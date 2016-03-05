5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

That's right! We walked in to see the car our daughter had talked about. We tried to persuade her to look at other cars, after all we hadn't heard anything about FIAT'S in years. We ended up buying a FIAT 500. WOW, were we surprised! FIAT has really upgraded their line of cars. The sales man was Omar and he answered all of our questions and was so pleasant to talk to. . . no pressure. We were so impressed that we bought one on the spot. We are looking forward to purchasing regular gas and not diesel. Our gas mileage will sky-rocket to over 40 miles per gallon, as opposed to 19 with our F-350. Our first oil change will take place at 10,000 miles! The warranty is amazing too. FIAT of AUSTIN really took good care of us and we drove home in a new car. They wanted our business and did everything to keep it. We'd go back again. Read more