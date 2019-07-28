sales Rating

Our car broke down approximately 5 miles from Mike Smith's Nissan. We had the car towed to the dealership. The service department was closed but the showroom staff was still there. They were very helpful although they were leaving for the night. The next morning the service department put our car in line for service. By 2 p.m. we knew exactly what was wrong with our car. They ordered the part from Dallas and our car was fixed as soon as the part was available to be put on our car. Throughout the entire process, everyone was courteous and very helpful. In our discomfort of missing our timeline to make it back to Georgia, their professionalism eased our tension. Thank you all and God Bless. Read more