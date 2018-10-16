Community Honda
Customer Reviews of Community Honda
Worst sales service in the three times I’ve come
by 10/16/2018on
This was my 3rd visit I’ve purchased two Honda accords from this dealership, came back to trade in my Accord for a CRV since I always had a great experience but this time I received the worst experience with the sales manager Craig Holloway and finance manager Anna Clark. Wasted 4 hours of my day for no reason.
Outstanding!
by 09/28/2018on
Thank you Mr. Greg and Mr. Art for listening and being patient with my requests. Thank you Mrs. Anna Clark for not being pushy and selling products I do not need. Thank you all for your honesty!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great salesman!
by 08/13/2018on
Vy was an excellent salesman. He was extremely knowledgeable regarding the 2019 Odyssey we purchased. He answered all our questions and took the time to explain all the electronics and link our iPhones, etc. He also encouraged us to call him after the sale if we had any questions! Vy made the car buying experience very pleasant!
Great Service!
by 08/09/2018on
I hate car shopping and I hate it so much that it took me a year to decide on where to go and what to buy. I was very hesitant at first but after my appointment was set up, which did make things easier, and management reached out to me things felt more at ease. The Sales Consultant, Efrain Ruiz, that assisted me was Awesome. Efrain, answered all questions, even provided me extra information and made me feel comfortable. I honestly hate car shopping but now I know where to go and who to ask for.
2018b Honda CR-V Touring Purchase
by 08/09/2018on
Greg Hunter was a great sales person, After our purchase he helped us set up all of the "computer/electronic" stuff on the car. We purchased last week and Greg has already contacted us to see how things are and if we need any additional help, telling us to stop by or call him anytime. It was a pleasure Mr. Hunter, Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great shopping experience
by 07/29/2018on
James helped tremendously throughout the buying process and took time to thoroughly review the car features. He made the buying process easier with personalizing car feature preferences.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great team!
by 07/18/2018on
James was great, he was patient and was not pushy at all. Everyone was very kind and professional. This was my second purchase with Honda and not our last. Thank you all!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent salesman
by 06/14/2018on
Our salesman Tracy S. made the whole process of buying a new car easy & painless😎 I would recommend him when you visit Community Honda for your next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New 2018 Honda Pilot lease
by 06/04/2018on
Community Honda in Baytown exceeded my expectations in buying/ leasing a new vehicle. After visiting several other dealerships and models and having bad experiences, we were willing to make the drive to Baytown to get the service we needed. There was no pressure. Our salesman listened to MY needs and budget. I felt respected. Everyone at the dealership was fantastic. They made sure I understood the bells and whistles...my questions were answered. I was able to get the Honda Pilot I wanted at the lowest price. I despise the whole car buying experience. Community Honda changed that for me
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Vy selling Honda civic
by 04/13/2018on
We spoke with Vy over a month ago in preparing to buy a car. We looked at several. Then when it was time we went back to Vy to buy the car from him because he did so we'll explaining things to us and was very laid back. He was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant buying experience
by 04/01/2018on
Salesman was personable and pleasant to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 03/12/2018on
I would recommend Community Honda to all. Edgar Quiroz is my Salesman and he made my experience with Community Honda smooth as I came in for service for my HRV. I appreciate the great service I received. Thanks again..Becky McDonald
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bying a new car wow
by 02/26/2018on
When your car is brand new and was cleaned up so you can drive home you would think it would be checked out pretty closely. Wrong my new car that I was paying a new price for was not new it was already involved in a wreck. I can't believe a big Honda dealership like this would try this trick come on. Anyway after about another 2hrs I finally got my new Car. Oh yes I checked it out very close shame on you Honda.
Chris is the bomb!
by 02/18/2018on
I love the services from this location! Chris is very accommodating, helpful, professional, and very prompt. He makes sure everything goes all right. He is an epitome of customer service! Honda is lucky to have him!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional service
by 02/06/2018on
Carlos provided excellent service and was very professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy peasy!
by 02/06/2018on
This is by far the best car buying experience I have ever had. I was in and out in less than four hours, super friendly people!
car services
by 02/03/2018on
the staff was very friendly and attentive
Great Shopping Experience
by 01/19/2018on
We knew exactly what we wanted and what we wanted to pay. Art Moreno was upfront, very transparent, most of all great person to talk to. Made us feel right at ease from the get go. After our purchase, he went above and beyond to show us everything on our new 2018 Honda Oddysey Elite. I love my van! Thank you Art!!
Review
by 01/05/2018on
Salesman (Edgar) always extremely helpful and knowledgeable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job - Love my 18 Accord!
by 12/12/2017on
Art Moreno did a great job, was very thorough explaining features of my new car. Ana in finance was very helpful and made the paperwork a breeze to get through.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 11/13/2017on
Once again I need to give a shout out to Edgar Quiroz and Community Honda of Baytown. I received great customer service from Edgar and the staff. He never fails to make me feel appreciated and that is why Edgar Quiroz is my Honda Salesman. Thanks again, Becky McDonald
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
