it was ran through 3 different agencies I was told "sorry but its really no big deal. I mean it will only drop your credit 3-4 points." I was also told a half point on interest rate means nothing. News flash....its MY money and my credit (which is phenomenal). These people act like you owe them something and it's sad.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Can't quote a correct price.
by 04/19/2019on
Final price did not match quoted price
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Routine maintenance appointment review
by 04/04/2019on
I always use Ashley for my maintenance needs, she is so friendly and thorough. However when I went in today Ashley was busy, another service rep saw Ashley was busy, so she very promptly & kindly greated me and asked if she could help me. I did not catch her name but I told her who I was,and she, quickly retrieved my paperwork and asked if I could follow her to the cashier.She stood their with me explaining what was done to my car. The service girls and cashier are always so friendly and kind. They definitely get an A+.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Awesome experience Great People, Great Pricing, Will Buy from them Again
by 04/02/2019on
Chris and Steve were exceptional I called them and told them what I was as looking for they called me back with the vehicle the price which was the best that I could find, left deposit told them I would be there Saturday to pick it up, and it was already when I arrived did the paper work and was on my way. The have free free refreshments and made sure that I had all my questions answered great team all around, would buy from them again no question about it. Thanks Mike Smith Honda in Beaumont, TX
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very Happy Customer.
by 03/26/2019on
I'm very happy with my car. Thank you Mr. Tony Renfro and the Mike Smith team. Y'all have have a forever customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Larry Clayton
by 03/19/2019on
I highly recommend Larry Clayton was great. Was out of there in an hour
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Dealership
by 03/07/2019on
Everyone was very pleasant and helpful throughout the entire purchasing process. Will definitely recommend to family and friends!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Sale of an Accord
by 11/29/2018on
The men that helped me were very knowledgeable and helpful to make sure i left Happy and satisfied
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast Price - Great Dealer
by 06/16/2013on
I requested a dealer quote through Edmunds for a Honda CR-V, EX, 2WD. My salesman, Rick, sent a quote via e-mail the next day. He followed up via voice mail later that evening. My wife and I looked at their inventory after hours, found the car we wanted. I corresponded via-email to work out the details (model, color, trim, color, etc.). Based on financing with Honda and a $500 cash incentive, he gave me a price of $24,015 including Honda Pro pack (window tint, splash guards, pin-striping, and cargo tray). The total out-the-door price was $25,841 w/TTL in Texas. Went to the dealership, went over the paperwork, had my trade appraised, did the financing, and walked out with my new CR-V. No haggling, no price changes, no hidden fees, no tricks. I was extremely pleased with transaction. Brian
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mike Smith Honda invites you to visit our car & truck dealership in Beaumont, TX. Our team members are standing by to provide you with some of the best deals near you on Honda cars, trucks & SUVs, as well as financing, maintenance, repair, parts and more. Find out why we are one of the Beaumont area's most trusted Honda dealers.
ESPAÑOL
Mike Smith Honda le invita a visitar nuestro concesionario de autos nuevos y usados en Beaumont, TX. Visítanos hoy para carros Honda y trocas, camionetas y SUVs, así como servicio completo, autofinanciamiento y más. Nuestro equipo está listo para ayudarle a descubrir porqué somos uno de los mejores distribuidores de coches Honda en el área Beaumont.
1 Comments