Nyle Maxwell Fiat Alfa Romeo
Customer Reviews of Nyle Maxwell Fiat Alfa Romeo
Top notch car buying experience
by 05/03/2016on
I emailed them, we discussed my car needs and what price I wanted to pay via email and on the phone. Within 1.5 hours we had a deal and I was planning my trip to Austin from Houston. Fiat of Austin, had the right car at the right price and delivered in the manner that best worked for me. Email and on the phone and paperwork ready when I arrive. Out the door in 1 hour. Even though I am in Houston, in two years when I am looking to replace my truck, I will look at Nyle Maxwell dealers to fulfill my order.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
We were just looking, it was our daughter that wished to buy.
by 08/01/2013on
That's right! We walked in to see the car our daughter had talked about. We tried to persuade her to look at other cars, after all we hadn't heard anything about FIAT'S in years. We ended up buying a FIAT 500. WOW, were we surprised! FIAT has really upgraded their line of cars. The sales man was Omar and he answered all of our questions and was so pleasant to talk to. . . no pressure. We were so impressed that we bought one on the spot. We are looking forward to purchasing regular gas and not diesel. Our gas mileage will sky-rocket to over 40 miles per gallon, as opposed to 19 with our F-350. Our first oil change will take place at 10,000 miles! The warranty is amazing too. FIAT of AUSTIN really took good care of us and we drove home in a new car. They wanted our business and did everything to keep it. We'd go back again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fiat 500 Lounge
by 02/06/2012on
Very good experience. Easy, quick. Answered all questions. Pricing transparent. No games. They were very upfront and honest about all costs, mainanence etc.. Easy to contact and get questions answered.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
