Sterling Acura of Austin
Customer Reviews of Sterling Acura of Austin
Mixed bag
by 02/07/2014on
The salesman was great but the overall process was awful. I went there to lease an Acura, looked at the car one evening, took it for a test drive and decided it wanted it. I didn't have the time to sit around a dealership for hours so the finance person suggested I fill out the application at home that evening (it was 8 pm by that time) and he would pull my credit in the am and I would be in and out. I did that (I already had a good quote from my credit union) and went in that afternoon to finish up. I was there four hours when they finally came to me and said there was a hiccup on my credit and the deal they had quoted for me wouldn't work as my credit score was 7 points lower than it had to be. I pulled it up on my pad and showed them the score was 40 points higher at Transunion than they said it was at Equifax. Another hour passed while they tried to get someone to approve a bump. I was furious. I had stayed up late at home filling out the app so that I wouldn't have to sit around waiting for them at the dealership and yet they had not pulled the credit until I had already been there for 3 hours! I had a good offer from the Toyota dealership across the street which had pulled credit. I left and they said said they would try to fix everything the next day. They called that morning and had approval for our first offer. I went in to pick up the car and pick up the $9,000 check for the difference between my trade in and the leased vehicle and then they told me I had to wait for 7 to 14 days for it. When they were trying to sell me my car they said I would have it the same day. I had to wait 16 days to get the check. The whole experience was demeaning and time consuming and I would not do it there again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Nice, honest folks...
by 01/13/2012on
I recently had a great car buying experience at Sterling. Would recommend to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership All Around
by 12/17/2011on
My husband and I recently bought a used car for our daughter from Sterling Acura, and the whole experience was exceptional. We looked around the Austin market for several weeks, and the gentleman at Sterling who helped us (Andrew Moreno) was VERY patient and non-pushy with us. I emailed Andrew numerous times with questions, and my daughter and I visited the lot a few times as well, all the while never feeling pressured or pressed to make a decision. Andrew was just GREAT to work with. The whole staff was...from sales to finance to service, we honestly couldn't have had a better experience. I just can't say enough about this dealership and the whole experience. I've been singing their praises since buying our car and would definitely encourage anyone in the car market to contact Andrew Moreno and see what they have. We got a great price on a great used car and are very happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional dealership, wonderful experience
by 09/07/2008on
I have purchased 2 autos from Sterling. Both experiences were 1st class. Very competitive pricing plus a straightforward no-nonsense purchase process.
2 cars, 2 great experiences
by 02/20/2008on
Excellent experiences both times we shopped and purchased at Sterling. Felt we got competitve pricing and great service on both deals. On our second Acura, my wife was pregnant and our salesman and finance director both were sick when we went to close the deal. They enlisted another salesperson to demo the car for us and the sales manager did the paperwork himself after Lysol-ing the finance office. A little thing, but very thoughtful. Speaks to the entire experience there.
Great Dealership!
by 09/03/2007on
I left with exactly the car I wanted with a great price and they gave me more than I expected on my trade in. They are very friendly and professional!