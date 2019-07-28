  1. Home
Mike Smith Nissan
1515 I-10 S, Beaumont, TX 77701
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mike Smith Nissan

4.9
Overall Rating
(12)
Recommend: Yes (12) No (0)
sales Rating

Ashley Mike Smith

by Alice on 07/28/2019

Ashley was very helpful, professional & went over and beyond helping us find the vehicle that we needed & were looking for! I consider her an asset to Mike Smith Nissan! I will & would recommend her to all my friends & family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent

by Service on 07/27/2019

Excellent service in a timely manner. Everything was explained to my understanding. Kelsey was very nice and polite throughout the whole order of service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Outstanding Service!!!

by ABrown on 07/26/2019

Ashley was wonderful during the entire process. She listened to me and met every need and answered every question I asked. I am so glad I came to Mike Smith.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Ashley sold us a juke!!

by dmmichael97 on 07/25/2019

She was excellent, professional, and gave us plenty of time to think and personal space during our decision making. Super informative and super awesome. Thank you Ashley! :D

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Customer Service

by Amy on 07/24/2019

I just purchased a new vehicle from Mike Smith Nissan. The agent that helped was very pleasant and informative. I had a very good experience and will definitely recommend them to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Service

by Wendy on 07/24/2019

The only thing I will complain is that the report for my car came a little late, after I left the place and I found out it wasn’t correct the diagnostic to the problem. The service of changing the oil was good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Routine Maintenance

by Eklektikj0ker on 07/16/2019

Prompt, friendly, courteous service, highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Car service

by 7122019nickrhame on 07/12/2019

Service was incredible and my car was out in a timely manner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Outstanding service

by Jakeb on 07/12/2019

Came in to just “look” at a truck. After speaking with Albert he got the numbers right and hooked me up with a deal too good to pass up. Hands down best treatment I’ve had from a salesman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Daughters start at life

by Zeddrick on 07/12/2019

Our salesman Joshua Henry continuously searched for a car that would fall within our price range and be a blessing for our daughter.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service for Pathfinder

by Stephen on 06/24/2019

My service advisor Tracy was very polite. She walked me through everything I needed to know. My vehicle was repaired with no issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excelleny

by CKWills on 04/05/2019

Our car broke down approximately 5 miles from Mike Smith's Nissan. We had the car towed to the dealership. The service department was closed but the showroom staff was still there. They were very helpful although they were leaving for the night. The next morning the service department put our car in line for service. By 2 p.m. we knew exactly what was wrong with our car. They ordered the part from Dallas and our car was fixed as soon as the part was available to be put on our car. Throughout the entire process, everyone was courteous and very helpful. In our discomfort of missing our timeline to make it back to Georgia, their professionalism eased our tension. Thank you all and God Bless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Mike Smith Nissan Review

by dxvddc1 on 03/28/2019

The sales person was fantastic. He answered all of our questions and took extra time with us. The process was very good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent customer service

by MarilynG2019 on 03/26/2019

Kelsey, excellent customer service outstanding job. Kelsey got me in at 7 a.m. as scheduled and got out before 8 a.m. I would highly recommend Mike Smith Nissan to family, friends, and co-workers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience

by Dimundking on 03/20/2019

Great job and Kelsey excels at customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Quintin Guidry

by Colston on 03/19/2019

Had oil changed and tires rotated. Excellent Service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Definitely recommend them

by Chasity on 03/18/2019

They was friendly very professional and do they very best to make sure you leave with a vehicle and the vehicles are very reliable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Sales

by Steffylj on 03/15/2019

Great salesman and management team. Would recommend buying a car from Evelyn anytime. She is just a great person and wants to help no later the situation.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Mike Smith Nissan

by Customer579 on 03/12/2019

I have had interactions with Mike Smith for over 10 years. Wether it is parts, service, or sales you can expect to be treated with professionalism and fairness. I have never been disappointed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Mike Smith is the BEST!!!

by Lilkutie on 03/08/2019

I love my car! My best car of all! I have a Tahoe LTZ!!! And I'm in love... thanks to Mr Hamilton... he's the best! I will be sending ppl there!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Staff - Great Service!!

by Bout2GoGolfing on 02/25/2019

I had my oil changed and tires rotated this morning and head a great experience! From the moment I walked in until the time I left the staff member (Kelsey) took very good care of me. she checked on me several times while I was sitting in the waiting area and updated me on the status of my vehicle. She even allowed me to use a online oil change special coupon that I discovered while I was on their website! It was a great experience all around!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Write a sales review Write a service review
42 cars in stock
0 new37 used5 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Mike Smith Nissan invites you to visit our car & truck dealership in Beaumont, TX. Our team members are standing by to provide you with some of the best deals near you on Nissan Cars & SUVs, as well as financing, maintenance, repair, parts and more. Find out why we are one of the Beaumont area's most trusted Nissan dealers.

ESPAÑOL

Mike Smith Nissan le invita a visitar nuestro concesionario de autos nuevos y usados en Beaumont, TX. Visítanos hoy para carros Nissan y trocas, camionetas y SUVs, así como servicio completo, autofinanciamiento y más. Nuestro equipo está listo para ayudarle a descubrir porqué somos uno de los mejores distribuidores de coches Nissan en el área Beaumont.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

