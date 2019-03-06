sales Rating

Me and my wife went in for a purchase with trade in. I know my numbers, but they wanted to act like I didn't with the typical salesman smoke/screens. When I showed I would not play the games, they decided to get an attitude! My #1 request was that my credit only be ran though the bank that I had a pre-approval code with........after it was ran through 3 different agencies I was told "sorry but its really no big deal. I mean it will only drop your credit 3-4 points." I was also told a half point on interest rate means nothing. News flash....its MY money and my credit (which is phenomenal). These people act like you owe them something and it's sad. Read more