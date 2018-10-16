Skip to main content
Community Honda

4141 East Freeway, Baytown, TX 77521
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Community Honda

25 sales Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Worst sales service in the three times I’ve come

by Adriana on 10/16/2018

This was my 3rd visit I’ve purchased two Honda accords from this dealership, came back to trade in my Accord for a CRV since I always had a great experience but this time I received the worst experience with the sales manager Craig Holloway and finance manager Anna Clark. Wasted 4 hours of my day for no reason.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding!

by Chriscontrer10 on 09/28/2018

Thank you Mr. Greg and Mr. Art for listening and being patient with my requests. Thank you Mrs. Anna Clark for not being pushy and selling products I do not need. Thank you all for your honesty!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great salesman!

by Grammyof2 on 08/13/2018

Vy was an excellent salesman. He was extremely knowledgeable regarding the 2019 Odyssey we purchased. He answered all our questions and took the time to explain all the electronics and link our iPhones, etc. He also encouraged us to call him after the sale if we had any questions! Vy made the car buying experience very pleasant!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service!

by mariac80 on 08/09/2018

I hate car shopping and I hate it so much that it took me a year to decide on where to go and what to buy. I was very hesitant at first but after my appointment was set up, which did make things easier, and management reached out to me things felt more at ease. The Sales Consultant, Efrain Ruiz, that assisted me was Awesome. Efrain, answered all questions, even provided me extra information and made me feel comfortable. I honestly hate car shopping but now I know where to go and who to ask for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2018b Honda CR-V Touring Purchase

by grpbap4 on 08/09/2018

Greg Hunter was a great sales person, After our purchase he helped us set up all of the "computer/electronic" stuff on the car. We purchased last week and Greg has already contacted us to see how things are and if we need any additional help, telling us to stop by or call him anytime. It was a pleasure Mr. Hunter, Thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great shopping experience

by Slmatt1010 on 07/29/2018

James helped tremendously throughout the buying process and took time to thoroughly review the car features. He made the buying process easier with personalizing car feature preferences.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great team!

by reginakd on 07/18/2018

James was great, he was patient and was not pushy at all. Everyone was very kind and professional. This was my second purchase with Honda and not our last. Thank you all!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent salesman

by NewHonda18 on 06/14/2018

Our salesman Tracy S. made the whole process of buying a new car easy & painless&#128526; I would recommend him when you visit Community Honda for your next vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New 2018 Honda Pilot lease

by Mimix582 on 06/04/2018

Community Honda in Baytown exceeded my expectations in buying/ leasing a new vehicle. After visiting several other dealerships and models and having bad experiences, we were willing to make the drive to Baytown to get the service we needed. There was no pressure. Our salesman listened to MY needs and budget. I felt respected. Everyone at the dealership was fantastic. They made sure I understood the bells and whistles...my questions were answered. I was able to get the Honda Pilot I wanted at the lowest price. I despise the whole car buying experience. Community Honda changed that for me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Vy selling Honda civic

by Paulafaye on 04/13/2018

We spoke with Vy over a month ago in preparing to buy a car. We looked at several. Then when it was time we went back to Vy to buy the car from him because he did so we'll explaining things to us and was very laid back. He was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasant buying experience

by Johnmalp on 04/01/2018

Salesman was personable and pleasant to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Customer Service

by beckym77511 on 03/12/2018

I would recommend Community Honda to all. Edgar Quiroz is my Salesman and he made my experience with Community Honda smooth as I came in for service for my HRV. I appreciate the great service I received. Thanks again..Becky McDonald

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bying a new car wow

by Only1timeshame on 02/26/2018

When your car is brand new and was cleaned up so you can drive home you would think it would be checked out pretty closely. Wrong my new car that I was paying a new price for was not new it was already involved in a wreck. I can't believe a big Honda dealership like this would try this trick come on. Anyway after about another 2hrs I finally got my new Car. Oh yes I checked it out very close shame on you Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Chris is the bomb!

by JoseZavala17 on 02/18/2018

I love the services from this location! Chris is very accommodating, helpful, professional, and very prompt. He makes sure everything goes all right. He is an epitome of customer service! Honda is lucky to have him!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional service

by Mikesalmckay on 02/06/2018

Carlos provided excellent service and was very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy peasy!

by thatgirl on 02/06/2018

This is by far the best car buying experience I have ever had. I was in and out in less than four hours, super friendly people!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

car services

by daizzzy93 on 02/03/2018

the staff was very friendly and attentive

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Shopping Experience

by delacerp on 01/19/2018

We knew exactly what we wanted and what we wanted to pay. Art Moreno was upfront, very transparent, most of all great person to talk to. Made us feel right at ease from the get go. After our purchase, he went above and beyond to show us everything on our new 2018 Honda Oddysey Elite. I love my van! Thank you Art!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review

by allenchick on 01/05/2018

Salesman (Edgar) always extremely helpful and knowledgeable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great job - Love my 18 Accord!

by angel92 on 12/12/2017

Art Moreno did a great job, was very thorough explaining features of my new car. Ana in finance was very helpful and made the paperwork a breeze to get through.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Customer Service

by BeckyM77511 on 11/13/2017

Once again I need to give a shout out to Edgar Quiroz and Community Honda of Baytown. I received great customer service from Edgar and the staff. He never fails to make me feel appreciated and that is why Edgar Quiroz is my Honda Salesman. Thanks again, Becky McDonald

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

Community Honda chose the name “Community” for a reason. That’s because when owners Kim and Roger Elswick bought this dealership, their goal was to create a thriving business that gave back to the community. We realize this dream by giving back to a variety of local schools, charities, and organizations. This community is a great one, and we intend to keep it that way!

There's only one Honda dealer to go to for all your car needs. Not only do we take pride in handling any and all of your questions, we also work hard to act as an intricate member of Baytown and the surrounding areas. At Community Honda, we always put you before cars.

Our new and used selection of Honda models for sale in Baytown is unrivaled, and our friendly and knowledgeable staff members are always happy to help you sift through that inventory to find the car of your dreams. With so many fantastic vehicles carrying the Honda name, you’re sure to find the one for you.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

