Customer Reviews of Mike Smith Honda
Amazing dealership
by 06/03/2019on
Excellent service! Very pleased with dealer . Will recommend family & friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great overall experience
by 06/01/2019on
The staff was super friendly. The wait wasn't too long. And everything was thoroughly explained about what was done to my vehicle! I'll definitely continue to go here for my services!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Superb!
by 05/29/2019on
This dealership is amazing! My salesman, Danny, was very helpful and informative about the car, Honda CRV. I will definitely be back for many more cars/suvs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best service
by 05/25/2019on
Had to get oil changed today came in was greeted very nice and was fully taken care of to the max by Haley Stehle was yalls employee that took such good care and answered any questions i had
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Steve L is the best
by 05/21/2019on
This is my 2nd CRV to buy from Mike Smith. Steve L makes the process so easy and painless. He is very up front and honest which is why I used him again to upgrade.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Maintenance and car wash
by 05/21/2019on
Great job!! Replaced 2 tires , alignment and wash and vacuum my car. Your coffee machine did not work but you brought me next door to VW and got me coffee
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Claire Stoddard
by 05/15/2019on
I had the best time and amazing help definitely going back when it's time again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience
by 05/14/2019on
I hadn't bought a new vehicle in 14 years, mainly because I wasn't very pleased with previous car buying experiences. I looked online, found the vehicle I wanted, and filled out an online credit application. The salesman had everything ready for me once I arrived, and I spent minimal time in the dealership. The salesman spent more time explaining the vehicle features after I bought it, than what I spent negotiating a price or in the finance office.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I love my new Honda!!
by 05/09/2019on
I love my new Honda. I bought my car from Dustin Harris. He was very professional and informative about the Honda. He discussed all the safety features and features of the car. If given a chance I would buy a car from Mike Smith again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best experience ever
by 05/07/2019on
I've only ever purchased cars from Mike Smith. They are always honest, efficient, and expedite all my needs very quickly. I cannot be more pleased. Thank you so much for an awesome experience any time I deal with you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome service
by 05/04/2019on
That is the fastest my Pilot's been in and out of service. Extremely friendly service writers too, thanks Haley!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic service
by 04/29/2019on
Honestly I was going in not knowing exactly what the end result was gonna be but my salesman and his manager handled the situation to it's finest. They made my experience so great I will most definitely recommend any of my friends and family looking for a vehicle at Mike Smith Honda in Beaumont Texas.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 04/25/2019on
Ashley was courteous, very knowledgeable & got my car in quickly for oil change & tire rotation. She updated me on the progress. She is a great asset to the dealership. Thank you for putting your customers & service first!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service call
by 04/24/2019on
I had an appt for airbag recall. I also had work done as well per my request. The service was prompt and the people were extremely courteous. I love my Honda
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Typical smoke and screens
by 04/24/2019on
Me and my wife went in for a purchase with trade in. I know my numbers, but they wanted to act like I didn't with the typical salesman smoke/screens. When I showed I would not play the games, they decided to get an attitude! My #1 request was that my credit only be ran though the bank that I had a pre-approval code with........after it was ran through 3 different agencies I was told "sorry but its really no big deal. I mean it will only drop your credit 3-4 points." I was also told a half point on interest rate means nothing. News flash....its MY money and my credit (which is phenomenal). These people act like you owe them something and it's sad.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Honda Service Review
by 04/23/2019on
Haley provided exceptional customer service today while I was at Mike Smith Honda to get my oil change and tires rotated. She handled everything in very professional and timely manner and answered all of my questions. I also had some inquiries for Cody in the parts department and he was very helpful and professional. I have been going to Mike Smith Honda since I have purchased my vehicle for all of my maintenance needs. I would highly recommend Mike Smith Honda Service and Parts Dept to my family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Can't quote a correct price.
by 04/19/2019on
Final price did not match quoted price
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Saturday oil change
by 04/13/2019on
Went in for an oil change. Was taken care of promptly. Super courteous advisor. Awesome service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Much to be desired and no more free car washes
by 04/09/2019on
I brought my Honda as I always do for repairs/upkeep. Last time I brought it in they recommended changing brake fluid. This time(6 months later) I got an estimate for $4000 worth of work. I do not trust them anymore and they have had a series of service department turnovers. AND, to top it off, no car washes anymore.
Top notch
by 04/04/2019on
Quicker and less money than I had originally planned on spending. Especially since everywhere else had told me synthetic was a requirement, to find out otherwise was a plus
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine maintenance appointment review
by 04/04/2019on
I always use Ashley for my maintenance needs, she is so friendly and thorough. However when I went in today Ashley was busy, another service rep saw Ashley was busy, so she very promptly & kindly greated me and asked if she could help me. I did not catch her name but I told her who I was,and she, quickly retrieved my paperwork and asked if I could follow her to the cashier.She stood their with me explaining what was done to my car. The service girls and cashier are always so friendly and kind. They definitely get an A+.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
