Customer Reviews of BMW of Arlington
Great Sales Department
by 05/12/2022on
Sales personnel are will to work with you.
A+
by 05/13/2022on
A+ service as usual. Sean is helpful, informative, and is always kind. I appreciate using Lyft as the “shuttle.” This allows me to get to work on time and know that my car is being well taken care of. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tire Replacement
by 05/13/2022on
Berlin was very communicative and helpful throughout the process. The video that was sent after the fact was informative and thorough. Great experience overall!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service on my BMW 528
by 05/12/2022on
Rachelle to good care of my service needs. Very professional, nice and friendly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 05/12/2022on
The service provided by DT was excellent. He went out of his way to work a very challenging extended warranty issue. He constantly kept me updated and successfully got the service approved.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service video and transparent discussion is priceless.
by 05/11/2022on
Service video and transparent discussion was priceless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Gregory was a pleasure to work with!
by 05/11/2022on
Me and Gregory corresponded via text mostly. He was able to get me into the car I wanted and got the bank to finance more than my pre approval. Process was quick and easy with him. I was at the dealership literally right at 3 hours from start to finish and the most time spent waiting was on the finance department to sign. Everything was efficient with Gregory and I’m happy with my experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Sales experience
by 05/11/2022on
The dealership is very professional. However the only thing I will add after sitting there for hours doing paperwork it would have been nice if water, or coffee was offered. Andreas was my salesman he is very personable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 star service
by 05/10/2022on
Professional, great customer service, very informative!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great team
by 05/10/2022on
Team was very friendly and helped me find my dream car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Brake fluid
by 05/10/2022on
Very professional service and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Grab a coffee & get back super fast
by 05/10/2022on
These folks have took care of my BMW for years… Good service every time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank You
by 05/09/2022on
Excellent service. They took time to make sure everything was done right and kept me updated during the process. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
all new tires
by 05/09/2022on
richard oropeza was great to work with. contact was quick and easy. he went above and beyond, offered deals, and helped guide me through the process with professionalism.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pronto
by 05/07/2022on
The service was outstanding and finished on a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My service guy is awesome 😎
by 05/07/2022on
Sean is always available for me to drop/wait on car! He finds out the problem the first time around!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
simply the best
by 05/06/2022on
bmw arlington is a wonderful dealership- i drove up from austin to make a deal on a vehicle, and i ended up with an even better car than i initially planned!! the sales staff is friendly & knowledgeable- i had an amazing experience!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New tires
by 05/05/2022on
Everything was great. The service advisor Wesley kept abreast of everything going on.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mark is The Man
by 05/05/2022on
The customer service was second to none. Mark was amazing in all facets of the business. He really wanted to make sure that everything was up to standard before I left. You don’t see that to much these days. Great job BMW of Arlington. Mark Deserves A Raise!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service with Ease
by 05/05/2022on
I love the way you simply drive in and your service representative is waiting for you at their desk for you to check in. No extra waiting before they get started with you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 05/04/2022on
My service agent was polite and professional. Laid clear & accurate time expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
