service Rating

I called Baytown Nissan and spoke to Isabella in the Service department and I explained to her, I heard a noise while driving my truck. From the beginning of the conversation she was very rude and short with me. She asked me do I think it’s something that would be covered under warranty being that I have an Infiniti truck. I told her no, I don’t have warranty and she simply said ok, you can just be here around 830 and I will have someone look at it. I bring my truck in and after they look at it, they tried to charge me a ridiculous amount to fix my struts, I told her that I am not going to get the work done. She said ok, you will need to pay your diagnostic fee and it will be ready. I said ok, how much is the diagnostic fee? She said $132.00. I explained to her she didn’t explain that fee to me and it’s no where in my paperwork. I spoke to Val (the manager) and explained to him, also that I wasn’t informed of the fee and it’s not in my paperwork. I also, explained how rude and short Isabella was with me. He tells me he knows his employees and he knows that she told me about the fee. Now, the problem I have with that is, no one is perfect and everyone makes mistakes. I explained to him unless you sat in on the call or you can pull the call, you don’t know for sure she told me that. I’ve trained multiple people and guess what, they still don’t do things I’ve trained them or they forget to do the steps I’ve showed them. To make a long story short, I explained I’m not saying it should be for free by any means, but I’m not paying $132. He told me, well we keep your vehicle until you pay it. I was in complete shock, that someone would tell they will hold me against my will for misinformation that his employee failed to tell me. Let’s just say, it ended without me paying $132 and they will NEVER have my business, again! Read more