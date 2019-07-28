Customer Reviews of Mike Smith Nissan
Ashley Mike Smith
by 07/28/2019on
Ashley was very helpful, professional & went over and beyond helping us find the vehicle that we needed & were looking for! I consider her an asset to Mike Smith Nissan! I will & would recommend her to all my friends & family.
Excellent
by 07/27/2019on
Excellent service in a timely manner. Everything was explained to my understanding. Kelsey was very nice and polite throughout the whole order of service.
Outstanding Service!!!
by 07/26/2019on
Ashley was wonderful during the entire process. She listened to me and met every need and answered every question I asked. I am so glad I came to Mike Smith.
Ashley sold us a juke!!
by 07/25/2019on
She was excellent, professional, and gave us plenty of time to think and personal space during our decision making. Super informative and super awesome. Thank you Ashley! :D
Great Customer Service
by 07/24/2019on
I just purchased a new vehicle from Mike Smith Nissan. The agent that helped was very pleasant and informative. I had a very good experience and will definitely recommend them to friends and family.
Service
by 07/24/2019on
The only thing I will complain is that the report for my car came a little late, after I left the place and I found out it wasn’t correct the diagnostic to the problem. The service of changing the oil was good.
Routine Maintenance
by 07/16/2019on
Prompt, friendly, courteous service, highly recommend.
Car service
by 07/12/2019on
Service was incredible and my car was out in a timely manner
Outstanding service
by 07/12/2019on
Came in to just “look” at a truck. After speaking with Albert he got the numbers right and hooked me up with a deal too good to pass up. Hands down best treatment I’ve had from a salesman.
Daughters start at life
by 07/12/2019on
Our salesman Joshua Henry continuously searched for a car that would fall within our price range and be a blessing for our daughter.
Service for Pathfinder
by 06/24/2019on
My service advisor Tracy was very polite. She walked me through everything I needed to know. My vehicle was repaired with no issues.
Excelleny
by 04/05/2019on
Our car broke down approximately 5 miles from Mike Smith's Nissan. We had the car towed to the dealership. The service department was closed but the showroom staff was still there. They were very helpful although they were leaving for the night. The next morning the service department put our car in line for service. By 2 p.m. we knew exactly what was wrong with our car. They ordered the part from Dallas and our car was fixed as soon as the part was available to be put on our car. Throughout the entire process, everyone was courteous and very helpful. In our discomfort of missing our timeline to make it back to Georgia, their professionalism eased our tension. Thank you all and God Bless.
Mike Smith Nissan Review
by 03/28/2019on
The sales person was fantastic. He answered all of our questions and took extra time with us. The process was very good.
Excellent customer service
by 03/26/2019on
Kelsey, excellent customer service outstanding job. Kelsey got me in at 7 a.m. as scheduled and got out before 8 a.m. I would highly recommend Mike Smith Nissan to family, friends, and co-workers.
Great experience
by 03/20/2019on
Great job and Kelsey excels at customer service.
Quintin Guidry
by 03/19/2019on
Had oil changed and tires rotated. Excellent Service.
Definitely recommend them
by 03/18/2019on
They was friendly very professional and do they very best to make sure you leave with a vehicle and the vehicles are very reliable
Great Sales
by 03/15/2019on
Great salesman and management team. Would recommend buying a car from Evelyn anytime. She is just a great person and wants to help no later the situation.
Mike Smith Nissan
by 03/12/2019on
I have had interactions with Mike Smith for over 10 years. Wether it is parts, service, or sales you can expect to be treated with professionalism and fairness. I have never been disappointed.
Mike Smith is the BEST!!!
by 03/08/2019on
I love my car! My best car of all! I have a Tahoe LTZ!!! And I'm in love... thanks to Mr Hamilton... he's the best! I will be sending ppl there!
Great Staff - Great Service!!
by 02/25/2019on
I had my oil changed and tires rotated this morning and head a great experience! From the moment I walked in until the time I left the staff member (Kelsey) took very good care of me. she checked on me several times while I was sitting in the waiting area and updated me on the status of my vehicle. She even allowed me to use a online oil change special coupon that I discovered while I was on their website! It was a great experience all around!
