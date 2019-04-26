1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

A little more than a month ago I purchased a used 2008 Toyota Rav4 Limited from Baytown Nissan for my teenage daughter. A car which they had recently taken in on trade from another customer. I had been searching for this model and found this car on their webpage. The vehicle had 141,600 miles, which is in the average range for its age and not too concerning given the model and manufacturer. We had only driven this vehicle 826 miles and the transmission completely failed leaving my daughter on the side of the road. I spoke to Nancy, our salesperson at Baytown Nissan, who spoke to her manager about the situation. Baytown Nissan is unwilling to help or stand behind the car they sold me. They did suggest we could come in and purchase a brand new car from them and that the dealer incentives might cover the amount we spent to buy the car. I fully understand that I purchased this vehicle "as is" and without any warranty, and that doing so carries some degree of risk. Even so, I din't expect a car represented as a clean, no issues noted, normal wear and tear vehicle would completely fail and lose more than half its value in less than 1000 miles. Although our salesperson Nancy was a pleasure to work with and an acceptable price was negotiated, I am amazed that Baytown Nissan management would not want to find a mutually acceptable solution to this problem. Read more