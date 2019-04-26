Baytown Nissan

5445 I-10 East, Baytown, TX 77521
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Baytown Nissan

4.2
Overall Rating
(10)
Recommend: Yes (8) No (2)
sales Rating

Baytown Nissan

by MT on 04/26/2019

The salesman worked diligently and tirelessly to help us get what we wanted

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
40 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

NISSAN

by Francisco on 04/23/2019

Friendly Salespersons and the finance person explained all my questions very well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience

by Deborah on 04/23/2019

Tyler was very helpful, answered all questions, gave a thorough instruction on the truck & features.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best car buying experience I have ever had

by Chris on 04/07/2019

The whole experience was the best this is the 2nd car I have bought from them and I plan on getting a 3rd.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

My Survey

by Christopher on 04/07/2019

The whole experience was the best this is the 2nd car I have bought from them and I plan on getting a 3rd.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great personal service

by Jonathan on 03/26/2019

It was very personal. Mark Gill took extra care of everything!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Angie Yzquierdo in your service department rocks!

by BlakeroberT16 on 12/05/2018

Angie made my experience at Baytown Nissan so easy! Thank you for always taking such good care of me! Baytown Nissan is lucky to have you in their service department!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ms Angie

by rachel on 12/05/2018

I would like to send a shoutout to Angie she is the best service advisor I have every had she always have a positive attitude and is happy to help me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Horrible Customer Service in the Service Department

by Horrible on 11/13/2018

I called Baytown Nissan and spoke to Isabella in the Service department and I explained to her, I heard a noise while driving my truck. From the beginning of the conversation she was very rude and short with me. She asked me do I think it’s something that would be covered under warranty being that I have an Infiniti truck. I told her no, I don’t have warranty and she simply said ok, you can just be here around 830 and I will have someone look at it. I bring my truck in and after they look at it, they tried to charge me a ridiculous amount to fix my struts, I told her that I am not going to get the work done. She said ok, you will need to pay your diagnostic fee and it will be ready. I said ok, how much is the diagnostic fee? She said $132.00. I explained to her she didn’t explain that fee to me and it’s no where in my paperwork. I spoke to Val (the manager) and explained to him, also that I wasn’t informed of the fee and it’s not in my paperwork. I also, explained how rude and short Isabella was with me. He tells me he knows his employees and he knows that she told me about the fee. Now, the problem I have with that is, no one is perfect and everyone makes mistakes. I explained to him unless you sat in on the call or you can pull the call, you don’t know for sure she told me that. I’ve trained multiple people and guess what, they still don’t do things I’ve trained them or they forget to do the steps I’ve showed them. To make a long story short, I explained I’m not saying it should be for free by any means, but I’m not paying $132. He told me, well we keep your vehicle until you pay it. I was in complete shock, that someone would tell they will hold me against my will for misinformation that his employee failed to tell me. Let’s just say, it ended without me paying $132 and they will NEVER have my business, again!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
sales Rating

Poor customer service

by RodKeg on 10/11/2018

Purchased a used car from Baytown Nissan and after 800 miles the transmission completely failed costing me $3600 to replace. Spoke to the manager and he said too bad and suggested i purchase a new car from them. Reached out to General Manager and no return call or response to emails. Worst management I have ever dealt with at a dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Used car diaster

by RodK on 07/16/2018

A little more than a month ago I purchased a used 2008 Toyota Rav4 Limited from Baytown Nissan for my teenage daughter. A car which they had recently taken in on trade from another customer. I had been searching for this model and found this car on their webpage. The vehicle had 141,600 miles, which is in the average range for its age and not too concerning given the model and manufacturer. We had only driven this vehicle 826 miles and the transmission completely failed leaving my daughter on the side of the road. I spoke to Nancy, our salesperson at Baytown Nissan, who spoke to her manager about the situation. Baytown Nissan is unwilling to help or stand behind the car they sold me. They did suggest we could come in and purchase a brand new car from them and that the dealer incentives might cover the amount we spent to buy the car. I fully understand that I purchased this vehicle "as is" and without any warranty, and that doing so carries some degree of risk. Even so, I din't expect a car represented as a clean, no issues noted, normal wear and tear vehicle would completely fail and lose more than half its value in less than 1000 miles. Although our salesperson Nancy was a pleasure to work with and an acceptable price was negotiated, I am amazed that Baytown Nissan management would not want to find a mutually acceptable solution to this problem.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Nice truck

by bullmurf on 06/13/2018

Vehicle was great and they worked with me to trade in my car which was underwater. Was some confusion as to which model I was getting. Also got a demo model with a couple scratches on the front. They promised to touch it up but I didn't know about it until well into the deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

My rogue

by Caprilec on 06/06/2018

Friendly service, hard working salesman zach. Thanks for the 2 new cars. I hope i am happy with it for years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New 2018 Altima SR

by ILoveNissan11 on 06/06/2018

The customer service was great! The rebates were outstanding due to this body style going out this year. The process was simple. The transparent was great. Loved the experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Survey

by Jamie2016 on 05/30/2018

Our salesman Patrick was awesome, he was helpful and very patient. He took his time to make sure we were happy and even followed up yo make sure we are happy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Car Buying Experience

by Shirley52 on 05/17/2018

Tyler Miller was very professional and not a pushy salesperson. He explained everything about the car, ask what my top three colors were and found the perfect car color. Tyler Miller made buying the car a very easy, pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Like Family

by MCNeel on 05/03/2018

Baytown Nissan advertises that they treat you like family--and they do. Both of my sales people, Bret Muller and Jose Saenz, were friendly, courteous, attentive, and "like family" from the get-go. They literally and figuratively " went the extra mile" as they patiently worked with me, answered my questions, and escorted me home following the sale since it was after dark. I was very impressed with the dealership, the staff, and the car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Nissan Altima

by Melvin46 on 04/14/2018

I was able to find the car I wanted and close the deal in short amount of time, without much haggle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Javier

by Javier_Cantu on 04/10/2018

The staff was very nice and did an amazing job. They always make sure I am satisfied with the work they do as well as answering all of my questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great results with usually great customer service

by Rcrain77575 on 04/07/2018

We always receive great results and usually have great customer service. However it took a unusually long time complete a simple tire repair and rotation..around three hours..way to long.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
68 cars in stock
0 new60 used8 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Baytown Nissan in Baytown, TX, also serving League City, TX and Beaumont, TX is proud to be an automotive leader in our area. Since opening our doors, Baytown Nissan has kept a firm commitment to our customers.

We offer a wide selection of vehicles and hope to make the car buying process as quick and hassle free as possible. Baytown Nissan offers financing options that fit your needs! Whether you have bad credit, no credit, or are a first time car buyer, you can trust that Baytown Nissan will get you into the car or truck you choose with professionalism and attention to your needs.

Baytown Nissan has an experienced and reliable Service and Parts departments that are open extra hours to help fit our customers' hectic schedules, and as always, Baytown Nissan offers competitive pricing for your automotive maintenance needs. Customer satisfaction is our highest priority, and our staff is committed to achieving this goal in every aspect of our business.

Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

