The salesman was great but the overall process was awful. I went there to lease an Acura, looked at the car one evening, took it for a test drive and decided it wanted it. I didn't have the time to sit around a dealership for hours so the finance person suggested I fill out the application at home that evening (it was 8 pm by that time) and he would pull my credit in the am and I would be in and out. I did that (I already had a good quote from my credit union) and went in that afternoon to finish up. I was there four hours when they finally came to me and said there was a hiccup on my credit and the deal they had quoted for me wouldn't work as my credit score was 7 points lower than it had to be. I pulled it up on my pad and showed them the score was 40 points higher at Transunion than they said it was at Equifax. Another hour passed while they tried to get someone to approve a bump. I was furious. I had stayed up late at home filling out the app so that I wouldn't have to sit around waiting for them at the dealership and yet they had not pulled the credit until I had already been there for 3 hours! I had a good offer from the Toyota dealership across the street which had pulled credit. I left and they said said they would try to fix everything the next day. They called that morning and had approval for our first offer. I went in to pick up the car and pick up the $9,000 check for the difference between my trade in and the leased vehicle and then they told me I had to wait for 7 to 14 days for it. When they were trying to sell me my car they said I would have it the same day. I had to wait 16 days to get the check. The whole experience was demeaning and time consuming and I would not do it there again. Read more