Mike Smith Honda
1515 I-10 S, Beaumont, TX 77701
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mike Smith Honda

4.5
Overall Rating
(22)
Recommend: Yes (19) No (3)
sales Rating

Amazing dealership

by Carrisha on 06/03/2019

Excellent service! Very pleased with dealer . Will recommend family & friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great overall experience

by AmiraMarch on 06/01/2019

The staff was super friendly. The wait wasn't too long. And everything was thoroughly explained about what was done to my vehicle! I'll definitely continue to go here for my services!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Superb!

by cmuhammad on 05/29/2019

This dealership is amazing! My salesman, Danny, was very helpful and informative about the car, Honda CRV. I will definitely be back for many more cars/suvs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Best service

by Bherr37 on 05/25/2019

Had to get oil changed today came in was greeted very nice and was fully taken care of to the max by Haley Stehle was yalls employee that took such good care and answered any questions i had

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Steve L is the best

by mcreynoldsteph on 05/21/2019

This is my 2nd CRV to buy from Mike Smith. Steve L makes the process so easy and painless. He is very up front and honest which is why I used him again to upgrade.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Maintenance and car wash

by Tabor1965 on 05/21/2019

Great job!! Replaced 2 tires , alignment and wash and vacuum my car. Your coffee machine did not work but you brought me next door to VW and got me coffee

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Claire Stoddard

by Stoddard on 05/15/2019

I had the best time and amazing help definitely going back when it's time again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great buying experience

by wfree0104 on 05/14/2019

I hadn't bought a new vehicle in 14 years, mainly because I wasn't very pleased with previous car buying experiences. I looked online, found the vehicle I wanted, and filled out an online credit application. The salesman had everything ready for me once I arrived, and I spent minimal time in the dealership. The salesman spent more time explaining the vehicle features after I bought it, than what I spent negotiating a price or in the finance office.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

I love my new Honda!!

by Mrshebert on 05/09/2019

I love my new Honda. I bought my car from Dustin Harris. He was very professional and informative about the Honda. He discussed all the safety features and features of the car. If given a chance I would buy a car from Mike Smith again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

The best experience ever

by brittstraub on 05/07/2019

I've only ever purchased cars from Mike Smith. They are always honest, efficient, and expedite all my needs very quickly. I cannot be more pleased. Thank you so much for an awesome experience any time I deal with you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Awesome service

by bmtwineman on 05/04/2019

That is the fastest my Pilot's been in and out of service. Extremely friendly service writers too, thanks Haley!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Fantastic service

by Srodavi on 04/29/2019

Honestly I was going in not knowing exactly what the end result was gonna be but my salesman and his manager handled the situation to it's finest. They made my experience so great I will most definitely recommend any of my friends and family looking for a vehicle at Mike Smith Honda in Beaumont Texas.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service!

by peemim7 on 04/25/2019

Ashley was courteous, very knowledgeable & got my car in quickly for oil change & tire rotation. She updated me on the progress. She is a great asset to the dealership. Thank you for putting your customers & service first!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service call

by Cajunlady on 04/24/2019

I had an appt for airbag recall. I also had work done as well per my request. The service was prompt and the people were extremely courteous. I love my Honda

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Typical smoke and screens

by Ben on 04/24/2019

Me and my wife went in for a purchase with trade in. I know my numbers, but they wanted to act like I didn't with the typical salesman smoke/screens. When I showed I would not play the games, they decided to get an attitude! My #1 request was that my credit only be ran though the bank that I had a pre-approval code with........after it was ran through 3 different agencies I was told "sorry but its really no big deal. I mean it will only drop your credit 3-4 points." I was also told a half point on interest rate means nothing. News flash....its MY money and my credit (which is phenomenal). These people act like you owe them something and it's sad.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Honda Service Review

by Knguyen28 on 04/23/2019

Haley provided exceptional customer service today while I was at Mike Smith Honda to get my oil change and tires rotated. She handled everything in very professional and timely manner and answered all of my questions. I also had some inquiries for Cody in the parts department and he was very helpful and professional. I have been going to Mike Smith Honda since I have purchased my vehicle for all of my maintenance needs. I would highly recommend Mike Smith Honda Service and Parts Dept to my family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Can't quote a correct price.

by Kevin123 on 04/19/2019

Final price did not match quoted price

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Saturday oil change

by Sansal8 on 04/13/2019

Went in for an oil change. Was taken care of promptly. Super courteous advisor. Awesome service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Much to be desired and no more free car washes

by Carla2019 on 04/09/2019

I brought my Honda as I always do for repairs/upkeep. Last time I brought it in they recommended changing brake fluid. This time(6 months later) I got an estimate for $4000 worth of work. I do not trust them anymore and they have had a series of service department turnovers. AND, to top it off, no car washes anymore.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Top notch

by Wakwandalou on 04/04/2019

Quicker and less money than I had originally planned on spending. Especially since everywhere else had told me synthetic was a requirement, to find out otherwise was a plus

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Routine maintenance appointment review

by Cbrown1223 on 04/04/2019

I always use Ashley for my maintenance needs, she is so friendly and thorough. However when I went in today Ashley was busy, another service rep saw Ashley was busy, so she very promptly & kindly greated me and asked if she could help me. I did not catch her name but I told her who I was,and she, quickly retrieved my paperwork and asked if I could follow her to the cashier.She stood their with me explaining what was done to my car. The service girls and cashier are always so friendly and kind. They definitely get an A+.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Mike Smith Honda invites you to visit our car & truck dealership in Beaumont, TX. Our team members are standing by to provide you with some of the best deals near you on Honda cars, trucks & SUVs, as well as financing, maintenance, repair, parts and more. Find out why we are one of the Beaumont area's most trusted Honda dealers.

ESPAÑOL

Mike Smith Honda le invita a visitar nuestro concesionario de autos nuevos y usados en Beaumont, TX. Visítanos hoy para carros Honda y trocas, camionetas y SUVs, así como servicio completo, autofinanciamiento y más. Nuestro equipo está listo para ayudarle a descubrir porqué somos uno de los mejores distribuidores de coches Honda en el área Beaumont.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

