Customer Reviews of Baytown Nissan
Baytown Nissan
by 04/26/2019on
The salesman worked diligently and tirelessly to help us get what we wanted
NISSAN
by 04/23/2019on
Friendly Salespersons and the finance person explained all my questions very well.
Great Experience
by 04/23/2019on
Tyler was very helpful, answered all questions, gave a thorough instruction on the truck & features.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best car buying experience I have ever had
by 04/07/2019on
The whole experience was the best this is the 2nd car I have bought from them and I plan on getting a 3rd.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
My Survey
by 04/07/2019on
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great personal service
by 03/26/2019on
It was very personal. Mark Gill took extra care of everything!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Poor customer service
by 10/11/2018on
Purchased a used car from Baytown Nissan and after 800 miles the transmission completely failed costing me $3600 to replace. Spoke to the manager and he said too bad and suggested i purchase a new car from them. Reached out to General Manager and no return call or response to emails. Worst management I have ever dealt with at a dealership.
Used car diaster
by 07/16/2018on
A little more than a month ago I purchased a used 2008 Toyota Rav4 Limited from Baytown Nissan for my teenage daughter. A car which they had recently taken in on trade from another customer. I had been searching for this model and found this car on their webpage. The vehicle had 141,600 miles, which is in the average range for its age and not too concerning given the model and manufacturer. We had only driven this vehicle 826 miles and the transmission completely failed leaving my daughter on the side of the road. I spoke to Nancy, our salesperson at Baytown Nissan, who spoke to her manager about the situation. Baytown Nissan is unwilling to help or stand behind the car they sold me. They did suggest we could come in and purchase a brand new car from them and that the dealer incentives might cover the amount we spent to buy the car. I fully understand that I purchased this vehicle "as is" and without any warranty, and that doing so carries some degree of risk. Even so, I din't expect a car represented as a clean, no issues noted, normal wear and tear vehicle would completely fail and lose more than half its value in less than 1000 miles. Although our salesperson Nancy was a pleasure to work with and an acceptable price was negotiated, I am amazed that Baytown Nissan management would not want to find a mutually acceptable solution to this problem.
Nice truck
by 06/13/2018on
Vehicle was great and they worked with me to trade in my car which was underwater. Was some confusion as to which model I was getting. Also got a demo model with a couple scratches on the front. They promised to touch it up but I didn't know about it until well into the deal.
My rogue
by 06/06/2018on
Friendly service, hard working salesman zach. Thanks for the 2 new cars. I hope i am happy with it for years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New 2018 Altima SR
by 06/06/2018on
The customer service was great! The rebates were outstanding due to this body style going out this year. The process was simple. The transparent was great. Loved the experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Survey
by 05/30/2018on
Our salesman Patrick was awesome, he was helpful and very patient. He took his time to make sure we were happy and even followed up yo make sure we are happy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car Buying Experience
by 05/17/2018on
Tyler Miller was very professional and not a pushy salesperson. He explained everything about the car, ask what my top three colors were and found the perfect car color. Tyler Miller made buying the car a very easy, pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Like Family
by 05/03/2018on
Baytown Nissan advertises that they treat you like family--and they do. Both of my sales people, Bret Muller and Jose Saenz, were friendly, courteous, attentive, and "like family" from the get-go. They literally and figuratively " went the extra mile" as they patiently worked with me, answered my questions, and escorted me home following the sale since it was after dark. I was very impressed with the dealership, the staff, and the car!
Nissan Altima
by 04/14/2018on
I was able to find the car I wanted and close the deal in short amount of time, without much haggle.
Robert Harris Jr.
by 03/29/2018on
Very Professional, and willing to work with me, Making sure I left the dealership with a vehicle. All the sales people are very friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and Easy
by 03/29/2018on
The overall experience was fast, easy and pleasant. The staff was very attentive and informative. Definitely would recommend others to buy from there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Baytown Seamless Buying Experience
by 03/23/2018on
Josh was awesome and patient walking us through the various options on our Titan He was respectful of our time and went the extra mile to insure a quick and smooth buying experience Edwin was very helpful in getting through the purchasing and finance experience both our great assets to your company
Nissan truck purchase
by 03/02/2018on
I appreciated the salesman listening to our needs and honestly trying to fit those to what was available in our price range
Perfect Experience/ Great Salesman/ Wonderful Car
by 02/22/2018on
It was wonderful. My salesman Brett Mueller was perfect. Very knowledgeable, personable and actually made the experience fun. I have already referred a friend of mine and I think she is coming to talk to Brett about a Maxima hopefully this weekend. I plan on sending more folks. AND I love my new little baby Rogue.,It was wonderful. My salesman Brett Mueller was perfect. Very knowledgeable, personable and actually made the experience fun. I have already referred a friend of mine and I think she is coming to talk to Brett about a Maxima hopefully this weekend. I plan on sending more folks. AND I love my new little baby Rogue.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
