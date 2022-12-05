Skip to main content
BMW of Arlington

1105 E Lamar Blvd, Arlington, TX 76011
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW of Arlington

4.6
Overall Rating
4.6 out of 5 stars(627)
Recommend: Yes (501) No (46)
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A+

by JLW on 05/13/2022

A+ service as usual. Sean is helpful, informative, and is always kind. I appreciate using Lyft as the “shuttle.” This allows me to get to work on time and know that my car is being well taken care of. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Tire Replacement

by Andrew R on 05/13/2022

Berlin was very communicative and helpful throughout the process. The video that was sent after the fact was informative and thorough. Great experience overall!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service on my BMW 528

by Mrs Washington on 05/12/2022

Rachelle to good care of my service needs. Very professional, nice and friendly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by LAW on 05/12/2022

The service provided by DT was excellent. He went out of his way to work a very challenging extended warranty issue. He constantly kept me updated and successfully got the service approved.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Sales Department

by Bluefish on 05/12/2022

Sales personnel are will to work with you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service video and transparent discussion is priceless.

by Tom K on 05/11/2022

Service video and transparent discussion was priceless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Gregory was a pleasure to work with!

by Danyelle on 05/11/2022

Me and Gregory corresponded via text mostly. He was able to get me into the car I wanted and got the bank to finance more than my pre approval. Process was quick and easy with him. I was at the dealership literally right at 3 hours from start to finish and the most time spent waiting was on the finance department to sign. Everything was efficient with Gregory and I’m happy with my experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales experience

by Forbes on 05/11/2022

The dealership is very professional. However the only thing I will add after sitting there for hours doing paperwork it would have been nice if water, or coffee was offered. Andreas was my salesman he is very personable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 star service

by Ingram on 05/10/2022

Professional, great customer service, very informative!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great team
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great team

by Phonte on 05/10/2022

Team was very friendly and helped me find my dream car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Brake fluid

by Don on 05/10/2022

Very professional service and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Grab a coffee & get back super fast

by Duane Hannan Hacienda on 05/10/2022

These folks have took care of my BMW for years… Good service every time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thank You
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thank You

by J Smith on 05/09/2022

Excellent service. They took time to make sure everything was done right and kept me updated during the process. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

all new tires

by k will on 05/09/2022

richard oropeza was great to work with. contact was quick and easy. he went above and beyond, offered deals, and helped guide me through the process with professionalism.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Pronto
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Pronto

by Hector on 05/07/2022

The service was outstanding and finished on a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

My service guy is awesome 😎

by Black BMW on 05/07/2022

Sean is always available for me to drop/wait on car! He finds out the problem the first time around!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

simply the best

by Erik Axel on 05/06/2022

bmw arlington is a wonderful dealership- i drove up from austin to make a deal on a vehicle, and i ended up with an even better car than i initially planned!! the sales staff is friendly & knowledgeable- i had an amazing experience!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

New tires
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

New tires

by Karen on 05/05/2022

Everything was great. The service advisor Wesley kept abreast of everything going on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mark is The Man

by Mario Childress on 05/05/2022

The customer service was second to none. Mark was amazing in all facets of the business. He really wanted to make sure that everything was up to standard before I left. You don’t see that to much these days. Great job BMW of Arlington. Mark Deserves A Raise!!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service with Ease

by Sonny on 05/05/2022

I love the way you simply drive in and your service representative is waiting for you at their desk for you to check in. No extra waiting before they get started with you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Jen on 05/04/2022

My service agent was polite and professional. Laid clear & accurate time expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
We have a complete lineup of new and used cars, and our customer care continues long after you purchase from us. Thanks to our dedicated car service and auto repair team.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

