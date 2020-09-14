Customer Reviews of Lost Pines Toyota
Great service
by 09/14/2020on
Charlie Akin and the whole staff at Lost Pines Toyota in Bastrop made the process of buying my Rav 4 very easy and stress free. They were able to work with my budget and made sure I got exactly what I was looking for.
Make sure they really change the oil!!!!
by 05/21/2021on
Went in for a oil change and tire rotation on my brand new Toyota Tacoma only had a little over 5000 miles. I requested a oil change at my expenses. When Damien called to tell me the truck was ready to be picked up he explained the oil change was not done because Toyota does not pay or recommend oil change until after 10000 miles. I explained to him that I still wanted it done and I would pay. After picking up my truck and getting it home 35 miles away I checked the oil and could tell it had not been changed. The oil was still used oil. I call and spoke will Mr. Darrel Liqior because the service manager was out. He told me over the phone to come back in and he would change the oil again and refund my money. After going back in he argued with me that the oil had been changed previously but he did change it again this time as I watched but once they were complete he refused to give me the refund that he promised over the phone. While there and talking to some of the techs they do not talk very highly about management and the way business is ran. I have also since noticed that my black lug nut where switched out for chrome lug nuts. After talking with other people that have used this service department in the past this is a common thing for them. They do not change the oil filter or change the oil at all. This is not the first time they have had this complaint.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Do your homework first
by 11/11/2017on
In September 2017, I bought a 2017 Toyota Prius 2. According to Shaun Atkinson, I paid $24,778 for my vehicle. Ty Griffith, my salesman no longer works there. One can only wonder why. I have to take some responsibility for not doing my own homework. I put over 90 miles a day on my commute to work and I had a 2016 RAM 1500 that made about 17 MPG. Lost Pines Toyota is close to me and that is one of the reasons I bought my car there. I feel that I made a big mistake. First, they would not give me what my truck was worth on KBB or NADA. That should have told me to walk out. As you know, it is really difficult to figure out exactly what you paid for a vehicle, especially with a trade. For one, they TRY to charge $499 for tint, $399 for paint protection film, and $199 for nitrogen, and when they supposedly knock that off the price, they think that they are giving you a good deal. According to TrueCar and KBB, I paid at LEAST $2000 too much for this car. Now, Shaun may have been right when he said that I should have waited until December to buy my car because of Toyota's rebates. I realize that dealers have to make a profit but not as much as they made on my car. Shuan told me that he lost about $487 on my car. Should I believe this? I could definitely be wrong here. Maybe Toyota IS giving more rebates but I honestly think that they not only did not lose any money, but that the amount they made is above what any other dealer would have made at that time. The other day I spoke to DJ Wanner to try and figure out why I paid what I paid for my car. I didn't feel at the time that I got enough information from Shaun. From the minute that I started talking this guy took a defensive stance and he kept interrupting me. He even had the nerve to tell me that I am "coping an attitude" which I was not. I have been in customer service for over 20 years and if I had EVER treated anyone like he treated me, I probably would have been fired. I ended up hanging up on him. Sure, this is all "after the fact" and I should have done my homework. I feel that I should not have to totally excuse Lost Pines Toyota for giving me what I feel was a raw deal. I realize that Shaun Atkinson, the GM feels that he gave me a great deal but for some reason, I just cannot believe that. I know Toyota must throw in some deals starting in November. Shaun told me that I may have been able to buy this car for $21K and that is just the way it works. That just does not make me feel better. They gave me $15,000 for my truck which was in excellent condition and had about 32,000 miles on it. I should have gotten a minimum of $16,000. I gave in for $15,000. I paid close to $30k for that truck! I ended up being upside down.This Prius is a good car but I noticed a little tear in some of the plastic on my driver side door so Shaun gave me an extra year's oil changes. An oil change is every 10,000 miles. That is about 2 oil changes. As much as I drive, that will not mean a lot. I feel that after all of this, I should have gotten life time oil changes. Dealers like this make it even harder to figure out exactly what you are paying, especially when the add extra fluff to the car. The total price on this car was $27,625 which was about a grand more than MSRP. They make this as confusing as they can. Will I ever buy another car from this dealership? Maybe, but next time I am coming prepared to walk out if they try pulling this stuff on me.
Great dealership
by 08/28/2017on
Great dealership with a family attitude. Everyone there is very friendly and knowledgeable. I've bought 4 vehicles there over the past 6 years. New and used.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buy your New Tundra from Adam
by 08/25/2017on
Absolutely fantastic experience. Adam is not just an open faced friendly individual but he has such good knowledge of the product he sells which was very impressive. Kept us informed throughout the process and very responsive.
Lost Pines Toyota Bastrop TX
by 08/22/2017on
Our entire experience with this dealership was excellent in all aspects.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Customer Service and Buyers Experience
by 08/20/2017on
Thank you Brandon C. our Sales Associate for great customer service and making the buying experience a breeze. Also the new car sales manager D.J and Janice from the Finance department were wonderful as well!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Got my Corolla
by 08/18/2017on
I had a difficult financial situation and the sales managers and fiance guys at Lost Pines went through all of my options and found a way to get the deal done. I don't know how many times I had been told I couldn't get a new car and they were able to get me done and I drove off in a brand new Corolla! Thanks so much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
"Very Satisfied"
by 04/29/2017on
I was on my way to Another business when I decided to stop at "Lost Pines Toyota" for a 60k mile tune-up, when I pulled up Damien Winston "Maintenance Consultant" immediately greeted me, let me just say I'LL recommend anyone too experience the best service ever. Thanks Again Damien ; )
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Be Ready for War
by 03/04/2017on
First, I read the reviews about this dealership. Most were not flattering. But, it's the closest Toyota dealership to me, so I prepared myself. I located a Camry I was interested in, got their "Best Price" from their website which lined up with Edmunds, Consumer Reports, etc and took it to them. The fly in the buttermilk is that they have a separate sticker on the car that lists their inflated add-ones. Example, LoJack ($998) window tent, Nitirgen in the tires, ($198), the list was long and exceeded $2000. If I wanted the LoJack system, it can be purchased $300 less everywhere and it includes installation. The sales argument is that all dealers do this. Two hours later I purchased the car, at the price they first gave me on the web. I was happy, I don't think they were pleased with me. Do not go in unprepared. Be prepared to take them to the mat. Be willing to just walk out the door and let them know it up front. Do not get mad, but be determined and firm. Don't get caught up in their traps. Stay focused on the price you get from the internet. It's fair. The dealer doesn't make as much as they want, but rest assured they still make a nice profit. Be Strong. It's your money.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Horrible
by 02/18/2017on
Promised me a payment in my range, when I got there the 2013 Ford Flex AWD Limited stock#DBD02452A, listed at $16,964 had a busted power train unit that needed to be replaced. We still wanted it but wanted them to take $2500 off which is what we needed to fix it. By the time paperwork was being worked on they jacked the price up and even changed the listing online to $19,999 and refused to come off any for the repairs and added a $2600 finance fee AND $1800 in accessories #1 tinted windows -comes standard- #2 some clear protective front bumper cover -didn't have one- #3 LoJack- fine but you can take it off, I don't need it. I drove 8 hours to see this car, told them I needed a set number on payments, all but my signature, before I drove all this way. I needed $381ish, my note now, she told me on the phone $450-460, after all this $581 is what she came up with, how is that anywhere near $381.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Predatory Dealership
by 01/10/2017on
The advertised price was $6000 lower that the price when I walked in the door. They "install" hugely expensive add-ons that are not reflected in the internet price. Bastrop Toyota should be ashamed at their practices. Too bad it has to get one star.
Robbery! Steer clear!
by 01/10/2017on
After making a deal on a sale with an interest rate already decided (signed contract), They made my wife feel as if she had to sign a new contract with a higher interest rate. I've purchased a vehicle here before and will never come back. We tried to get in touch with the GM to file a complaint and we were given the run around. I came to find out that [non-permissible content removed] is the assistant to the GM!! Unreal. Think twice before spending your money here.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Terrible first time car buying experience
by 01/10/2017on
I went in to check out a car based on its listing price. The car was jacked up about $5000 because of unnecessary accessories that they added on. After agreeing on a price we filled out a full contract and I was handed the keys. 3 days later I walked in to ask a few questions I had about the car only to be handed a new contract with a higher rate. They lied about financing and said the bank wouldn't take my credit history. I was told I had to sign the new contract and that there was nothing I could do. Asked to speak to the GM, only to be told he was at lunch, in a meeting, and not returning for the day. I was then harassed by a sales manager. Nothing was resolved and I'm stuck in the contract. I love my car but hate the way I was spoken to and treated.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Second Purchase in 6 months!
by 01/07/2017on
I just made my second purchase from Lost Pines Toyota in the past 6 months. In July I purchased a certified pre owned Tacoma. I found the truck on their website, called and confirmed it was in stock and available. When I spoke to the salesman I explained that I don't play the "let me talk to my sales manager game" and to present their best and final which they did. The truck I purchased was perfect for my needs at the time. Towards the end of the year I realized I missed the power and options on my primary vehicle. I went back to Lost Pines website and found the perfect NEW truck for me. Once again I called, confirmed it was available and reminded them to present best and final. I arrived the truck was washed and waiting out front for me to inspect and test drive. They came back with numbers acceptable to me. In a short amount of time the deal was closed, the truck gassed up and wiped down and I was on my way back. I hate the car buying process but continue to be pleased with Lost Pines, the staff and how they do business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Taken for a ride
by 06/18/2016on
Bait and switch, watch out for [non-permissible content removed], they list the price on this site and when you get to Bastrop in front of them they jack the price up another $3500.00 no thank you
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very disappointed in the lack of integrity
by 10/30/2015on
We were give a price for a car in a person email from the sales person who we had been working with over the last 5 days. We replied to the email "that sounds great see you in about an hour." We drove 44 miles to the dealer intending to buy the car. When we got there the sales person said that the price in the email was a mistake. The sales person said she could not honor the price. We asked to speak to the manager who also said they could not honor the price. Eventually after expressing much disappointment and distress, we spoke to the general manager who said that he would honor the price stated in the email, but at that point we knew we could never enjoy driving that car after feeling so deceived and manipulated.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
The morning after blues
by 04/07/2015on
After hours at the dealership, tired and frustration I walked away with an extremely high car payment for a base model car. I have a perfect history of paying off car notes, but they were not able to find a lender to give me an interest rate that I had on my two previous vehicle purchases. They did not budge on the price of the car (I paid sticker) which is unheard of. I love Toyota vehicles, but I don't think Lost Pines should be selling them. I will own a Toyota again, but it will not come from Lost Pines. Now, on to putting enough money into this car, so I can get out of it. You should always sleep on a car deal before signing anything.
5 Stars is not enough - This Place Rocks!
by 06/17/2014on
I have been taking my 2012 Tundra to Lost Pines since they opened. I am so glad that Toyota came to town and I don't have to get into all the crazy traffic Austin has just to do my service work. I like that Lost Pines also does accessories because I was able to customize my truck with a lift, pro comp tires, XD Rock Star wheels and ranch hand brush guard. Oh and the last 2 times I went to get my truck serviced and washed they were serving awesome gumbo to all their customers and employees! You have a customer for life! I wish I could buy my shirts there, I wish I could do my car insurance there, I wish they offered more things because I love the customer service they provide which is truly outstanding.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Place
by 02/11/2014on
Big thank you to Jim and Syndi! The staff here is truly amazing. I was recently in a wreck (not my fault) that totaled my car, forcing me to get a new one under a crunched time-frame. In less than 24 hours I had quotes, seen pictures of all the cars we were discussing and was in the process of getting a car. The staff here is truly amazing from whoever answers your call to sales, finance and more. The experience here is how all car dealers should handle a customer. Syndi and Jim are unique and took so much extra time to make sure I was making a good decision. They truly care about you and it shows in all the ways they go above and beyond to help. Lost Pines is 100% worth your time!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Buying Experience
by 12/09/2013on
Bought a new Toyota in 09/13 and Lost Pines was the easiest to deal with as far as online price quotes, trade value and closing. I played the usual games with 2 of the other major Austin dealers (the north dealer had a hard time calling me back) and Lost Pines consistently beat them on prices. They even did a dealer swap for me which was flat out refused by one of the Austin majors (way to go Maund). Sad when the dealer that sold me my last Toyota had to tell me to hit a Lost Pines price because they did not want to compete. Perhaps I got lucky with my salesman (Matt F.) at this dealership but they are very good on price and customer service. If you get the run around from the Austin dealers call the nearest country dealer and they may hook you up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
