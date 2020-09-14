2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

In September 2017, I bought a 2017 Toyota Prius 2. According to Shaun Atkinson, I paid $24,778 for my vehicle. Ty Griffith, my salesman no longer works there. One can only wonder why. I have to take some responsibility for not doing my own homework. I put over 90 miles a day on my commute to work and I had a 2016 RAM 1500 that made about 17 MPG. Lost Pines Toyota is close to me and that is one of the reasons I bought my car there. I feel that I made a big mistake. First, they would not give me what my truck was worth on KBB or NADA. That should have told me to walk out. As you know, it is really difficult to figure out exactly what you paid for a vehicle, especially with a trade. For one, they TRY to charge $499 for tint, $399 for paint protection film, and $199 for nitrogen, and when they supposedly knock that off the price, they think that they are giving you a good deal. According to TrueCar and KBB, I paid at LEAST $2000 too much for this car. Now, Shaun may have been right when he said that I should have waited until December to buy my car because of Toyota's rebates. I realize that dealers have to make a profit but not as much as they made on my car. Shuan told me that he lost about $487 on my car. Should I believe this? I could definitely be wrong here. Maybe Toyota IS giving more rebates but I honestly think that they not only did not lose any money, but that the amount they made is above what any other dealer would have made at that time. The other day I spoke to DJ Wanner to try and figure out why I paid what I paid for my car. I didn't feel at the time that I got enough information from Shaun. From the minute that I started talking this guy took a defensive stance and he kept interrupting me. He even had the nerve to tell me that I am "coping an attitude" which I was not. I have been in customer service for over 20 years and if I had EVER treated anyone like he treated me, I probably would have been fired. I ended up hanging up on him. Sure, this is all "after the fact" and I should have done my homework. I feel that I should not have to totally excuse Lost Pines Toyota for giving me what I feel was a raw deal. I realize that Shaun Atkinson, the GM feels that he gave me a great deal but for some reason, I just cannot believe that. I know Toyota must throw in some deals starting in November. Shaun told me that I may have been able to buy this car for $21K and that is just the way it works. That just does not make me feel better. They gave me $15,000 for my truck which was in excellent condition and had about 32,000 miles on it. I should have gotten a minimum of $16,000. I gave in for $15,000. I paid close to $30k for that truck! I ended up being upside down.This Prius is a good car but I noticed a little tear in some of the plastic on my driver side door so Shaun gave me an extra year's oil changes. An oil change is every 10,000 miles. That is about 2 oil changes. As much as I drive, that will not mean a lot. I feel that after all of this, I should have gotten life time oil changes. Dealers like this make it even harder to figure out exactly what you are paying, especially when the add extra fluff to the car. The total price on this car was $27,625 which was about a grand more than MSRP. They make this as confusing as they can. Will I ever buy another car from this dealership? Maybe, but next time I am coming prepared to walk out if they try pulling this stuff on me.